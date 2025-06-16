3 Reasons Why Antonio Nusa Will Be Arsenal’s Perfect Attacking Solution

Arsenal‘s pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa makes perfect sense when one breaks down what Mikel Arteta actually needs. While critics question whether the Norwegian is worth £38 million, they’re missing the bigger picture. Nusa isn’t just another attacking midfielder—he can exactly be the type of player who can unlock Arsenal’s tactical evolution and provide the versatility that title-winning squads demand.

1. Tactical Flexibility That Mikel Arteta Craves

Nusa’s biggest asset isn’t his pace or his technical ability—it’s his positional intelligence. The 20-year-old Norwegian can operate across multiple attacking positions, something Arsenal desperately need. The 20-year-old is coming off a decent 2024-25 campaign, recording nine goals and seven assists in all competitions for club and country, while occupying various attacking midfield roles.

Arsenal’s current system demands players who can drift between positions seamlessly. Gabriel Martinelli offers pace but lacks the tactical sophistication to play centrally when needed. Leandro Trossard provides versatility but doesn’t have the physicality to consistently beat his man. Nusa gives Arteta both.

At 1.83m, Nusa has the frame to handle Premier League physicality while possessing the technical skills to play in tight spaces. His ability to play as a left-winger, attacking midfielder, or even centrally as a false nine would give Arsenal the tactical unpredictability they’ve been missing in big games.

READ MORE – 3 Tactical Reasons Why Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal Makes Perfect Sense

2. Age Profile Matches Arsenal’s Long-Term Vision

Arsenal’s strategy has been clear since Arteta arrived—invest in young talent and develop them into world-class players. Nusa fits this blueprint perfectly. Born on April 17, 2005, he’s only 20 years old but already has significant European experience with RB Leipzig and also has 15 international caps for Norway.

Compare this to Arsenal’s other attacking options. Bukayo Saka is 23 and already established. Martinelli is 23 and still inconsistent. Kai Havertz is 26 and has found his role. What Arsenal lack is that next generation of attacking talent who can grow with the team’s ambitions.

Nusa represents exactly that—a player who can contribute immediately but has his best years ahead of him. The ever-improving Antonio Nusa is currently loving life with RB Leipzig and Norway as the nimble-footed 20-year-old takes significant steps towards the top of the game. His development trajectory suggests he’s nowhere near his ceiling.

READ MORE – How €40m Defender Would Fit in Arsenal’s Current XI?

3. Premier League Ready Physicality and Mentality

The biggest concern with young Continental players is whether they can adapt to Premier League intensity. Nusa has already proven he can handle high-pressure situations. His performances for Norway and in European competitions with Leipzig show a player with the mentality to thrive under pressure.

Arsenal’s recent struggles have often come from predictable attacking patterns. Opposition teams know exactly what to expect from Martinelli’s pace or Trossard’s cut-inside moves. Nusa brings something different—unpredictability combined with end product.

The Verdict

Arsenal should move quickly for Nusa before rivals realize what they’re missing. At £38 million, he represents excellent value for a player who can contribute immediately while fitting Arsenal’s long-term vision. This isn’t a gamble—it’s smart recruitment that addresses multiple tactical needs with one signing.