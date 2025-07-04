3 Reasons Why Anthony Gordon Would Be Perfect for Arsenal

Arsenal’s Wing Revolution Needs Gordon’s X-Factor

Arsenal have identified Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon as a potential summer target, according to Fabrizio Romano, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. Signing a new left-winger is seen as a priority by the Gunners hierarchy. Although Gabriel Martinelli is a solid Premier League player, he lacks the X-factor that Arsenal need to win major trophies.

Gordon’s arrival would address Arsenal’s most pressing tactical need. While Martinelli has been reliable, the Brazilian’s output hasn’t matched the explosive impact Arsenal require for their title charge. Gordon’s 12 goals and 11 assists in his debut Newcastle season demonstrate the cutting edge that could transform Arsenal’s attack from good to great.

The 24-year-old’s direct style and pace would provide the unpredictability that Arsenal‘s possession-heavy approach sometimes lacks. When teams sit deep against Arteta’s side, Gordon’s ability to create something from nothing becomes invaluable.

Perfect Tactical Fit for Arteta’s System

The team’s preferred approach is to line up in a 4-3-3 formation. This can easily change into a 4-3-2-1, in which Thomas Partey and Declan Rice act as defensive midfielders. Gordon’s versatility makes him ideal for Arteta’s tactical flexibility.

In Arsenal’s fluid system, Gordon would excel as the left-winger in the 4-3-3, providing width and pace while cutting inside to create overloads. His work rate and pressing intensity align perfectly with Arteta’s high-tempo approach. Arteta sets his team up in a 1-4-2-4 formation in the low build-up. The two strikers start high, creating a massive space between the opposition midfield and backline to drop into.

Gordon’s ability to drop into these spaces and link play would complement the movement of players like Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. His crossing ability from wide areas would also benefit Arsenal’s aerial threats, while his pace gives them the counter-attacking dimension they’ve occasionally missed.

The England international’s defensive contribution cannot be understated. Modern wingers under Arteta must track back and press aggressively, qualities Gordon has demonstrated consistently at Newcastle. His ability to win possession high up the pitch would fit seamlessly into Arsenal’s pressing structure.

Championship-Winning Mentality and Premier League Experience

Gordon’s recent success with Newcastle, helping them lift the 2025 Carabao Cup, demonstrates his winner’s mentality. This trophy-winning experience is precisely what Arsenal need as they chase their first Premier League title since 2004.

At 24, Gordon represents the perfect age profile for Arsenal’s project. He’s young enough to develop further under Arteta’s guidance while being experienced enough to make an immediate impact. His breakthrough into the England squad, including scoring his first senior international goal in November 2024, shows his trajectory continues upward.

Arsenal and Chelsea remain interested in signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon at around £80m. Gordon has a long-term contract that runs until 2030, but his quality justifies the investment. His Premier League experience means no adaptation period is required, crucial for Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions.

Gordon’s versatility to play on either flank provides Arteta with tactical options that few players can offer. Whether Arsenal need pace on the counter-attack, creativity against deep defenses, or defensive solidity out of possession, Gordon delivers.

The Newcastle star represents everything Arsenal need: pace, creativity, work rate, and most importantly, the X-factor that separates title contenders from also-rans. His arrival would complete Arsenal’s transformation from promising youngsters to genuine champions.

