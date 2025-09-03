Beware Rivals: 3 Reasons Why Piero Hincapie Is The Next Andy Robertson

Arsenal have pulled off a masterstroke by securing Piero Hincapie on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, and Premier League rivals should be very worried. The £45m package with an option to buy has landed the Gunners a defender who could revolutionize their left flank just like Andrew Robertson transformed Liverpool‘s.

The 23-year-old Ecuadorian arrives with serious pedigree, having been instrumental in Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga title victory in 2023/24. But what makes Hincapie truly special is his Robertson-esque ability to redefine what modern full-backs can achieve.

Attacking Output That Rivals Midfielders

Robertson’s legacy at Liverpool was built on his relentless attacking contributions from left-back. The Scot registered 11 assists in the 2018-19 Premier League season, setting a new standard for defensive players. Robertson’s Premier League assist record for defenders surpassed Leighton Baines’ previous mark, achieving this feat in 189 fewer appearances.

Hincapie possesses similar attacking instincts. The versatile defender can operate as a central defender or at left-back, offering Arteta tactical flexibility while providing the attacking thrust Arsenal’s left side has occasionally lacked. His ability to bomb forward while maintaining defensive solidity mirrors Robertson’s early Liverpool impact.

Proven Winner With Championship Mentality

What separated Robertson from other attacking full-backs was his winning mentality and big-game performances. Hincapie’s role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga triumph demonstrates his ability to perform when stakes are highest. Having made more than 100 appearances for Leverkusen since joining in 2021, he’s proven his consistency at elite level.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – APRIL 30: Andy Robertson of Liverpool is see during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on April 30, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

This championship experience is invaluable for Arsenal’s title ambitions. Just as Robertson’s arrival coincided with Liverpool’s golden period, Hincapie could be the missing piece in Arsenal’s pursuit of Premier League glory.

Perfect Profile For Modern Football

Robertson succeeded because he embodied the modern full-back evolution – pace, stamina, crossing ability, and tactical intelligence. Hincapie ticks every box. At 23, he’s entering his prime years with room for improvement under Arteta’s guidance.

The five-year contract already agreed and €52 million permanent option shows Arsenal’s long-term commitment. This isn’t a short-term fix but a strategic investment in a player who could dominate the Premier League’s left flank for years.

Robertson’s transformation from Hull City prospect to Liverpool legend proves that the right environment can unlock extraordinary potential. Arsenal may have just signed their own version of that story.

Premier League rivals have been warned – Piero Hincapie could be the next Andrew Robertson, and he’s wearing red again.

