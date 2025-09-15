3 Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make Against Athletic Club

Arsenal travel to San Mamés on Tuesday for their Champions League opener against Athletic Bilbao, with kick-off at 17:45 pm. Following the comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, Mikel Arteta faces tactical decisions for this crucial European encounter.

Give Piero Hincapié His Full Debut

Piero Hincapié may come in for his full debut according to recent reports, and this represents the perfect opportunity. The Ecuadorian defender has impressed in training since his deadline-day arrival and could provide fresh legs in Arsenal‘s backline for the demanding Champions League campaign.

With games coming thick and fast, rotating the defensive personnel makes tactical sense against Athletic’s physical approach at their intimidating home venue.

Switch Gabriel Martinelli for Eberechi Eze on the Left Wing

It would not be a shock to see Arteta swap out Eberechi Eze for Gabriel Martinelli as the games come thick and fast. The Brazilian’s pace and direct running could prove crucial against Athletic’s aggressive defending, while his Champions League experience offers valuable composure.

Martinelli’s work rate and pressing intensity align perfectly with Arteta’s tactical demands for European competition.

Start Ethan Nwaneri in Place of Injured Ødegaard

Martin Ødegaard was forced off against Nottingham Forest with what appeared to be a recurrence of a right shoulder injury, casting major doubt over his participation against Athletic Bilbao. Arteta confirmed: “I think it’s the same shoulder that he [injured] last time. He was uncomfortable to continue.”

Ødegaard landed heavily on his shoulder after a coming together involving Morgan Gibbs-White and teammate Jurrien Timber before being replaced by Ethan Nwaneri in the eighteenth minute. The 18-year-old showed composure beyond his years and could be handed his Champions League debut.

Deploy the 4-2-3-1 Formation

Arsenal can switch from a 4-3-3 formation to a 4-2-3-1, providing greater tactical flexibility against Athletic’s expected setup. Without Ødegaard’s creativity, this formation allows Zubimendi and Rice to operate as a double pivot, offering additional defensive stability while enabling Nwaneri more freedom in the number 10 role.

