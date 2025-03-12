2025/26 Football Calendar: Major Football Leagues

2025/2026 will see some of the biggest leagues kick off and unfold into the biggest sports stadiums around the world. From the World Cup 2026 that takes place in the highest level of English football in the Premier League and the ever-growing popularity of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, 2025/26 will see serious football action unfold.

Get informed about dates, ticket prices, and how to secure your seat here.

The Premier League 2025/26 Season

The Premier League is widely regarded as one of the most competitive football leagues globally. Kicking off in mid-August, the league runs through May, featuring 20 teams that battle it out for the championship. The 2025/26 season is set to start on August 16, 2025, and conclude on May 24, 2026.

Average price for general tickets: Approximately £125

Average price for VIP/hospitality ticket: Ranges from £600 to £1,300 depending on the venue and match importance.

UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League, Europe’s premier club competition, draws football fans from around the world with thrilling matchups between the elite of European football. The tournament commences with the group stage in September and includes knockout rounds leading to the final in late May.

Dates: The Group stage started on 9 July 2024, and the final is scheduled for May 31, 2025.

Average price for general tickets: Around €50+

Average price for VIP/hospitality tickets: Can range up to €1,425 or more, depending entirely on the match stage and seating arrangements.

UEFA Women’s Champions League

The Women’s Champions League continues to grow in popularity, showcasing the top female football talent from around Europe. The tournament’s structure and timing mirror that of the men’s competition, offering thrilling matches each season.

Dates: Commences on 30 July 2025, with the final taking place on May 22 – 24, 2026.

Average price for general tickets: Approximately €10 – €70

Average price for VIP/hospitality tickets: Prices vary, averaging between €165 and €2100.

FIFA World Cup 26

The FIFA World Cup 26 will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will feature 48 teams instead of 32. Furthermore, the group stage will see teams divided into twelve groups of four teams.

Dates: The tournament is slated to kick off on June 11 2026, and will culminate in the final match on July 19, 2026.

Average price for general tickets: Estimated at $70 for most matches, but can vary significantly for high-demand games, such as the final.

Average price for VIP/hospitality tickets: Prices are expected to start at $8,000 for team packages and can go up to $100,000 for suites.

*Important – FIFA World Cup tickets generally sell out before the general public has a chance to secure their season tickets. If you miss out on the general public sales, request availability for World Cup 2026 tickets from trusted resell platforms such as Premium Tickets.

Serie A 2025/2026

Italy’s top professional football league, Serie A, is known for its rich history and fierce rivalries. The league typically runs from August to May and features 20 teams.

Dates: The 2025/26 season starts in August 2025 and ends in May 2026.

Average price for general tickets: Roughly €40 – €105

Average price for VIP/hospitality tickets: Shifts between €2500+, with prices influenced by the stadium and match significance.

Conclusion – Secure Your Seat On Time

As we prepare for a thrilling year in football, securing tickets to your preferred tournaments and leagues can guarantee unforgettable experiences. Whether searching for general admission or exclusive hospitality options, the 2025/26 calendar promises a feast of football excitement.