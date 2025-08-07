The 3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Must Make for Arsenal Before the Season Starts

Arsenal‘s preseason struggles have exposed glaring tactical weaknesses that Mikel Arteta must address before the Premier League season begins on August 16. Defeats to Tottenham and Villarreal have highlighted systemic issues that could derail their title ambitions if left unresolved.

1. Address the Lack of Midfield Pressing Intensity and Energy

Arsenal’s midfield has looked sluggish and lacking the high-intensity pressing that characterized their best performances last season. Against both Tottenham and Villarreal, the Gunners allowed opponents too much time and space in central areas, failing to win the ball back quickly in dangerous positions.

The introduction of Christian Nørgaard has brought physicality, but Arsenal’s midfield unit still needs to rediscover the coordinated pressing that made them so effective. The gap between defense and midfield has been too large in both friendlies, allowing opponents to play through Arsenal’s lines more easily than they should.

Declan Rice and the midfield partnership need to establish better communication and timing in their pressing triggers. The lack of synchronized pressure has made Arsenal more vulnerable to counter-attacks and reduced their ability to dominate possession in the middle third.

2. Improve Attacking Fluidity and Final Third Decision Making

Arsenal’s attacking play has looked disjointed in both preseason defeats, with players struggling to create clear-cut chances consistently. Against Tottenham, the Gunners managed limited opportunities despite controlling possession for large periods. The connection between midfield and attack needs significant improvement.

Gabriel Martinelli’s missed opportunity against Villarreal, blazing over from close range when set up perfectly by Kai Havertz, highlighted the clinical finishing issues that have plagued Arsenal. The Brazilian’s poor decision-making in the final third mirrors broader problems with Arsenal’s attacking execution under pressure.

Gabriel Martinelli (via Sky Sports)

Arteta must work on faster ball movement in the final third and improve the timing of runs from wide positions. The tendency to slow down attacks and allow defenses to regroup has been evident in both friendlies, reducing Arsenal’s penetration against organized defensive blocks.

3. Integrate New Signings into the System Effectively

Viktor Gyokeres made his first Arsenal start against Villarreal but struggled to impose himself on the game, managing just limited touches and failing to develop chemistry with his new teammates. The Swedish striker needs more time to understand Arsenal’s movement patterns and build relationships with the creative players around him.

Viktor Gyokeres in action against Villarreal (Via Sky Sports)

Christian Nørgaard showed promise with his goal against Villarreal, but Arsenal’s midfield still lacks the defensive stability and pressing intensity that made them so effective last season. Arteta must find the right balance between his new signings and established players to ensure tactical fluidity when the season kicks off against Manchester United on August 17.

