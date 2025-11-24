3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make Ahead of Important UCL Fixture Against Bayern Munich

Arsenal face their biggest test of the season when Bayern Munich visit the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening. Both sides boast perfect Champions League records—four wins from four matches—but Vincent Kompany’s tactical setup demands specific adjustments from Mikel Arteta if Arsenal are to maintain their unbeaten European run.

Deploy Riccardo Calafiori Over Myles Lewis-Skelly at Left-Back

Riccardo Calafiori performed adequately against Tottenham’s limited attacking threat, but Bayern’s pace on the counter through Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane presents an entirely different challenge. Calafiori recovered from his hip injury to feature briefly on Saturday and brings crucial experience handling world-class wingers from his Serie A days.

Riccardo Calafiori (via Daily Mail)

Bayern’s trademark tactic involves quick transitions after winning possession, immediately releasing Gnabry or Sane in behind opposition full-backs. Lewis-Skelly’s defensive positioning, while solid against Spurs, hasn’t been tested by attackers of this caliber. Calafiori’s recovery pace and one-on-one defending capabilities make him better equipped to handle Bayern’s explosive wide threats without compromising Arsenal’s inverted full-back system.

Start Viktor Gyokeres Even If Not Fully Fit

Mikel Merino deputized successfully as emergency striker against Tottenham, providing Leandro Trossard’s assist through intelligent link play. However, Bayern’s defensive structure is far more sophisticated than Spurs’ chaotic back five that gifted Arsenal space repeatedly.

Viktor Gyokeres against Athletic Club (via Mirror)

Gyokeres’ physical presence pins centre-backs Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae, preventing them from stepping into midfield to press Arsenal’s playmakers. His movement creates pockets for Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka to exploit, forcing Bayern’s defenders into uncomfortable decisions about tracking runners or holding their line.

Even at 70% fitness, Gyokeres offers more than Merino can provide against elite opposition. His hold-up play allows Arsenal to progress up the pitch under pressure, while his aerial threat from Declan Rice’s delivery keeps Bayern’s defenders occupied at set pieces. The risk of aggravating his hamstring injury is outweighed by the tactical advantage his presence provides against Bayern’s organized defensive block.

Push Declan Rice Higher Alongside Martin Zubimendi

Against Tottenham, Rice operated in his usual deep-lying role while Zubimendi screened the defense. Bayern’s approach differs fundamentally—Kompany’s side press aggressively in midfield thirds, seeking to win possession high and counter immediately through their pacey forwards.

Pushing Rice into advanced positions exploits the space Bayern’s high press creates. When Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic push forward to engage Arsenal’s midfield, Rice’s late runs from deep become devastatingly effective. His goal against Burnley demonstrated his ability to arrive unmarked in dangerous areas, and Bayern’s aggressive style creates similar opportunities.

Declan Rice (via Hayters)

This tactical adjustment also maximizes Rice’s set-piece delivery closer to the penalty area. His corners and free-kicks have created multiple goals this season, but positioning him higher up the pitch puts his delivery within immediate striking distance of goal. With Gabriel absent, Arsenal need alternative set-piece threats, and Rice arriving late onto second balls provides exactly that unpredictability.

