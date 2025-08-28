Connect with us

Arsenal

3 Reasons Arsenal Dodged a Bullet With This €85m Manchester United Flop

1 hour ago

Mikel Arteta and Benjamin Sesko Arsenal Manchester United

Benjamin Sesko’s disastrous start at Manchester United has left Arsenal fans breathing a collective sigh of relief. The Slovenian striker’s humiliating penalty shootout loss to fourth-tier Grimsby Town represents the nadir of what might turn out to be a catastrophic €85m investment. Here’s why Arsenal’s decision to avoid this expensive flop looks increasingly genius.

1. Mental Fragility Under Pressure

Sesko’s decision to take the 10th penalty against Grimsby – ahead only of goalkeeper Andre Onana – exposed alarming leadership deficiencies. To argue in favor of Sesko – it might have been the manager’s call.

Manchester United Arsenal Preview Predicted Lineups
Ruben Amorim, Mikel Arteta, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko (via ESPN India, Hayters.TV and CentreDevils)

However, for an €85m striker to hide behind nine teammates in a crucial shootout screams mental weakness. Rival fans branded it “utter cowardice,” and they weren’t wrong. Arsenal need players who embrace pressure, not shrink from it.

2. Invisible When It Matters

Against League Two opposition, Sesko managed just two shots on target with three blocked efforts. He lost 10 duels and endured a hard-hitting brutal outing in what should have been a confidence-building debut.

Critics labeled him “anonymous,” hardly the impact expected from a marquee signing. Arsenal’s fluid attacking system demands constant movement and creativity – qualities Sesko clearly lacks.

3. Physical Inadequacies Exposed

The Premier League’s intensity has already overwhelmed Sesko after just three weeks. His struggles against Arsenal’s high press (albeit only for a short while) and inability to hold up play against Fulham highlighted fundamental tactical limitations. Amorim’s post-match criticism that “the best team won” against Grimsby spoke volumes about his faith in his new striker.

Arsenal’s decision to avoid Sesko and instead pursue Viktor Gyökeres as their striker target demonstrates Arteta’s tactical sophistication.

While Manchester United count the cost of their expensive mistake, Arsenal’s patient approach to identifying the right profile – whether Gyökeres’ physicality or another proven goalscorer – looks increasingly shrewd.

Arsenal

3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Will do to win at Anfield

17 hours ago

August 28, 2025

Mikel Arteta Anfield Liverpool Arsenal

Arsenal’s trip to Anfield on August 31st represents more than just another early-season clash – it’s Mikel Arteta’s chance to prove that Eberechi Eze’s £67.5m arrival has fundamentally shifted Arsenal’s tactical identity. With Liverpool boasting new signings Kerkez, Wirtz, and Ekitike, Arteta faces his most complex Anfield puzzle yet.

1. Eze as the False Winger Solution

Arteta will deploy Eze in a revolutionary false winger role, drifting infield to create numerical superiority against Liverpool’s midfield trio.

Eberechi Eze Arsenal
Eberechi Eze (via ESPN)

While Kerkez bombs forward from left-back, Eze’s movement will drag Liverpool’s defensive structure narrow, creating space for Arsenal’s overlapping full-backs. This tactical wrinkle neutralizes Wirtz’s creative influence by forcing Liverpool into reactive positioning rather than proactive possession dominance.

2. High Press Trigger Points

Liverpool’s new spine means different pressing cues. Arteta will instruct his forwards to trigger aggressive presses when Ekitike drops deep to collect possession – the French striker’s tendency to hold up play will become Arsenal’s invitation to win back possession in dangerous areas.

Martin Zubimendi in action against Athletic Bilbao alongside Decland Rice Arsenal Athletic Bilbao
Martin Zubimendi in action against Athletic Bilbao alongside Declan Rice (via Evening Standard)

Rice and Zubimendi will shadow Wirtz religiously, preventing the German’s progressive passing from finding rhythm.

3. Asymmetric Full-Back Positioning

The masterstroke: Arteta will position his full-backs asymmetrically. While one provides traditional width, the other will tuck infield to form a temporary midfield diamond when Arsenal build from the back.

Arsenal Leeds United Ratings
Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori (Via The Sun)

This system exploits the space behind Kerkez’s aggressive positioning while providing Eze the freedom to roam between lines, creating the unpredictability that has haunted Liverpool’s high defensive line historically.

Eze’s direct phone call to Arteta during the transfer saga reveals the tactical understanding already brewing. At Anfield, Arsenal’s new dimension finally gets its stage.

Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

18 hours ago

August 27, 2025

Mikel Arteta Arsenal Liverpool Arne Slot

Arsenal travel to Anfield on Sunday for their biggest test of the early season, with both sides fielding star-studded lineups in a potential title decider.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Kerkez, Konate, Van Dijk, Szoboszlai; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Gakpo; Wirtz, Ekitike, Salah

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi, Nwaneri; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

Arsenal’s Injury Crisis

Bukayo Saka is definitely out with a hamstring injury that could sideline him for up to a month, while Martin Odegaard remains doubtful after hurting his shoulder against Leeds.

The Gunners will be without several key players, with Kai Havertz and Ben White also missing Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of Leeds due to injury concerns.

Liverpool’s Lethal Attack

Hugo Ekitike has made the perfect start to his Liverpool career, already scoring in both Premier League games this season after netting the league’s opening goal of the 2025-26 campaign. The French striker, who scored 15 goals in 33 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, has formed a deadly partnership with Mohamed Salah.

Hugo Ekitike Viktor Gyokeres Goals Comparison
Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres (via Independent and Yahoo Sports)

New Faces on Show

Arsenal will likely debut several summer signings, with Viktor Gyokeres expected to lead the line after his move from Sporting CP. Recent £67.5 million signing Eberechi Eze could start on the left wing, replacing the injured Saka.

Noni Madueke, another summer arrival, is predicted to start on the right flank.

The Stakes

Both teams enter with perfect records – Arsenal scraped past Manchester United and demolished Leeds, while Liverpool have started their title defense impressively. This represents the final Premier League fixture before the international break, making victory even more valuable.

With injuries forcing major changes to Arsenal’s lineup, their new signings face the ultimate baptism of fire at Anfield.

Kick-off: 4:30 PM Sunday, August 31st

Arsenal

Why This Key Stat Pressures Arsenal to Win the Title

21 hours ago

August 27, 2025

Mikel Arteta Arsenal Title

Arsenal‘s £315.9 million squad value advantage over their transfer spending has created an undeniable pressure: this could be their golden opportunity to finally capture the Premier League crown.

The Sky Sports data reveals a staggering reality – Arsenal’s current squad is worth £1.1 billion despite costing just £826 million to assemble. This represents the highest positive difference in the Premier League, creating both opportunity and enormous expectation heading into the new campaign.

Squad cost vs value
The Investment Reality Check

With Eberechi Eze’s £67.5 million arrival from Crystal Palace adding further quality to an already talent-rich squad, Arsenal’s recruitment strategy appears vindicated. The numbers don’t lie: Mikel Arteta has assembled a squad that significantly outperforms its assembly cost, suggesting shrewd investment rather than reckless spending.

Mikel Arteta Arsenal
Mikel Arteta (via Football London)

Compare this to Manchester United’s disaster – £1.1 billion spent on a squad worth just £769 million, creating a staggering -£322.9 million deficit. Chelsea’s -£227.5 million gap further highlights Arsenal’s smart business model.

Why The Pressure Is Real

Squad Value AdvantageTitle Expectation
£315.9m surplusMaximum pressure
Highest in Premier LeagueNo excuses for failure
Smart recruitment validatedChampions League insufficient

Arsenal’s positive value differential means they possess elite talent without the financial waste plaguing rivals. When your squad significantly outperforms its cost while maintaining the league’s best value-to-spending ratio, anything less than title contention becomes unacceptable.

Eberechi Eze Arsenal
Eberechi Eze (via ESPN)

The Eze signing represents the final piece – adding Premier League-proven creativity to complement existing quality. With Manchester City facing potential sanctions and Liverpool rebuilding, Arsenal’s financial efficiency demands they capitalize on this window.

The numbers create unavoidable pressure: deliver the title or accept that perfect squad construction means nothing without silverware.

