3 Reasons Why Jorrel Hato Will Be a Good Fit at Arsenal

As Arsenal continue their pursuit of young, versatile defenders to strengthen their squad depth, Ajax’s Jorrel Hato has emerged as a compelling target. The 19-year-old defender has already established himself as a key player at Ajax and might represen exactly the type of profile Mikel Arteta seeks. Here are 3 tactical reasons why Jorrel Hato would thrive at the Emirates.

1. Natural Fit for Arsenal’s Inverted Fullback System

Hato’s technical profile aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s tactical evolution under Arteta. Standing at 6’2″, the Dutch defender possesses the physical attributes to compete in the Premier League while demonstrating the ball-playing qualities essential to Arsenal’s build-up play. His ability to drift inside and create numerical superiority in midfield mirrors the role Oleksandr Zinchenko has performed, though Hato offers greater pace and defensive solidity.

In Ajax’s system, Hato frequently tucked inside to form a back three during possession phases, allowing the right-back to provide width. This tactical flexibility would be invaluable to Arteta, who has experimented with various formations depending on the opposition. Hato’s composure under pressure and progressive passing range—averaging 4.2 progressive passes per 90 minutes in the Eredivisie—demonstrate his readiness for Arsenal’s possession-heavy approach.

The teenager’s left foot naturally suits the inverted role, as he can receive passes on his stronger side when moving centrally, facilitating quicker ball progression and reducing the risk of turnovers that have occasionally plagued Arsenal’s buildup.

2. Defensive Athleticism to Handle Premier League Intensity

While Arsenal’s attacking play often garners attention, defensive stability remains crucial to their title ambitions. Hato’s physical development and defensive instincts address key weaknesses in Arsenal’s current left-back options. His pace recovery and aerial ability—winning 62% of his aerial duels this season—provide insurance against the direct, physical approach many Premier League sides employ.

Unlike some technical defenders who struggle with the Premier League‘s pace, Hato has already proven himself in European competition, including Champions League appearances where he faced elite forwards. His defensive actions per game (2.8 interceptions, 1.4 tackles) suggest a proactive defender who reads the game well rather than simply reacting to threats.

Most importantly, Hato combines this defensive awareness with the stamina to contribute in both phases consistently. His ability to make recovery runs while maintaining positional discipline would suit Arsenal’s high defensive line, where fullbacks must be prepared to track back quickly when possession is lost.

3. Age Profile and Tactical Adaptability

At 19, Hato represents the perfect blend of immediate impact potential and long-term investment. His Ajax academy background means he’s comfortable in multiple roles—he can operate as a traditional left-back, wing-back, or even central defender when required. This versatility is invaluable in Arsenal’s system. A number of Arsenal players have played across different positions, viz. Partey at RB, Zinchenko as a CAM, CM, Calafiori as a CB.

Arteta’s track record of developing young defenders—evident in William Saliba’s progression—suggests Hato would receive the guidance necessary to adapt to English football. The defender’s maturity in handling pressure situations, demonstrated in high-stakes Ajax matches, indicates he possesses the mental attributes to thrive at a club with Arsenal’s expectations.

Furthermore, Hato’s contract situation at Ajax, with his current deal running until 2028, means Arsenal could secure a player entering his prime years while avoiding the inflated fees associated with established Premier League defenders.

His tactical intelligence, evidenced by his ability to execute complex positional rotations without compromising defensive shape, aligns with Arsenal's sophisticated approach under Arteta. As the Gunners continue building a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts, Hato's combination of technical ability, physical attributes, and tactical understanding makes him an ideal addition to their defensive options.