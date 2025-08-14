3 Reasons Why Jurrien Timber Should Start Ahead of Ben White Against Man United

Arsenal face a crucial decision for Sunday’s Premier League opener at Old Trafford, with Jurrien Timber and Ben White both available for selection. Based on recent tactical developments and specific match factors, Timber deserves the nod for this blockbuster season starter.

1. Proven Manchester United Match-Winner

Timber already possesses the perfect psychological edge for this fixture. The Dutch defender scored his first Arsenal goal against Manchester United in December 2024, heading home from a Declan Rice cross during the 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

That breakthrough moment demonstrated Timber’s ability to rise to the occasion in high-stakes encounters. His familiarity with United’s attacking patterns and confidence from previously scoring against them could prove decisive in another tight contest at Old Trafford.

2. Revolutionary Tactical Flexibility with Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal’s pre-season revealed an intriguing tactical innovation involving Timber and new signing Martin Zubimendi. Former Arsenal player Adrian Clarke highlighted this positional rotation on the Handbrake Off Podcast, noting how Timber inverts into central midfield while Zubimendi drifts out to right-back.

Martin Zubimendi (via RTE)

This tactical twist allows Arsenal to drag opponents out of shape and create overloads in different areas. Clarke specifically praised how Zubimendi “linked well with Saka a couple of times” when operating in the right-back position, while Timber’s technical ability shines in central areas.

Against United’s expected pressing game, this flexibility could provide the tactical edge Arsenal need to dominate possession and create clear chances.

3. Superior Technical Ability Under Pressure

Timber’s composure on the ball surpasses White’s when facing intense pressure situations. His Dutch youth development emphasizes technical proficiency that proves invaluable against aggressive pressing systems.

Jurrien Timber and Ben White (via Metro)

Old Trafford’s atmosphere and United’s likely high-energy start demand a defender comfortable receiving the ball in tight spaces and progressing play accurately. Timber’s ability to invert into midfield positions also offers Arsenal an additional progressive passer when White might struggle under sustained pressure.

The season opener requires players who can handle the intensity while maintaining Arsenal’s possession-based approach – qualities that favor Timber’s selection.

