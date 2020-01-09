3 Premier League clubs who should target Everton’s Oumar Niasse

According to Daily Star, Everton are willing to offload Oumar Niasse as they are looking to make room for new arrivals in the transfer market.

Niasse, 29, was brought to Goodison Park in 2016 from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow. He struggled to play regularly and after a year, he was sent on loan to Hull City. He was on the move again to Cardiff City at the beginning of last year and returned to his parent club last summer.

The Senegalese has managed only 40 appearances for the Toffees so far and has failed to claim a spot for himself over the years. This term too, he has struggled to convince his manager and has played only one minute in the league so far.

Oumar Niasse (Getty Images)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean have been preferred ahead of him to lead the attack and his time at the club seems to be done, with the Toffees making him available in the transfer market despite having few months left on his contract.

In that case, let’s take a look at three clubs who must target the 29-year-old and make use of him for at least until the end of the season.

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson’s side have endured a mixed season so far and find themselves at 9th place in the league table. Their recent loss to Derby in the FA Cup has highlighted their inconsistency in both the attacking and defensive areas.

Speaking of attacking unit, the Eagles have just three options up front in Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham. Ayew is their top scorer with 5 goals and the other two have combined to score just one.

Oumar Niasse in action for Everton. (Getty Images)

This clearly shows they have lacked a proper backup and it would be good if the manager made a quick reinforcement to their forward line. In that case, they can take their chances with Everton’s Niasse, who has still got time left to showcase his talent, be it as a cover for their first-choice.

He would be a better option as he has got some experience in the league and this could help Hodgson in distributing the duties equally according to their ability.

Brighton

Another one of the top-flight clubs to have very few members in the attacking ranks is Graham Potter’s Brighton. First-choice striker Neil Maupay has done brilliantly so far with 7 goals to his name and looks to be growing in confidence.

Oumar Niasse enjoyed a productive loan spell at Hull City from Everton. (Getty Images)

Aaron Connolly (19), though he has performed decently, is too young to lead the attack for the rest of the season. Glenn Murray (36) is beyond his prime and the manager should take this opportunity to rope in an experienced player, who can guide them in demanding situations.

Therefore, Niasse’s addition to the team could provide the manager with some depth in their ranks. He would not be just a backup but can also play a key role if Maupay is unavailable for selection.

Aston Villa

The Villans are in dire need of a striker, with Wesley Moraes starting consistently until the game against Burnley, which has forced him out of action for a long time. An ACL injury to him has put the club in a dangerous position without any established striker.

Oumar Niasse (Getty Images)

Jonathan Kodija and Keinan Davis have failed to live up to the standards of the Premier League this season and they have been pushed away.

Dean Smith could get rid of the lack of options up front if he decides to hand Niasse a chance. The Senegal international would be the right choice to fill the void and play a huge role in their redemption.