Why Dusan Vlahovic Could Be Arsenal’s Perfect Free Transfer Gamble: Three Key Reasons

Arsenal‘s cautious monitoring of Dusan Vlahovic makes perfect sense given the Serbian striker’s contractual situation at Juventus. With the 25-year-old’s deal expiring in summer 2026 and Juventus reportedly considering mutual termination, the Gunners could land one of Europe’s most clinical finishers without breaking the bank.

1. Clinical Finishing Arsenal Desperately Need

Arsenal’s title ambitions have consistently been undermined by their inability to convert chances in crucial moments. Vlahovic addresses this fundamental weakness with his exceptional finishing ability. The Serbian has maintained impressive scoring rates throughout his career, netting 14 goals and five assists this season despite Juventus’s tactical instability.

His left-footed precision and aerial prowess would provide Arsenal with a different dimension in attack. Unlike the fluid, interchanging approach favored by Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. Vlahovic offers the classic number nine profile that can occupy center-backs and finish half-chances. His 1.90 m frame and intelligent movement in the box would give Arsenal a genuine penalty area threat, something they’ve lacked in high-stakes matches.

The Serbian’s ability to score with both feet and his head makes him particularly suited to Arsenal’s crossing patterns from wide areas. With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli providing width, Vlahovic could thrive on the service while offering the clinical edge that has cost Arsenal in previous title challenges.

2. Perfect Tactical Fit for Arteta’s System

Vlahovic’s skill set aligns perfectly with Mikel Arteta’s tactical requirements. The striker’s technical ability allows him to drop deep and link play, while his physicality ensures he can hold up the ball under pressure. This dual capability would give Arsenal tactical flexibility, allowing them to play through or around compact defenses.

His pressing intensity has improved significantly under different coaching styles, suggesting he could adapt to Arsenal’s high-energy approach. The Serbian’s ability to stretch defenses vertically would create space for Arsenal’s attacking midfielders to operate, addressing the congestion issues they’ve faced against low blocks.

Most importantly, Vlahovic’s movement patterns complement Arsenal’s quick, intricate passing combinations. His timing of runs and spatial awareness would mesh well with the creativity of Martin Ødegaard and the pace of Arsenal’s wide forwards, creating a more dynamic attacking structure.

3. Zero Financial Risk with Massive Upside

The potential free transfer aspect makes Vlahovic an incredibly attractive proposition. With no transfer fee required, Arsenal could allocate resources to other squad improvements while securing a striker who would typically command €60-70 million in today’s market.

Even if Vlahovic doesn’t immediately transform Arsenal’s attack, the financial risk is minimal compared to the potential rewards. His age profile suggests he has several peak years ahead, and his proven track record in Serie A demonstrates he can perform at the highest level.

The Serbian’s contract situation also means he’d likely be motivated to prove himself at a new club, potentially arriving with the hunger that has driven other successful free transfers. For Arsenal, it represents the kind of calculated risk that could define their next phase of development.

The Verdict

Vlahovic’s potential availability offers Arsenal a rare opportunity to address their striker concerns without the usual financial burden. His clinical finishing, tactical versatility, and proven quality make him an ideal candidate to elevate Arsenal’s attacking output. While not without risks, the potential rewards far outweigh the minimal investment required, making this a transfer worth pursuing when the opportunity arises.

