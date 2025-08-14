Arsenal
3 Key Players for Arsenal to Start the Season with a Win Against Manchester United
Arsenal head to Old Trafford this Sunday needing their biggest performers to deliver in the Premier League opener. With title ambitions higher than ever after significant summer investment, these three players hold the keys to starting the 2025-26 campaign with a statement victory.
Viktor Gyokeres – The New Talisman
The Swedish striker arrives with massive expectations after his prolific Sporting CP campaign. Gyokeres scored his first Arsenal goal during the 3-0 pre-season victory over Athletic Club, immediately demonstrating his finishing instincts in front of the Emirates faithful.
His physical presence and clinical finishing offer Arsenal a different attacking dimension they’ve craved for years. United’s defense will face a genuine test from a striker who thrives under pressure and consistently delivers in big moments. Gyokeres’ movement inside the box and ability to hold up play could prove decisive against a United backline still adapting to new personnel.
Martin Zubimendi – The Midfield Game-Changer
Arsenal’s midfield transformation centers around their Spanish signing from Real Sociedad. Zubimendi brings the technical quality and positional discipline that could unlock Arsenal’s attacking potential while providing defensive stability.
The 26-year-old’s partnership with Declan Rice offers Arsenal improved ball progression from deep areas. His experience alongside Martin Odegaard during their Real Sociedad days creates natural understanding that United’s midfield will struggle to disrupt. Zubimendi’s press resistance and range of passing could expose United’s defensive transitions.
Bukayo Saka – The Consistent Match-Winner
Saka remains Arsenal’s most reliable performer in crucial fixtures. The England international scored against Athletic Club during pre-season, maintaining his sharp form heading into the new campaign.
His pace and direct running consistently trouble opposing full-backs, while his improved decision-making in the final third makes him Arsenal’s primary creative threat. United’s left-side defense will face constant pressure from Saka’s penetrating runs and crossing ability.
Against quality opposition, Saka elevates his performance levels, making him Arsenal’s most dependable player for delivering when stakes are highest. His combination play with teammates creates numerous scoring opportunities that could prove decisive at Old Trafford.
Manchester United vs. Arsenal – Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
The Premier League returns with a blockbuster opener as Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Both clubs have invested heavily this summer, setting the stage for an explosive season curtain-raiser.
Manchester United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1)
Onana; De Ligt, Shaw, Yoro; Dorgu, Mainoo, Ugarte, Amad; Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha
Ruben Amorim could hand debuts to four new signings in his Premier League bow. Andre Onana remains questionable but should start if fit. The back three is expected to feature Matthijs de Ligt alongside Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro, while Patrick Dorgu provides attacking width from left wing-back.
Kobbie Mainoo is expected to partner new signing Manuel Ugarte in central midfield, with Bruno Fernandes operating in his preferred number 10 role. Amad Diallo offers pace down the right flank, supporting forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.
Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3)
Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli
Mikel Arteta has identified eight undroppable players for this crucial opener, with Viktor Gyokeres leading the line after his summer arrival. Martin Zubimendi is expected to make his Premier League debut alongside Declan Rice and captain Martin Odegaard in midfield.
Myles Lewis-Skelly gets the nod at left-back, with Jurrien Timber returning on the right. The defensive partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel remains unchanged. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli provide width, though Leandro Trossard remains questionable with his groin injury.
Key Battles
The midfield duel between Zubimendi-Rice and Mainoo-Ugarte could decide the contest. Gyokeres faces his first Premier League test against United’s revamped defense, while both teams look to justify significant summer investments.
Arsenal finished second for three consecutive seasons and desperately need this strong start to challenge for their first title in 22 years. United’s new era under Amorim begins with immediate pressure to deliver results.
Benjamin Sesko vs. Viktor Gyokeres – AI Predicts Who Will Score More Goals in PL This Season?
The Premier League’s newest striking sensations are set for their first campaign in English football, with Benjamin Sesko joining Manchester United for £66.26 million and Viktor Gyokeres completing his move to Arsenal. Based on their previous performances, tactical fits, and team dynamics, here’s AI’s prediction for their 2025-26 goal tallies.
Sesko completed his blockbuster move from RB Leipzig after Manchester United won the race over Newcastle United, while Gyokeres arrived at Arsenal as their marquee summer signing. Both strikers represent significant investments in their clubs’ title ambitions.
AI Prediction Analysis
Supercomputer algorithms have processed extensive data from both players’ previous seasons, tactical fits, and team dynamics to generate goal predictions for the upcoming campaign. The models consider factors including shot conversion rates, expected goals metrics, service quality from teammates, and adaptation periods for new leagues.
A supercomputer has predicted the Premier League’s top 21 goalscorers for 2025-26, with Viktor Gyokeres ranking as the third-highest scorer in the league. Benjamin Sesko’s goal tally has also been predicted by AI following his Manchester United move.
Head-to-Head Comparison
|Player
|AI’s Goal Prediction
|Benjamin Sesko (Man Utd)
|17 Premier League goals
|Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal)
|22 Premier League goals
AI’s Prediction: Viktor Gyokeres Wins the Battle
AI predicts Viktor Gyokeres will score 22 Premier League goals compared to Benjamin Sesko’s 17 goals in their debut campaigns. Gyokeres’ proven track record and Arsenal’s superior creative structure give him the edge over Sesko’s raw potential at a tactically uncertain Manchester United.
However, Sesko’s youth and physical attributes suggest long-term potential that could exceed initial projections, particularly as he adapts to Ruben Amorim’s tactical system at Manchester United.
Both signings represent calculated gambles that could define their clubs’ seasons.
Richard Carr Former Arsenal Director Passes Away – Everything You Should Know About Him
Richard Carr, former director of Arsenal Holdings PLC and board member of Arsenal Football Club, passed away on August 12, 2025, at the age of 87. The club announced his death in an official statement, paying tribute to a man who played a crucial role in Arsenal’s leadership structure during a transformative period.
Richard Carr Family Legacy and Arsenal Connection
Born Richard Charles Lascelles Carr on July 22, 1938, he was the grandson of former Arsenal Chairman Sir Bracewell Smith through his mother Eileen Smith. This family connection established deep roots at Arsenal that spanned generations, with the shareholding of Sir Bracewell Smith eventually divided among his grandchildren, including Richard Carr and his siblings.
His father Henry Lascelles Carr played cricket for Glamorgan, served in the RAF during the Second World War, and died in 1943, leaving Richard to carry forward the family’s sporting legacy through his involvement with Arsenal.
Significant Shareholding and Business Role
Richard Carr held 2,722 shares (4.6%) in Arsenal until May 2008, when he sold them to Stan Kroenke. This transaction was part of the American businessman’s strategy to raise his stake in the club to 28.3% by buying out the Carr family, marking a significant shift in Arsenal’s ownership structure.
As director of Arsenal Holdings PLC and a director and board member of Arsenal Football Club, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arsenal Holdings PLC, Carr wielded considerable influence during his tenure.
Impact on Arsenal’s Modern Era
Carr’s involvement coincided with Arsenal’s transition from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium and the club’s evolution into a global brand. His shareholding sale to Kroenke in 2008 represented one of the key moments that eventually led to the American’s majority control of the club.
Arsenal Football Club paid tribute to Carr, acknowledging that he played an important role in the club’s leadership during his tenure. His passing marks the end of an era, severing another historic family connection that helped shape Arsenal’s identity.
The loss of Richard Carr removes another link to Arsenal’s traditional ownership structure, representing the ongoing transformation of English football’s institutional landscape.
