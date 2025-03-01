3 reasons why Arsenal might even struggle to get past PSV in the Champions League

Arsenal are pitted against PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, and things might get tricky even against the Dutch team whom they are supposed to get past quite comfortably

It’s been a rough ride for Arsenal since the turn of 2025. They’ve failed to sign a striker in the January transfer window, got eliminated from the FA Cup, knocked out of the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, lost the grip on the title race allowing leaders Liverpool to become clear favorites to win the EPL. Their only hope now looks to be the UEFA Champions League, and the North London club are drawn against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 16. Should they beat them, they’ve got either of the Madrid clubs waiting for them in the quarter-finals.

However, given Arsenal’s recent run of form, getting out of even the Round of 16 is looking a bit worrying. With the team looking completely lackluster, here are a few reasons why their upcoming fixture in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League might prove to be tricky.

Martin Odegaard’s recent form

Ever since returning from injury, to be more precise, returning after the birth of his child, Martin Odegaard’s form has been a worry. Especially after Bukayo Saka’s injury, the Norwegian has struggled to linkup with any Arsenal attacker, with fans and critics even accusing him of ghosting in games. During Arsenal’s recent home loss to West Ham United, Odegaard was called out for seemingly getting out of a position from where he should be shooting, following a dangerous attack from the wings through Leandro Trossard. The Gunners’ skipper was spotted going back to his usual position of right flank, rather than staying in the center to receive the Belgian’s cross.

https://twitter.com/ExpressionsOOZ/status/1894081172407304693

Although Odegaard is still got his passing abilities intact, it is quite safe to say that his shooting form has gone rapidly downhill over the last 12 months.

Lack of attackers upfront

Arsenal failed to reinforce their attacking options across both the transfer windows. In the summer transfer window, they let go of Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe, and bought only a nearly dusted Raheem Sterling. Injuries to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz has now forced them to start their midfielder Mikel Merino in front of goal. Had it not been for 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri stepping up, the North London club would have been in all sorts of troubles by now.

Since Kai Havertz’s injury Arsenal have played 3 games, and won 1, drawn 1 and lost 1. They’ve just scored 2 goals in this time, with both coming late from Mikel Merino against a relegation-battling Leicester City. With the team expected to stay the same ahead of the PSV fixture, Arsenal will have to be clinical with the few chances they get in front of goal.

Fatigued full-backs

On thing that has been clicking for Arsenal this year has been the backline. Although Jurrien Timber hasn’t been very impressive, his work-rate has been commendable. Same could be said about the young Myles Lewis-Skelly. For the 18-year-old, it’s not the performance that’s been a bit off, it’s his discipline on the field. While his first controversial red card was appealed successfully by Arsenal, his second one came in a few weeks after that against West Ham. However, the Englishman will be available for the clash against PSV.

However, it is the fatigue that Arsenal should be worrying. Timber’s game clearly shows signs of slowing down past the hour mark. With the return of Ben White, Timber must feel a bit of weight off his shoulders. And the left-back position is still waiting for a regular starter, although MLS has been since the turn of the year.