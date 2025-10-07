3 Reasons Why Arsenal Should Sign This €40 Million Star If They Get a Chance

Antoine Semenyo’s explosive form for Bournemouth has made him one of the Premier League’s most dangerous attackers, with his latest display against Fulham demonstrating exactly why Arsenal should pursue his signature.

Premier League’s Most Productive Player Since May

Semenyo has been directly involved in more goals than any other Premier League player since the end of May 2025, registering eight goals and four assists during this period. These 12 goal contributions surpass every established star in England’s top flight, including Arsenal’s own attackers.

His two-goal performance against Fulham on October 3 took his 2025/26 season tally to six goals and three assists in just seven Premier League appearances. This exceptional productivity rate demonstrates his ability to deliver consistent attacking output that Arsenal desperately need, particularly with Viktor Gyökeres struggling for goals.

Antoine Semenyo’s Game-Changing Individual Brilliance

Semenyo’s stunning solo goal against Fulham showcased the individual quality that separates good players from elite talents. His ability to create something from nothing provides the X-factor Arsenal require when breaking down defensive opponents.

The Ghanaian international also assisted Justin Kluivert’s winner before scoring a late third goal himself to complete Bournemouth‘s comeback from 1-0 down. His match-winning contributions in crucial moments demonstrate the mental strength and technical ability needed for Arsenal’s title ambitions.

Proven Premier League Adaptation

Unlike expensive foreign imports requiring adjustment periods, Semenyo has already mastered Premier League football’s unique demands. His physicality, pace, and tactical understanding mean he could contribute immediately to Arsenal’s first team without lengthy adaptation processes.

At 25 years old, Semenyo enters his prime years while offering significant resale value. His current productivity suggests Arsenal could sign an established Premier League performer capable of elevating their attacking options to championship-winning levels.

Semenyo’s combination of proven production, game-changing ability, and Premier League experience makes him an ideal Arsenal target if opportunity arises.

