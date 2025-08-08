3 Reasons Why Mikel Arteta Must Do Everything to Sign This Real Madrid Star After Villarreal Defeat

Arsenal’s 3-2 defeat to Villarreal at the Emirates on Tuesday exposed familiar attacking frailties that have plagued Mikel Arteta’s side. Despite Viktor Gyokeres making his first start, the Gunners lacked the cutting edge needed for title contention. With Real Madrid reportedly open to negotiations for Rodrygo, Arteta must pursue this transformational signing.

Read More: 12 Years Ago Arsenal Signed One of Their Worst Strikers Ever: Ranking the Last 10 Arsenal Strikers

Rodrygo Brings Game-Changing Pace Arsenal Desperately Lack

Viktor Gyokeres‘ first Arsenal start ended in defeat, highlighting the Gunners’ need for genuine pace in the final third. Rodrygo’s electric speed would stretch defenses that have comfortably contained Arsenal’s predictable build-up play.

His ability to run in behind defensive lines represents exactly what was missing against Villarreal’s organized backline.

Read More: Why Arsenal Should Keep Reiss Nelson as Their Premier League Weapon

Creative Versatility Across Multiple Positions

The Brazilian’s tactical flexibility mirrors what Arteta demands from his attacking players. Rodrygo can operate effectively on either flank or centrally, providing the positional interchange that makes Arsenal’s best performances so devastating.

Mikel Arteta (via BBC)

His 68 goals and 51 assists across three seasons at Madrid demonstrate consistent end product from various positions.

Read More: Keep or Sell Albert Sambi Lokonga? Arsenal’s Summer Squad Assessment

Proven Champions League Mentality

Real Madrid has set a price tag of €100 million on the player, but Arsenal is formulating an offer to persuade them. Rodrygo’s experience in football’s biggest moments – including crucial Champions League goals – represents the winning mentality Arsenal need to bridge the gap to Manchester City. His composure in high-pressure situations could prove decisive in title-defining matches.

After Tuesday’s setback, Arsenal cannot afford another season of near-misses. Rodrygo offers the pace, versatility, and clutch gene that could finally deliver silverware to North London.

Read More: 3 Reasons Why Rodrygo Will Be a Perfect Fit at Arsenal