3 Reasons Why Mikel Arteta Is On Course to Winning the League This Season
Despite Liverpool‘s status as reigning Premier League champions and early season favorites, the statistical comparison between Arsenal and Manchester City since 2022/23 reveals why Mikel Arteta’s side could challenge for their first title in over two decades.
Proven Parity with Manchester City
Arsenal’s record since 2022/23 demonstrates they have matched City’s elite standards consistently. With 77 wins from 118 matches versus City’s 79, Arsenal have operated at championship-winning levels over multiple seasons. Their 257 goals scored compared to City’s 270 shows minimal attacking disparity.
Most impressively, Arsenal’s defensive record surpasses City’s during this period – conceding 107 goals versus City’s 115. This eight-goal difference suggests Arsenal have developed the defensive foundation necessary to challenge Liverpool’s title defense.
Statistical Foundation for Title Success
Arsenal accumulated 256 points from 118 matches while City managed 287 – a gap of just 31 points across multiple campaigns. This represents less than one point per game difference, indicating Arsenal consistently perform at levels required to challenge Liverpool’s supremacy.
The marginal differences between Arsenal and the previously dominant City suggest they possess the underlying quality to compete with Liverpool throughout a full campaign rather than just individual matches.
Breaking the Trophy Drought
The crucial difference remains major trophies won – City’s six compared to Arsenal’s zero during this period. However, with Liverpool having ended City’s domestic dominance, Arsenal’s statistical parity with City suggests they can challenge the new champions.
Arsenal’s performance metrics indicate they have closed the gap on elite competition. With Liverpool now the team to beat, Arsenal’s established consistency against City-level opposition positions them as genuine contenders to dethrone the reigning champions this season.
3 Reasons Why This €55 Million Star Is Important for Arsenal Even Ahead of New Signings
Gabriel Martinelli‘s value to Arsenal extends far beyond his €55 million market valuation, with the Brazilian winger proving indispensable despite the club’s significant summer investment in attacking reinforcements.
Gabriel Martinelli is the Most Productive Arsenal Player Against Manchester City Under Guardiola
Martinelli has been directly involved in four Premier League goals against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City – recording two goals and two assists. This represents more contributions than any other Arsenal player since the Spaniard’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium, highlighting his ability to perform in crucial fixtures against elite opposition.
His latest strike against City on September 21, 2025, extended Arsenal’s unbeaten run against one of their title rivals to six matches. The 93rd-minute equalizer demonstrated his capacity to deliver under pressure when Arsenal needed him most, coming off the bench to rescue a vital point.
Gabriel Martinelli’s Controlled Anger and Big-Game Mentality
Martinelli’s celebration following his dramatic equalizer showcased what BBC Sport described as “controlled anger” – the kind of emotional intensity that Arsenal have often lacked in decisive moments. His passionate response reflected the hunger and determination required for major trophy success.
This mentality separates Martinelli from Arsenal’s newer signings, who are still adapting to the pressure and expectations at the Emirates Stadium. His experience in crucial fixtures provides stability that cannot be replicated by recent arrivals.
Proven Premier League Quality at Peak Age
At 24 years old, Martinelli represents the perfect combination of experience and potential improvement. Arsenal valued him above £60 million during the summer transfer window, rejecting approaches that reached only the £40 million mark.
His current market value of €55 million reflects consistent Premier League performance over multiple seasons. While new signings require adaptation periods, Martinelli delivers immediate impact when called upon, as evidenced by his match-winning contributions as both starter and substitute this season.
BREAKING: Here’s Why Noni Madueke Was Substituted at Half-Time Against Manchester City
Arsenal‘s summer signing Noni Madueke is set for medical scans today after suffering a knee injury during the first half against Manchester City. The winger was substituted at half-time with discomfort in his knee, raising immediate concerns about a potential ACL injury. However, the latest update is that he has not done his ACL.
The Noni Madueke Injury Incident
Madueke appeared to struggle with his knee during the opening 45 minutes against City. The 23-year-old showed visible discomfort before being withdrawn at the break as a precautionary measure. Arsenal medical staff acted quickly to prevent any further damage to what could be a serious knee problem.
Medical Assessment Timeline of Noni Madueke’s Potential Knee Injury
The former Chelsea winger will undergo comprehensive scans today to determine the exact nature of his injury. ACL injuries would typically require MRI scans to confirm the diagnosis, with results expected within 24 hours. With the latest update, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief.
Impact on Arsenal’s Season
Madueke joined Arsenal from Chelsea for £48 million during the summer transfer window as part of Mikel Arteta’s squad overhaul. The England international was expected to provide width and pace in Arsenal’s attacking system, competing with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for starting positions.
Had it been confirmed as an ACL injury, Madueke would have face an extended period on the sidelines, sometimes even ending his season. This would have represented a significant blow for both player and club, given Arsenal’s ambitions across multiple competitions this campaign.
(PHOTO) Gabriel Martinelli’s Girlfriend’s Unbelievably Accurate Prediction Comes True Against Manchester City
Gabriel Martinelli’s girlfriend Isabella Rousso demonstrated remarkable football insight when her pre-match prediction proved prophetic during Arsenal‘s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.
The Prediction That Came True
Before Sunday’s crucial encounter, Martinelli informed his girlfriend he would not be starting against City. Her response proved eerily accurate: “you’ll play against tired legs and you’ll score, you’ll see.” The Brazilian forward indeed came off the bench to rescue a dramatic point with his 93rd-minute equalizer.
Martinelli replaced Jurrien Timber with Arsenal trailing 1-0 to Erling Haaland’s ninth-minute opener. His introduction alongside Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze transformed Arsenal’s attacking threat during the closing stages.
The Dramatic Equalizer From Gabriel Martinelli That had his Girlfriend’s Prediction Come True
The prediction materialized in stoppage time when Eze’s precise through-ball found Martinelli’s run behind City’s defense. The substitute striker produced a composed finish to salvage a crucial point for the Gunners, extending their unbeaten run against City to six matches.
Isabella’s Instagram story captured her celebration with “VAMOOOOOOOOOO” (Let’s go) and “pride pride pride pride you deserve it,” showing her emotional investment in her boyfriend’s success.
Tactical Impact
Martinelli’s late introduction exploited exactly what Isabella predicted – tired legs in City’s defense. His pace and directness troubled City’s backline, which had been relatively comfortable containing Arsenal’s static first-half performance.
The substitute’s goal maintained Arsenal’s impressive record against their title rivals, though the draw leaves them trailing Liverpool in the early Premier League standings. Isabella’s football knowledge proved as sharp as her boyfriend’s finishing instincts.
