3 Reasons Why Theo Walcott Is Wrong: Why Arsenal Don’t Need Bryan Mbeumo

Alex Virina Scott was a former professional footballer who played for Arsenal as a right-back and currently is a football pundit and also a TV presenter, and in this blog, we will learn about her Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job and more

Alex played for Arsenal in three different spells and in between played for Birmingham City and Boston Breakers. She also made 140 appearances representing the England National Football team and even played for Great Britain in 2012 the Summer Olympics.

Alex currently covers the English Premier League coverage and works for BBC Sport and Sky Sport and she was inducted to the English Hall of Fame in 2019.

Alex Scott net worth is $2.5 million. (Credits: @AlexScott twitter)

Alex Scott Net Worth and Salary

Alex nearly played 16 years of Senior football but she didn’t just stop earning from that and joined as a pundit and still, she earns much. Her net worth is estimated to be around $2.5 million in 2025. The salary she receives from Sky Sports and BBC Sports still remains unknown. It can be somewhere between $500k to $600k, but there is no clear picture on the same.

Alex Scott commentating alongside Ian Wright. (Credits: @AlexScott twitter)

Alex Scott Club Career

Alex joined Arsenal’s youth academy in 1992 when she was just eight years old. She got into the first team as a striker/winger but was later converted into a full-back. She joined Birmingham City in 2005 from Arsenal. Due to financial issues in Birmingham City, she returned back to Arsenal in the next season.

Rejoining Arsenal turned out to be the turning point in her career. She was an important player for Arsenal in winning the domestic double and then the quadruple where they won every European trophy competition they faced including the 2007 UEFA Women’s Cup.

After successful times there, she moved to the US joining Boston Breakers in 2009. There she made 55 appearances for the club and scored a goal. In 2011, she again rejoined Arsenal and even became the captain of the team in the 2014-15 season. She played her final match against Manchester City in 2018 which resulted in a win for the Gunners.

Alex Scott International Career

The former right-back made 140 appearances for the England National football team scoring 11 goals for them. Even made 5 appearances for Great Britain in the 2012 Olympics. She made her International debut in 2004 against the Netherlands. She participated in the 2007, 2011, and 2015 World Cups.

She won a bronze medal in the 2015 World Cup and a silver in the 2009 UEFA Women’s Euros. She retired from the National team in 2017.

Alex Scott had 140 appearances for England. (Credits: @AlexScott twitter)

Alex Scott Current Job

Scott began her media career even before her retirement from football by having small roles in BT Sport, BBC Sport, and Sky Sport. Following her retirement in 2017, Alex gave her full attention to the Television media. She became famous to all the football fans after the 2018 World Cup as she was the first female pundit on the World Cup for BBC.

The former English International was announced as a commentator in EA Sports FIFA 22 game. Despite her good times in the media, Alex has also shared that she has faced much sexist abuse on social media because of her role as a pundit.

https://twitter.com/AlexScott/status/1572244024047833089?s=20&t=XZZ9qq0vyoTEOgbqtsiSBw

Alex Scott Personal Life

Scott was born on 14 October 1984 in London to the couple Tony and Carol McKee. She lived mostly with her mother during her young age. She went to Langdon Park School which was granted the Sports College Status. In 2016, she went to Iraq to raise money for Save the Children and previously was an ambassador for the Street Child World Cup. Alex Scott was featured in the national ad for messaging platform WhatsApp.

Alex Scott Husband

Alex Scott is a 42 years old Pundit and doesn’t seem like she’s married or currently dating anyone. She is single right now and also keeps her personal life so locked. In an interview in 2020, she confirmed that she was single and also said it is not necessary to date or look for someone. It shows how busy she is with her media career.

Alex Scott Endorsements and Sponsors

In 2011, the former right-back started the Alex Scott Academy in partnership with Puma and Kingston College for Women aged from 16-19. This was the first such academy in the United Kingdom. The former player is Heineken’s Official Ambassador for Women’s Football.

