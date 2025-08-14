3 Key Players for Arsenal to Start the Season with a Win Against Manchester United

Arsenal head to Old Trafford this Sunday needing their biggest performers to deliver in the Premier League opener. With title ambitions higher than ever after significant summer investment, these three players hold the keys to starting the 2025-26 campaign with a statement victory.

Viktor Gyokeres – The New Talisman

The Swedish striker arrives with massive expectations after his prolific Sporting CP campaign. Gyokeres scored his first Arsenal goal during the 3-0 pre-season victory over Athletic Club, immediately demonstrating his finishing instincts in front of the Emirates faithful.

Mikel Arteta and Viktor Gyokeres (Via Mirror)

His physical presence and clinical finishing offer Arsenal a different attacking dimension they’ve craved for years. United’s defense will face a genuine test from a striker who thrives under pressure and consistently delivers in big moments. Gyokeres’ movement inside the box and ability to hold up play could prove decisive against a United backline still adapting to new personnel.

Martin Zubimendi – The Midfield Game-Changer

Arsenal’s midfield transformation centers around their Spanish signing from Real Sociedad. Zubimendi brings the technical quality and positional discipline that could unlock Arsenal’s attacking potential while providing defensive stability.

Martin Zubimendi in action against Athletic Bilbao alongside Decland Rice (via Evening Standard)

The 26-year-old’s partnership with Declan Rice offers Arsenal improved ball progression from deep areas. His experience alongside Martin Odegaard during their Real Sociedad days creates natural understanding that United’s midfield will struggle to disrupt. Zubimendi’s press resistance and range of passing could expose United’s defensive transitions.

Bukayo Saka – The Consistent Match-Winner

Saka remains Arsenal’s most reliable performer in crucial fixtures. The England international scored against Athletic Club during pre-season, maintaining his sharp form heading into the new campaign.

His pace and direct running consistently trouble opposing full-backs, while his improved decision-making in the final third makes him Arsenal’s primary creative threat. United’s left-side defense will face constant pressure from Saka’s penetrating runs and crossing ability.

Against quality opposition, Saka elevates his performance levels, making him Arsenal’s most dependable player for delivering when stakes are highest. His combination play with teammates creates numerous scoring opportunities that could prove decisive at Old Trafford.

