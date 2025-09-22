3 Reasons Why This €55 Million Star Is Important for Arsenal Even Ahead of New Signings

Gabriel Martinelli‘s value to Arsenal extends far beyond his €55 million market valuation, with the Brazilian winger proving indispensable despite the club’s significant summer investment in attacking reinforcements.

Gabriel Martinelli is the Most Productive Arsenal Player Against Manchester City Under Guardiola

Martinelli has been directly involved in four Premier League goals against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City – recording two goals and two assists. This represents more contributions than any other Arsenal player since the Spaniard’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium, highlighting his ability to perform in crucial fixtures against elite opposition.

Gabriel Martinelli watches as his chip goes past Gianluigi Donnarumma (Via Irish Times)

His latest strike against City on September 21, 2025, extended Arsenal’s unbeaten run against one of their title rivals to six matches. The 93rd-minute equalizer demonstrated his capacity to deliver under pressure when Arsenal needed him most, coming off the bench to rescue a vital point.

Gabriel Martinelli’s Controlled Anger and Big-Game Mentality

Martinelli’s celebration following his dramatic equalizer showcased what BBC Sport described as “controlled anger” – the kind of emotional intensity that Arsenal have often lacked in decisive moments. His passionate response reflected the hunger and determination required for major trophy success.

Arsenal’s Brazilian midfielder #11 Gabriel Martinelli (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

This mentality separates Martinelli from Arsenal’s newer signings, who are still adapting to the pressure and expectations at the Emirates Stadium. His experience in crucial fixtures provides stability that cannot be replicated by recent arrivals.

Proven Premier League Quality at Peak Age

At 24 years old, Martinelli represents the perfect combination of experience and potential improvement. Arsenal valued him above £60 million during the summer transfer window, rejecting approaches that reached only the £40 million mark.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard (via BBC)

His current market value of €55 million reflects consistent Premier League performance over multiple seasons. While new signings require adaptation periods, Martinelli delivers immediate impact when called upon, as evidenced by his match-winning contributions as both starter and substitute this season.

