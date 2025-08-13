3 Reasons Why Mikel Arteta Should Use This Secret Weapon Against Man United

Arsenal travel to Old Trafford this Sunday for the Premier League opener against Manchester United on the 17th of August, and Mikel Arteta faces a crucial tactical decision regarding Riccardo Calafiori. With the Italian defender now fully fit after his pre-season groin issue, deploying Arsenal’s most versatile defensive weapon could prove decisive in this high-stakes season opener.

Riccardo Calafiori was injured in the pre-season (Via Evening Standard)

The 2025/26 Premier League fixtures see Arsenal head to Manchester United on the opening day, presenting an immediate test of Arteta’s tactical evolution and squad depth.

1. Riccardo Calafiori Brings Big Game Experience When It Matters Most

Calafiori has already proven his mettle in Arsenal’s biggest fixtures, scoring his first goal in the dramatic 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. His composure in that pressure cooker environment demonstrates exactly why he should start at Old Trafford.

His Euro 2024 performances for Italy in crucial knockout matches show he thrives when the stakes are highest. Sunday’s opener sets the tone for Arsenal’s entire campaign, making his big-game temperament invaluable against United’s rejuvenated attack.

2. Perfect Counter to United’s Tactical Setup

An imposing, intelligent left-footed defender who can operate centrally or at left-back, Calafiori offers Arteta multiple solutions against Erik ten Hag’s fluid front line. His ability to step into midfield during build-up phases while maintaining defensive stability could neutralize United’s pressing triggers.

With three goals and two assists from 29 appearances last season, he provides the attacking threat from deep that could exploit United’s defensive vulnerabilities, particularly if they deploy their high defensive line early.

3. Left-Footed Distribution Under Old Trafford Pressure

United will inevitably press Arsenal’s build-up aggressively at home, making Calafiori’s progressive left-footed passing crucial for breaking their defensive structure. His technical ability allows Arsenal to play through pressure even when faced with Old Trafford’s intensity.

The Italian’s range of passing can bypass United’s midfield press, creating direct connections to Arsenal’s front line and potentially unlocking their backline with penetrating balls. Sunday’s opener could showcase Arteta’s secret weapon at the perfect moment.

