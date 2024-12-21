Arsenal have always found facing Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park quite troublesome, and here is a look at the last time they were beaten convincingly at the ground

It was the 2021/22 season’s business end and Arsenal were in the race for finishing in the Top 4 in a long time (first time in 6 years). After a rather strong second half starting from January 2022, the club once again began losing steam towards late March.

One among those games was Arsenal’s visit to Selhurst Park on the 5th of April back in 2022. Just a quarter an hour into the game, Arsenal’s confidence was shattered after Jean-Philippe Mateta scored from a header, close-range, after it pin-balled to him from a bunch of Arsenal and Palace players. 8 minutes later, Jordan Ayew found the bottom corner from the edge of the box, after Gabriel Magalhaes’ failed sliding clearance.

Arsenal never really got back into the game after that, and were hardly presented with chances to score as well. The final nail in the coffin came when Wilfried Zaha was tripped inside the box, and converted the eventual penalty in the 73rd minute, to put Palace 3-0 up.

After the defeat, Arsenal did go on a solid run before a horrid May ended their top 4 pursuit. In this article we take a look at the two substitutes from Arsenal who came on in that game, and went on to play/playing for Crystal Palace.

Albert Sambi Lokonga

Albert Sambi Lokonga came on for Thomas Partey in the 74th minute in that game. That was his first season at Arsenal, and following the first half of the succeeding season, Sambi Lokonga joined Crystal Palace on loan in January 2023. He went on to make 9 appearances for them in the English Premier League. Following his return, he was sent on a year-long loan to Luton Town, and is now at Sevilla on another loan spell.

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal back in 2017 (via X)

Eddie Nketiah was in his fifth season at Arsenal. The Englishman, became a regular under Mikel Arteta towards the end of 2022. Prior to that, he was making regular appearances off the bench. Nketiah, came on for Cedric Soares in the 66th minute that game, in order to step up Arsenal’s rather blunt attack that night. Towards the dying minutes of the game, Nketiah struck the bar from long range, which was to no avail. After 7 seasons at Arsenal, Nketiah finally left the club, and is currently at Crystal Palace.