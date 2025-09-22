3 Reasons Why Mikel Arteta Is On Course to Winning the League This Season

Despite Liverpool‘s status as reigning Premier League champions and early season favorites, the statistical comparison between Arsenal and Manchester City since 2022/23 reveals why Mikel Arteta’s side could challenge for their first title in over two decades.

Proven Parity with Manchester City

Arsenal’s record since 2022/23 demonstrates they have matched City’s elite standards consistently. With 77 wins from 118 matches versus City’s 79, Arsenal have operated at championship-winning levels over multiple seasons. Their 257 goals scored compared to City’s 270 shows minimal attacking disparity.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola (via Tribuna.com)

Most impressively, Arsenal’s defensive record surpasses City’s during this period – conceding 107 goals versus City’s 115. This eight-goal difference suggests Arsenal have developed the defensive foundation necessary to challenge Liverpool’s title defense.

Statistical Foundation for Title Success

Arsenal accumulated 256 points from 118 matches while City managed 287 – a gap of just 31 points across multiple campaigns. This represents less than one point per game difference, indicating Arsenal consistently perform at levels required to challenge Liverpool’s supremacy.

The marginal differences between Arsenal and the previously dominant City suggest they possess the underlying quality to compete with Liverpool throughout a full campaign rather than just individual matches.

Breaking the Trophy Drought

The crucial difference remains major trophies won – City’s six compared to Arsenal’s zero during this period. However, with Liverpool having ended City’s domestic dominance, Arsenal’s statistical parity with City suggests they can challenge the new champions.

Mikel Arteta (via BBC)

Arsenal’s performance metrics indicate they have closed the gap on elite competition. With Liverpool now the team to beat, Arsenal’s established consistency against City-level opposition positions them as genuine contenders to dethrone the reigning champions this season.

