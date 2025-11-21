Arsenal
3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make Ahead of Important North London Derby Against Thomas Frank’s Tottenham
Arsenal host Tottenham on Saturday with a four-point lead at the Premier League summit, but Gabriel Magalhaes’ thigh injury has forced Mikel Arteta into tactical recalibration. With Viktor Gyokeres “touch and go” according to Friday’s press conference, these adjustments could determine whether Arsenal maintain their title momentum.
Deploy Piero Hincapie as Inverted Left-Back
Rather than slotting Hincapie directly into Gabriel’s centre-back role, Arteta should position him at inverted left-back with William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera forming a back two. This mirrors how Riccardo Calafiori operates when fit, allowing Hincapie to tuck inside during possession phases while providing an extra body in midfield.
Hincapie’s 107 touches and 65 successful passes for Ecuador against New Zealand on November 18 demonstrated his comfort distributing from wide positions. His six consecutive international clean sheets prove defensive reliability, while his Champions League debut against Slavia Prague saw him win 100% of duels and tackles. Tottenham’s pace on the counter through Brennan Johnson demands this tactical flexibility rather than exposing a traditional back four.
Start Leandro Trossard Over Gabriel Martinelli
Martinelli hasn’t featured since limping off after Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on October 26. His thigh injury ruled him out of Brazil’s November friendlies, and while he’s trained this week, match fitness remains questionable after missing five consecutive fixtures.
Trossard offers experience crucial for derby intensity. His technical security in tight spaces and willingness to track back defensively provides balance Arsenal need when managing games without Gabriel’s aerial dominance. Tottenham will target set pieces knowing Arsenal’s most dangerous header has been removed, making Trossard’s defensive workrate valuable when protecting leads.
Position Mikel Merino as False Nine if Gyokeres Unavailable
Arteta confirmed Friday that Gyokeres is “touch and go” for Saturday’s derby after missing the entire international break with his hamstring injury sustained at Burnley. Rather than rushing the Swede back prematurely and risking long-term damage, Arteta should deploy Merino centrally as he did successfully against Slavia Prague and Brighton.
Merino scored twice against Slavia operating from this position, demonstrating his intelligent movement and finishing ability inside the penalty area. His physical presence allows him to contest aerial duels while his technical quality enables him to drop deep and link play. Against Tottenham’s high defensive line, Merino’s late runs from midfield could exploit spaces Gyokeres would occupy, providing goal threat without the hamstring risk that could sideline Arsenal’s striker for months.
What Is Islington’s Highest Honour? Why Were Arsenal Women Awarded the Same?
Arsenal Women have been awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Islington, the council’s highest honor, in recognition of their UEFA Women’s Champions League triumph last May.
The special ceremony took place in the Council Chamber on Friday, November 21, with Mayor Jason Jackson bestowing the honor upon the European champions. Captain Kim Little, head coach Renée Slegers, Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley, CEO Richard Garlick and Co-Chair Josh Kroenke attended to receive commemorative certificates on behalf of the squad.
What is the Freedom of the Borough?
The Freedom of the Borough represents the highest honour Islington Council can award to individuals or organisations who have made exceptional contributions to the community. Previous recipients include Whittington Health NHS staff for their Covid-19 pandemic work, Britain’s first Black female headteacher Yvonne Conolly CBE, and Jenette Arnold OBE, who arrived in Islington as a child of the Windrush generation before becoming the borough’s London Assembly representative.
Council Leader Una O’Halloran explained the significance: “The Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour we can award, and helps cement the club’s place at the heart of Islington’s sporting and cultural identity.”
Why Arsenal Women Received the Honour
The award recognises more than just the Champions League victory. Arsenal have inspired a new generation of fans to engage with women’s football, averaging 34,110 supporters across nine Emirates Stadium WSL matches last season, with a peak of 56,748 for the 5-0 demolition of Tottenham in February.
CEO Richard Garlick highlighted the club’s deep roots in the borough. “Our women’s team was born in Islington when it was started by Arsenal in the Community as a safe and inclusive space for women and girls to play football in 1987,” he said. “Almost 40 years later it means so much to everyone at Arsenal to receive the Freedom of the Borough once again.”
The team held a trophy lift celebration outside Emirates Stadium following their European triumph, with 10,000 supporters sharing the historic moment. For 2025/26, all 11 WSL home matches are being played at the Emirates, cementing the club’s commitment to growing the women’s game in their home borough.
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Tottenham in the season’s first north London derby on Saturday afternoon, looking to extend their four-point lead at the Premier League summit despite a crippling injury crisis that’s decimated their defensive options.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Johnson, Kudus, Simons; Richarlison
Arsenal’s Devastating Injury Crisis
Gabriel Magalhaes faces between one and two months on the sidelines after sustaining a severe thigh injury during Brazil’s friendly against Senegal on November 15. The Brazilian defender’s absence represents Arsenal’s biggest blow of the season, forcing Piero Hincapie into his full Premier League debut at the Emirates Stadium.
Viktor Gyokeres remains a serious doubt with the hamstring injury sustained at Burnley on November 1. Mikel Arteta revealed on Friday that the Swedish striker is “touch and go” for the derby, with Mikel Merino potentially deputizing as emergency forward if Gyokeres doesn’t recover in time.
Riccardo Calafiori withdrew from Italy’s squad with a hip issue but could still feature after returning to Arsenal for treatment. Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, and Kai Havertz are all targeting returns after the international break, though their involvement remains uncertain pending Friday’s final training session.
Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus remain long-term absentees, with neither expected back until December at the earliest.
Tottenham’s Injury Concerns
Tottenham arrive at the Emirates with their own lengthy treatment room. Randal Kolo Muani sustained a jaw injury against Manchester United and has been added to the casualty list. Pape Matar Sarr suffered a knock against Brazil while on international duty, though it doesn’t appear serious.
Lucas Bergvall returned early from Sweden’s camp due to the concussion sustained during Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. Mohammed Kudus is expected back after missing the final two pre-break fixtures with a knock.
Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, and Archie Gray all remain sidelined with long-term injuries, significantly limiting Frank’s attacking options for the trip across north London.
Arsenal’s Home Fortress
Arsenal haven’t lost to Tottenham at the Emirates since 2010, when Harry Redknapp’s side secured a 3-2 victory. Since then, the Gunners have won 10 and drawn three of 13 home league fixtures against their rivals.
Arsenal’s 10-match winning streak ended with a 2-2 draw at Sunderland before the international break, finally conceding after eight consecutive clean sheets. Their defensive record remains formidable—just seven goals conceded in 11 Premier League matches—though Gabriel’s absence severely weakens their aerial dominance from set pieces.
Tottenham’s Away Form
Tottenham have collected 13 points from a possible 15 on the road this season, establishing themselves as Premier League away day specialists. However, their record at the Emirates is abysmal—just one victory from 19 league visits, with only six draws in that period.
Frank’s side have won just two of their last seven matches, scoring nine goals across their previous six fixtures. Their attacking threat has diminished without Solanke and Kulusevski, relying on Richarlison to lead the line despite inconsistent form.
The Stakes
Arsenal enter Saturday’s clash four points clear at the summit but could be just one point ahead by kickoff if Manchester City beat Brighton earlier in the day. The Gunners face a brutal seven-day period—Tottenham on Saturday, Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Chelsea next weekend—that could define their season in both domestic and European competitions.
For Tottenham, victory would represent their biggest result under Frank while denting Arsenal’s title ambitions. However, bookmakers have Arsenal as overwhelming 1.34 favorites, with Spurs priced at 7.5 and the draw at 4.75.
Kick-off: 4:30 PM Saturday, November 23rd, 2025
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) | Peacock (USA)
Arsenal Women vs. Manchester United Women Finally Confirmed: Date, Tickets and More Details
Arsenal Women will face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with kick-off confirmed for 12:30pm GMT and the match broadcast live on Sky Sports.
This represents a crucial fixture in Arsenal’s season. The Gunners currently sit fourth in the WSL table, one point behind third-placed United, making this a six-pointer in the race for an automatic Champions League qualification spot for next season.
Arsenal Women vs. Manchester United Women Confirmed for January 10: Everything You Need to Know About the Emirates Showdown
This will be the 15th meeting between the clubs across all competitions. Arsenal hold a slight edge in the overall head-to-head, winning six, losing four and drawing four. In WSL fixtures specifically, the record reads five Arsenal wins, three defeats and four draws from 12 encounters.’
The most recent meeting came in September at Leigh Sports Village, where the sides played out a frustrating 0-0 draw. That result epitomised Arsenal’s stuttering domestic campaign, which has seen their title hopes all but evaporate despite being reigning Champions League winners.
United’s position one point ahead makes this fixture absolutely vital for Renée Slegers’ side. If Arsenal harbour any ambitions of finishing second and securing automatic Champions League qualification, they cannot afford to drop points against direct rivals. The gap to league leaders Manchester City already feels insurmountable, sitting at eight points, but the battle for second remains wide open.
Ticket Information
Tickets are currently on sale and priced affordably at £18 for adults and £9 for juniors. Given the significance of the fixture and Arsenal’s commitment to playing all 11 WSL home games at the Emirates this season, a substantial crowd is expected.
The match represents Arsenal’s first home fixture of 2026 and comes at a pivotal moment in their season as they look to arrest a concerning run of form that’s included just one win in their last five matches across all competitions.
