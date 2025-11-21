3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make Ahead of Important North London Derby Against Thomas Frank’s Tottenham

Arsenal host Tottenham on Saturday with a four-point lead at the Premier League summit, but Gabriel Magalhaes’ thigh injury has forced Mikel Arteta into tactical recalibration. With Viktor Gyokeres “touch and go” according to Friday’s press conference, these adjustments could determine whether Arsenal maintain their title momentum.

Deploy Piero Hincapie as Inverted Left-Back

Rather than slotting Hincapie directly into Gabriel’s centre-back role, Arteta should position him at inverted left-back with William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera forming a back two. This mirrors how Riccardo Calafiori operates when fit, allowing Hincapie to tuck inside during possession phases while providing an extra body in midfield.

Piero Hincapie (via Arsenal.com)

Hincapie’s 107 touches and 65 successful passes for Ecuador against New Zealand on November 18 demonstrated his comfort distributing from wide positions. His six consecutive international clean sheets prove defensive reliability, while his Champions League debut against Slavia Prague saw him win 100% of duels and tackles. Tottenham’s pace on the counter through Brennan Johnson demands this tactical flexibility rather than exposing a traditional back four.

Start Leandro Trossard Over Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli hasn’t featured since limping off after Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on October 26. His thigh injury ruled him out of Brazil’s November friendlies, and while he’s trained this week, match fitness remains questionable after missing five consecutive fixtures.

Leandro Trossard scores for Arsenal against Sunderland (Via Standard.co.uk)

Trossard offers experience crucial for derby intensity. His technical security in tight spaces and willingness to track back defensively provides balance Arsenal need when managing games without Gabriel’s aerial dominance. Tottenham will target set pieces knowing Arsenal’s most dangerous header has been removed, making Trossard’s defensive workrate valuable when protecting leads.

Position Mikel Merino as False Nine if Gyokeres Unavailable

Arteta confirmed Friday that Gyokeres is “touch and go” for Saturday’s derby after missing the entire international break with his hamstring injury sustained at Burnley. Rather than rushing the Swede back prematurely and risking long-term damage, Arteta should deploy Merino centrally as he did successfully against Slavia Prague and Brighton.

Mikel Merino (Via Arsenal/X)

Merino scored twice against Slavia operating from this position, demonstrating his intelligent movement and finishing ability inside the penalty area. His physical presence allows him to contest aerial duels while his technical quality enables him to drop deep and link play. Against Tottenham’s high defensive line, Merino’s late runs from midfield could exploit spaces Gyokeres would occupy, providing goal threat without the hamstring risk that could sideline Arsenal’s striker for months.

