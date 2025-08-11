3 Reasons Why Arsenal’s £55 Million Summer Signing Has Already Improved the Team

Martin Zubimendi’s £51 million arrival from Real Sociedad has transformed Arsenal‘s midfield dynamics in ways that weren’t immediately obvious until his masterclass against Athletic Bilbao. The Spanish international’s impact extends far beyond basic statistics, fundamentally altering how Arsenal build attacks and control possession.

Tempo Control Through One-Touch Passing

Zubimendi’s most impressive quality lies in his ability to maintain Arsenal’s rhythm without slowing play down. Against Athletic Bilbao, twenty-five of his first thirty touches were passes, with everything executed in one touch during the opening fifty minutes. This immediate decision-making eliminates the hesitation that previously plagued Arsenal’s midfield transitions.

His 94% pass completion rate demonstrates technical precision under pressure, while his willingness to play first-time passes keeps opponents guessing about Arsenal’s next move. This tempo control creates the foundation for Arsenal’s attacking patterns to flourish.

Defensive Stability Without Sacrificing Creativity

The Basque midfielder offers something Arsenal have desperately needed – a defensive anchor who doesn’t compromise their creative flow. His four tackles and winning five out of six duels against Bilbao showcased his defensive awareness, while his long ball accuracy of 83% proved he can launch attacks from deep positions.

Unlike previous solutions, Zubimendi’s positioning allows both Rice and Ødegaard greater freedom to influence games higher up the pitch, creating better balance across all three midfield zones.

Final Third Impact Through Intelligent Positioning

Perhaps most importantly, Zubimendi’s main contributions came in the final third against Athletic Bilbao. His ability to arrive late in attacking positions while maintaining defensive responsibilities adds a new dimension to Arsenal’s goal threat.

Martin Zubimendi in action against Athletic Bilbao alongside Decland Rice (via Evening Standard)

This positional intelligence means Arsenal now have an additional creative outlet from deeper areas, making them less predictable and harder to defend against. The £51 million investment already looks shrewd.

