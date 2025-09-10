3 Reasons Why Arteta Must Start His £45M Signing Over Anyone Else

Arsenal‘s defensive crisis has reached a breaking point, and Piero Hincapié represents the solution Mikel Arteta desperately needs. With mounting injuries across the backline, the Ecuadorian’s debut couldn’t come at a more crucial time.

Piero Hincapie (via Arsenal.com)

Read More: Mikel Merino Can Do the One Thing for Arsenal That Erling Haaland Never Did at Man City

William Saliba’s Month-Long Absence Creates Immediate Need

William Saliba could miss up to a month with the ankle injury that forced the Arsenal defender to withdraw from the France squad, leaving Arsenal without their most reliable center-back.

William Saliba (The Evening Standard)

The key defender is set to miss the start of the UEFA Champions League season, and also miss Premier League matches against Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and Newcastle United. Hincapié’s experience in high-pressure situations makes him the logical replacement.

Read More: One Single Tactical Tweak Can Make This Hat-trick Hero an Unstoppable Force at Arsenal

Champions League Pedigree Unmatched

The 23-year-old defender has made more than 100 appearances for Leverkusen since joining in 2021, playing a key role in their Bundesliga title victory in 2023/24.

His successful integration into Xabi Alonso’s possession-heavy system at Bayer Leverkusen directly translates to Arteta’s tactical approach. Unlike other defensive options, Hincapié has proven himself capable of performing under the microscope of European competition.

Leadership Qualities Beyond His Years

During his time playing club football in his homeland, Piero captained Ecuador at under-17 level and also won the U20 Copa Libertadores in 2020. This natural leadership ability becomes invaluable during Arsenal’s injury crisis. With Saliba sidelined and defensive stability paramount, Hincapié’s commanding presence offers exactly what Arsenal needs.

The timing of Hincapié’s arrival perfectly coincides with Arsenal’s desperate need for defensive reinforcement. His proven track record, tactical intelligence, and leadership credentials make him the obvious choice to anchor Arsenal’s defense during this critical period.

Read More: Arsenal Duo’s International Break Stats Comparison: Mikel Merino Shines While Viktor Gyokeres Struggles