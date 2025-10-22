Arsenal
3 Reasons Why Arsenal Could Win the Treble This Season
Arsenal sit three points clear at the Premier League summit after eight matches, boasting a perfect Champions League record as well, with three consecutive victories—beating Olympiacos 2-0, Bayern Munich 2-0, and demolishing Atletico Madrid 4-0.
With domestic cup competitions still to navigate, Mikel Arteta’s squad has genuine claims to mount England’s first treble challenge since Manchester City in 2022-23.
Read More: How Arsenal Can Fit Both Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori in the Same Lineup
Defensive Foundation Rivals Historic Standards
Arsenal have conceded just three goals in eight Premier League matches, with only one from open play. They haven’t faced a shot on target in consecutive fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Fulham—matching a defensive record last achieved by their own 2003-04 Invincibles.
The Champions League record is even more impressive. Three consecutive clean sheets against elite opposition, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes forming the most dominant centre-back partnership in Europe. Arsenal have faced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle in their opening eight Premier League fixtures, yet their defensive structure remained impenetrable.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid: Viktor Gyokeres Ends Drought as Gunners Demolish Simeone’s Side
Squad Depth Finally Matching Elite Standards
When Martin Odegaard suffered another knee injury, Myles Lewis-Skelly stepped in against Atletico Madrid and delivered an assist with a mazy run through midfield. Viktor Gyokeres ended his eight-match drought with a brace, showing Arsenal’s attacking options even when their main striker wasn’t firing.
Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, Christian Norgaard, and Eberechi Eze provide genuine quality across multiple positions. That’s the depth Manchester City possessed during their treble season, that Arsenal have previously lacked.
Set-Piece Dominance Creates Unfair Advantage
Sixty-seven percent of Arsenal’s goals this season have originated from set pieces. Gabriel Magalhaes has scored 22 goals for Arsenal—absurd for a centre-back—with most coming from dead-ball situations. Declan Rice’s delivery from free-kicks and corners has become weaponized, consistently finding teammates in dangerous areas.
Arsenal score from approximately 15% of their corners—double the league average. When generating 8-10 corners per match, that’s potentially one goal per game from set pieces alone. Their 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid began with Gabriel’s header from Rice’s free-kick, proving they can unlock even Europe’s most organized defences.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Fulham: Leandro Trossard Ends Craven Cottage Curse With Scrappy Winner
Arsenal
How Arsenal Can Fit Both Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori in the Same Lineup
Myles Lewis-Skelly’s sensational performance against Atletico Madrid might have created a selection headache Mikel Arteta will welcome. The 19-year-old academy graduate produced an assist with a mazy run through midfield and defended with maturity beyond his years, making dropping him for the next match nearly impossible. Yet Riccardo Calafiori remains Arsenal‘s most complete left-back when fit, creating a tactical puzzle that could have one elegant solution.
The Back Three Solution
Arsenal could deploy a 3-4-3 formation that accommodates both players without compromising defensive stability. Gabriel, William Saliba, and Calafiori would form the back three, with the Italian operating as a left-sided centre-back—a position he’s occupied frequently for Italy. This allows Calafiori to showcase his ball-playing abilities from deep while benefiting from Saliba’s pace covering space in behind.
Lewis-Skelly would operate as the left wing-back in this system, exploiting his engine and box-to-box capabilities. His natural midfield instincts make him perfect for this hybrid role, pushing high in possession before tracking back defensively. Against Atletico, his surge through midfield demonstrated exactly the progressive carrying this role demands.
The right flank would feature Jurrien Timber as the right wing-back, maintaining Arsenal’s defensive solidity while offering attacking width. Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice anchor the midfield as a double pivot, providing the platform for both wing-backs to advance aggressively.
Read More: (Photo) Gabriel Martinelli’s Hilarious Attempt at Viktor Gyokeres’ Celebration During Atletico Madrid Game Has Fans in Splits
Alternative: Myles Lewis-Skelly in Midfield
The simpler solution involves deploying Lewis-Skelly in his natural central midfield position alongside Rice and Zubimendi. This would allow Calafiori to retain his starting left-back spot while getting Lewis-Skelly’s creativity and energy into the team through the middle.
Lewis-Skelly’s technical security in tight spaces, progressive passing, and defensive awareness make him capable of operating as the most advanced midfielder in a three. This worked when he briefly featured in midfield against Manchester City last season, showing his versatility isn’t just theoretical.
With Martin Odegaard sidelined for six more weeks, Arsenal lack a natural creator from central areas. Eberechi Eze has struggled to replicate Odegaard’s influence, making Lewis-Skelly’s introduction through the middle a viable tactical shift. His youth team career was spent predominantly as a deep-lying midfielder, so this wouldn’t be forcing a square peg into a round hole—it’s returning him to familiar territory.
The formation would remain 4-3-3 but with Lewis-Skelly operating ahead of Rice and Zubimendi, offering late runs into the box and linking play between midfield and attack. His ability to carry the ball under pressure would help Arsenal break through organized defenses, while his defensive workrate ensures balance when Arsenal lose possession.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid: Viktor Gyokeres Ends Drought as Gunners Demolish Simeone’s Side
Arsenal
Vanessa Martins – Willian Wife, her Family and more
Vanessa Martins is famous for being the wife of Brazilian forward Willian. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Vanessa Martins is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is a dedicated mother as well. The Brazilian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. She is supported by her footballer husband Willian. Her husband won the Copa América with Brazil and he was a legendary player for the club Chelsea.
However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Willian makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her. Before joining Chelsea’s rivals Arsenal in the 2019–20 season, Willian was one of the West London team’s star players.
Although he achieved many professional accolades while playing for the Blues, our focus is on his personal achievements. We’ll also dive deep into Willian’s wife’s life.
Vanessa Martins Childhood and Family
Vanessa’s date of birth is May 19, 1982, and she was born in Brazil. Her parent’s name is unknown as the Brazilian beauty hasn’t shared much about them. Vanessa’s parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury.
However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. She also maintains a good relationship with her brother, and they often spend time together.
We are looking for more information about Vanessa’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing wife of Willian. We will update them whenever they are available on the platform.
Vanessa Martins Education
Vanessa completed her education in Brazil. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualification yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.
Vanessa Martins career
Vanessa was passionate about building a business from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to start a marketing company named WV Agency.
Her parents also helped her financially. They deliver all types of luxury and comfortable marketing strategies for footballers and football teams. Vanessa’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights.
Vanessa is also a social media star. Apart from owning a business, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.
Vanessa Martins Net Worth
Vanessa hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.
Vanessa’s boyfriend, Willian, got his big breakthrough after signing for Chelsea. His earnings significantly increased after the transfer. Currently, he has a huge net worth which helps the family enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Vanessa Martins and Willian relationship
Willian met his wife in 2007 while the Brazilian forward wasn’t a big star. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles.
Vanessa had high faith in her boyfriend’s career, and when he delivered the Chelsea job, it was a complete victory for both of them. Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo keeps a healthy line of communication. We don’t know if they have moved together, but we believe it wouldn’t take them long.
After four years of dating, they decided to make their bond official and got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in front of their friends and family members in 2011. They have remained inseparable since then.
Vanessa Martins and Willian Children
Vanessa and Willian Martins are parents to two gorgeous kids. Most significantly, they are proud parents of twins. Valentina da Silva and Manuella da Silva, two daughters of Willian, were born in February 2012. The twins are their world and they do everything to support them.
Vanessa Martins Social media
Vanessa has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different alluring attires. She also has photos of her partner on her profile. Her social activity suggests the Brazilian beauty loves spending time on beaches. Vanessa Martins travels a lot and she is often seen clicking with her husband.
Read More:
Arsenal
Bruna Loureiro – David Luiz Girlfriend, her Family and more
Bruna Loureiro is famous for being the Girlfriend of Brazilian defender David Luiz. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background Bruna has achieved incredible feats in the modelling industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has formed a beautiful relationship with Brazilian star David Luiz over the years. The duo currently resides in Brazil and both have pretty vibrant lives.
Whether for his abilities on the field or his hairstyle, David Luiz has been one of the most recognisable defenders in the world. He recently moved to Brazil to play for Flamengo after concluding a successful career in Europe. To find out who he spends his free time with, we chose to probe more closely into his personal life.
Bruna Loureiro Childhood and Family
Bruna’s date of birth is December 17, 1993. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. She is just 33 and has achieved a lot in her life.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning Girlfriend of David Luiz.
Bruna Loureiro Education
Bruna went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, she moved to Europe and eventually became a successful model.
Bruna Loureiro Career
Bruna is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. Bruna started shooting for advertising agencies when she was pretty young and eventually climbed the ladder to reach the top.
Bruna Loureiro Net Worth
Bruna’s net worth is currently unknown, but we believe the Brazilian-born accumulates a significant amount mostly from her successful modelling career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.
Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz relationship
Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz have been together for a considerable amount of time. The pair first got together in 2016, not long after David Luiz ended his six-year relationship with Sara Madeira. The Brazilian was just starting out as a regular at that time but was already a promising name.
Bruna was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time.
They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. David Luiz proposed to Loureiro in 2019 after deciding it was time to move forward in their relationship. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.
Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz Children
The duo welcomed their first child, a beautiful son recently. At first, it was pretty overwhelming for them, but the couple is doing an excellent job raising the children. The couple have two kids, but we don’t have information about their names.
Bruna Loureiro Social media
Bruna is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she has a strong fashion sense. Her followers show incredible support whenever she uploads an image on social platforms. Her comments are filled with love. Bruna Loureiri shares her activities on Instagram and this indicates her lifestyle.
Read More:
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”