Benjamin Sesko’s disastrous start at Manchester United has left Arsenal fans breathing a collective sigh of relief. The Slovenian striker’s humiliating penalty shootout loss to fourth-tier Grimsby Town represents the nadir of what might turn out to be a catastrophic €85m investment. Here’s why Arsenal’s decision to avoid this expensive flop looks increasingly genius.

1. Mental Fragility Under Pressure

Sesko’s decision to take the 10th penalty against Grimsby – ahead only of goalkeeper Andre Onana – exposed alarming leadership deficiencies. To argue in favor of Sesko – it might have been the manager’s call.

Ruben Amorim, Mikel Arteta, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko (via ESPN India, Hayters.TV and CentreDevils)

However, for an €85m striker to hide behind nine teammates in a crucial shootout screams mental weakness. Rival fans branded it “utter cowardice,” and they weren’t wrong. Arsenal need players who embrace pressure, not shrink from it.

2. Invisible When It Matters

Against League Two opposition, Sesko managed just two shots on target with three blocked efforts. He lost 10 duels and endured a hard-hitting brutal outing in what should have been a confidence-building debut.

Critics labeled him “anonymous,” hardly the impact expected from a marquee signing. Arsenal’s fluid attacking system demands constant movement and creativity – qualities Sesko clearly lacks.

3. Physical Inadequacies Exposed

The Premier League’s intensity has already overwhelmed Sesko after just three weeks. His struggles against Arsenal’s high press (albeit only for a short while) and inability to hold up play against Fulham highlighted fundamental tactical limitations. Amorim’s post-match criticism that “the best team won” against Grimsby spoke volumes about his faith in his new striker.

Arsenal’s decision to avoid Sesko and instead pursue Viktor Gyökeres as their striker target demonstrates Arteta’s tactical sophistication.

While Manchester United count the cost of their expensive mistake, Arsenal’s patient approach to identifying the right profile – whether Gyökeres’ physicality or another proven goalscorer – looks increasingly shrewd.

