3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Will do to win at Anfield

Arsenal’s trip to Anfield on August 31st represents more than just another early-season clash – it’s Mikel Arteta’s chance to prove that Eberechi Eze’s £67.5m arrival has fundamentally shifted Arsenal’s tactical identity. With Liverpool boasting new signings Kerkez, Wirtz, and Ekitike, Arteta faces his most complex Anfield puzzle yet.

1. Eze as the False Winger Solution

Arteta will deploy Eze in a revolutionary false winger role, drifting infield to create numerical superiority against Liverpool’s midfield trio.

Eberechi Eze (via ESPN)

While Kerkez bombs forward from left-back, Eze’s movement will drag Liverpool’s defensive structure narrow, creating space for Arsenal’s overlapping full-backs. This tactical wrinkle neutralizes Wirtz’s creative influence by forcing Liverpool into reactive positioning rather than proactive possession dominance.

2. High Press Trigger Points

Liverpool’s new spine means different pressing cues. Arteta will instruct his forwards to trigger aggressive presses when Ekitike drops deep to collect possession – the French striker’s tendency to hold up play will become Arsenal’s invitation to win back possession in dangerous areas.

Martin Zubimendi in action against Athletic Bilbao alongside Declan Rice (via Evening Standard)

Rice and Zubimendi will shadow Wirtz religiously, preventing the German’s progressive passing from finding rhythm.

3. Asymmetric Full-Back Positioning

The masterstroke: Arteta will position his full-backs asymmetrically. While one provides traditional width, the other will tuck infield to form a temporary midfield diamond when Arsenal build from the back.

Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori (Via The Sun)

This system exploits the space behind Kerkez’s aggressive positioning while providing Eze the freedom to roam between lines, creating the unpredictability that has haunted Liverpool’s high defensive line historically.

Eze’s direct phone call to Arteta during the transfer saga reveals the tactical understanding already brewing. At Anfield, Arsenal’s new dimension finally gets its stage.

