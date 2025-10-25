Google News
Ranking the 10 Best Juventus Players of all time
Juventus is the most successful team in Italy, and here we learn more about the top 10 best Juventus players of all time.
Juventus have been the biggest club in Italy for quite some time now. AC Milan and Juventus had their time in the sun during the first decade of this century, but since then, the Old Lady have run rampant in Italy.
They won 9 consecutive Serie A titles, a run that ended last season but their history goes way beyond that. They have had 100s of great players over decades and here, we look at the top 10 of them- those who have made Juve the great club they are today.
10. Giampiero Boniperti (1946–1961)
Coming out of the Juventus academy, Giampiero Boniperti became one of the best forwards in the Italian league’s history. He was known for his shooting abilities with both feet, incredible heading power and good technique. Boniperti spent his entire senior career with his childhood club, making 459 appearances and scoring 179 goals. He helped his team win 5 Italian league titles and 2 Italian cups.
9. Pavel Nedved (2001–2009)
Pavel Nedved spent the peak years of his career in Juventus, and it became a glorious chapter in the club’s history. Mainly operating as an aggressive left midfielder, Nedved was known for his technical abilities, intelligence and control of the ball. Apart from initiating attacking transitions, he had excellent tackling skills. Scoring 65 goals and 68 assists in 327 matches, Nedved lifted 2 Italian championships, 2 Italian Super Cups and 1 Italienischer Zweitligameister. He won the 2003 Ballon d’Or, which reflected his domination at that time.
8. Giorgio Chiellini (2004–)
Chiellini started his career as a defensive-minded left-back. But later in his career, he realised that his qualities were more suited for the centre back role. The Italian has solid physicality, an aggressive mentality, tacking power and aerial superiority.
After becoming the captain in 2008, Chiellini remained one of the most crucial players for his side. The Italian has already appeared 554 times for Juventus, winning 9 Italian Championships, 5 Italian Cups, 5 Italian Super Cups and 1 Italienischer Zweitligameister.
7. Roberto Bettega (1969–1983)
Roberto Bettega dominated for an extended period in Italian football because of his incredible skill set. He was one of the players who used to give deep attention to tactics and knew the formulas to break defensive lines by using intelligence. Being tall, agile, fast and good in the air, he was able to convert aerial chances into goals.
Scoring 129 goals in 326 matches, Bettega helped Juventus secure 7 Italian Championships, 2 Italian Cups, and 1 Uefa Cup. He was one of the most feared forwards in his peak years.
6. Dino Zoff (1972–1983)
Considered one of the best goalkeepers in Juventus’ history, Dino Zoff spent close to one decade with the Italian club. He was a cautious goalkeeper who relied on getting to the spot at the right time to make the save rather than showing audacious diving skills. Whenever required, he could do the flamboyant movement as well. Zoff played 330 matches with the Italian team helping them win 6 Italian championships, 2 Italian cups and 1 Uefa Cup.
5. Paolo Rossi (1981–1985)
Considered one of the most prolific Italian strikers, Paolo Rossi spent four years at Juventus, showing his dazzling skills. Even though he wasn’t a physically strong player, he had impressive technical abilities, positioning knowledge and an eye for goal.
The forward scored 44 goals, gave 12 assists in 137 matches, helping his team lift 1 European Champion Clubs’ Cup, 2 Italian championships, 1 Italian cup, and 1 Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger and 1 Uefa Supercup. Rossi was a Ballon d’Or and world cup winner as well.
4. Zinedine Zidane (1996–2001)
Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Zinedine Zidane played for Juventus in the initial days of his peak career. It was tough to find a player who had the perfect mixture of vision, accurate passing, ball controlling, and elegant movements. His impact has been massive and the veteran remains the greatest player of Juventus. The legendary player also worked as the football manager of Real Madrid for many years.
He bagged 49 goals and 67 assists in 227 matches. Zidane won everything there was to win as a footballer. During his time at Juve, he lifted 2 Italian championships, 1 Italian Super Cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup and 1 Uefa Supercup.
3. Alessandro Del Piero (1993–2012)
After joining Juventus from Padova in 1993, Alessandro Del Piero developed into one of the top forwards in the world. He left the Italian club as the highest scorer in its history. Nicknamed “fantasista”, Del Piero was known for his elegance, technical skills, eye for goal and shooting skills.
Scoring 290 goals and assisting 150 more in 705 matches, Del Piero helped the Italian team secure 6 Italian Championships, 1 Champions League, 1 Italian Cup, 4 Italian Super Cups, 1 Italienischer Zweitligameister, 1 Intercontinental Cup and 1 Uefa Supercup.
2. Gianluigi Buffon (2001–2018 & 2019–2021)
Considered one of the greatest goalkeepers ever to play the game, Gianluigi Buffon’s love for Juventus is immortal. First, the Italian shot-stopper joined the club from Parma in 2001. The young man rapidly developed into a top keeper and became a crucial player in the squad. He was known for his quick response, calm mind, agility, physical strength and leadership qualities.
After leaving Juventus in 2018, Buffon returned in 2019 due to his love for the club. Buffon played 685 times for the Italian team., becoming the second-highest appearance maker. The Italian shot-stopper lifted 11 Italian Championships, 5 Italian Cups, 6 Italian Super Cup, 1 Uefa Cup and 1 Italienischer Zweitligameister.
1. Michel Platini (1982–1987)
If you keep aside his controversial role as a UEFA president, Michel Platini is an absolute legend because of the mark he has left in football. Platini was quick, versatile, agile, and intelligent. He is considered one of the best passers of the game and one of the best free-kick takers of all time.
Platini spent ten years with Juventus, scoring 104 goals and providing 27 assists in 223 matches. He won 1 European Champion Clubs’ Cup, 2 Italian championships, 1 Italian cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 1 Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger and 1 Uefa Supercup.
Read More:
- Liverpool Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents
- Zack Steffen 2022 Net worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
- Top 5 Wolves Fan Chants
Borussia Dortmund
Who is Jolyn Bosz? Meet the wife of Peter Bosz
Jolyn Bosz is a sales coordinator, and she is known for being the wife of one of the best Dutch coaches in the world, Peter Bosz. Let us see more about the beautiful relationship between the couple.
Bosz comes from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of head coach of Dutch Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven, Peter Bosz. He was a former football player for the Netherlands who represented the senior national team in 8 matches. Jolyn Bosz has been supporting the footballer throughout his journey. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Jolyn and Peter Bosz Families
Jolyn was born in Germany in 1980. However, there is no disclosed information about her parents or other family members as she has kept all this private.
Peter Bosz was born on 21 November 1963 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Unfortunately, there is no information about his parents and family as he has kept all this information very private.
Jolyn Bosz husband Peter Bosz
Peter Bosz is a former player and currently the head coach of French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais. He started his playing career as a midfielder with Vitesse in 1981. He has represented several clubs from Japanese to German in his short playing career.
After finishing his career as a player, he became a coach of amateurs AGOVV Apeldoorn where he won a national amateur league. He was appointed the manager of his old club Vitesse on a two-year contract on 19 June 2013. Bosz made the club reach the top of the league in the Eredivisie for the first time since 2006. In May 2016, Bosz was appointed as the new head coach of AFC Ajax. However, Peter didn’t have such a good time with the club. He was soon transferred to German club Borussia Dortmund. It was a record buyout of a head coach for a German club of 5 million Euros.
In December 2018, he was appointed the head coach of Bayern Leverkusen. He made them secure the UEFA Champions League qualification in the season’s final game. He then made his way to the French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.
Jolyn and Peter Bosz Kids
Jolyn and Peter met when the former was in her first marriage. She was married to Wouter Engelbertink. Peter was single after his separation from his first wife, Annette Jannink. They crossed paths in the year 2010.
The couple dated for a long time before finally getting married in a private ceremony, and since then, it’s more than a decade since they have been leading a happy married life. She is 17 years younger than Peter. The couple has been married for 6 years.
Jolyn is the stepmother of professional football players Gino and Sonny and Peter’s daughter Bo. She doesn’t share a child with Peter.
Peter has been blessed to have a partner like Jolyn, who has been by his side in all the highs and lows of his career.
Jolyn Bosz Profession, Career, Net Worth
Jolyn is mainly a sales coordinator and currently works at Minus 417, a health/beauty supplier. She has previously worked at Theaterhotel Almelo as well. She has experience in this field and should be earning a lucrative salary.
Much is known about her as she doesn’t have any social media. Jolyn’s net worth is still not disclosed. She doesn’t share about her payout and earnings. However, Peter has an estimated net worth of around $5.5 million.
Read More
Burton Albion
Dale Taylor – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Dale Taylor is an Irish professional footballer who plays as a forward for EFL League One club Blackpool and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Dale Taylor, born on December 12, 2003, is a promising Northern Irish footballer who currently plays as a forward for Burton Albion on loan from Nottingham Forest, and is also part of the Northern Ireland national team.
Dale Taylor is a talented and promising young footballer, with the potential to become a star in the future. His skills and abilities as a forward, coupled with his hard work and dedication, have already earned him recognition at both the club and international levels, and he is sure to continue making headlines as he progresses in his career.
Dale Taylor’s Net Worth and Salary
Dale Taylor is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be €1.2 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €1m by Transfermarkt. Dale Taylor earns £176,800 from the EFL League One club Blackpool. He signed the contract in 2025 and will be there for 4 years. If he cracks this season, his pay will eventually increase.
Dale Taylor Club Career
Taylor started playing football as a young player in Linfield’s youth academy. Linfield is a Belfast-based professional football team from Northern Ireland. He relocated to England in July 2020 and signed on with Nottingham Forest, one of the nation’s oldest professional football teams with a storied past and devoted following.
Taylor signed his first professional contract with the club in December 2020 after making an impression on the Forest coaching staff with his talent and promise. This was a key turning point in his career because it demonstrated the club’s confidence in his skills and his potential to have a lasting influence in the future.
When Taylor re-signed with Nottingham Forest for a three-year deal in July 2022, his skills and abilities as a forward were further acknowledged. This was a blatant demonstration of the club’s dedication to his growth and their confidence in his future success.
However, Taylor joined Burton Albion, a Staffordshire-based English football team, on loan in January 2023. As he continues to perfect his skills and improve as a player, this move was made to give him more playing time and experience at a competitive level. In 2025, he joined Blackpool club on a four-year deal.
Dale Taylor International Career
Taylor’s talent has also been recognized by the Northern Ireland national team, for which he has played at the youth level. In November 2021, he received his first call-up to the senior team, a significant achievement that reflects his talent and hard work. He made his senior team debut on November 12, 2021, in a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, which Northern Ireland won 1-0.
Dale Taylor Family
Dale Taylor was born on 12 December 2003 in Northern Ireland. His parent’s names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Dale Taylor’s Girlfriend
The Left-back has been enjoying his time with his girlfriend Yazmin. The couple is roaming, going to parties, and making fun and has been a joyful pair. She is on Instagram with 20k followers. Other information is not unknown. Let’s hope they get married soon. She posts stories on her handle and updates whenever she is with the footballer.
Dale Taylor Sponsors and Endorsements
Dale Taylor has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Dale Taylor Cars and Tattoos
Dale Taylor’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Dale Taylor has not inked his skin yet.
Read More:
Dragon Feeds
Gary Neville Wife Emma Hadfield Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Emma Hadfield is famous for being the wife of Manchester United legend Gary Neville. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Considering Emma’s relationship with the media, she is far different from the typical WAG. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been married to an English legend like Gary Neville, barely fans know about her life. However, we have gathered all the information regarding her, so stay tuned to learn everything there is to know about the stunning wife Gary Neville.
Gary Neville has achieved major success at Manchester United. He is now the co-owner of English Football League club Salford City. He even captained the Red Devils into major tournaments. His trophy cabinet is full of silverware like Champions League titles, Premier League trophies, FA Cups, Clubs World Cup etc. That’s why his career and life has attracted a lot of media attention lately. In this article, we will be focusing more on his love life. So follow along!
Emma Hadfield Childhood and Family
Emma was born on March 18, 1980. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Emma Hadfield Education
Emma spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in England. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. After that, she went to Middleton College, where she studied Holistic Therapy. There is no information if she pursued another degree.
Emma Hadfield career
Emma used to work as a shop assistant before meeting with Gary Neville, but she left the job later on. Her career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances.
That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo has two children who needed looking after. So, Emma took the job of a full-time mother and excelled in it. She is also a very supportive person and has cheered for her husband throughout his career.
Emma Hadfield Net Worth
Emma’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.
Gary Neville has earned a lot during his playing career. He was a top star at Manchester United, and the club paid him well for his contributions. That’s why his family doesn’t have any financial problems.
Emma Hadfield and Gary Neville relationship
Gary Neville met with his girlfriend sometime before 2004. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, finally, they were spotted together in the streets of Manchester.
The Red Devils legend romantically proposed to his then-girlfriend at his holiday home in Gozo, near Malta. They tied the knot on June 16, 2007, at a lavish wedding ceremony which was attended by all their friends, family members and teammates of Neville.
Even though the pair have remained inseparable since then, they have gone through obstacles. Emma was accused of cheating on his husband when he was on International duty with England. The English beauty refused the rumours and even took legal actions against them.
Emma Hadfield and Gary Neville Children
The couple has two children together. Their daughter, Molly Neville, was born on January 11, 2009. The pair welcomed their second daughter, Sophie Neville, on March 25, 2010. Their two kids have grown up and they are well talented.
Emma Hadfield Social media
Emma is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She doesn’t have an account on popular social platforms. We can’t find many pictures of her. Emma Hadfield doesn’t event share pictures of her with her husband and family .
Read More:
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”