3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Needs to Make for The Newcastle United Fixture
Newcastle United present a unique tactical challenge at St James’ Park, with Eddie Howe’s high-intensity approach requiring specific adjustments from Mikel Arteta‘s Arsenal setup.
Counter Newcastle’s High-Pressing Game
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle deploy aggressive high-intensity pressing that has defined their tactical identity in the 2025/26 season. Arsenal must be prepared for immediate pressure on their defensive build-up, particularly targeting their center-backs and goalkeeper.
Arteta should instruct his players to use longer passes from Raya to bypass Newcastle’s midfield press, utilizing Viktor Gyökeres’ physical presence to win aerial duels and bring teammates into play. Quick one-touch combinations between Rice and Zubimendi will be crucial to escape Newcastle’s pressing traps.
Exploit Wide Areas Against Newcastle’s 4-3-3
Newcastle’s 4-3-3 formation with roaming midfielders creates opportunities in wide areas when their full-backs push forward. Arsenal should target these spaces with Eberechi Eze’s creativity on the left. It remains to be seen who Arsenal start on the right since Madueke is sidelined for a couple of months and Bukayo Saka too picked up a knock against Port Vale.
The key is timing: when Newcastle’s wing-backs advance, Arsenal’s wingers must make darting runs behind them to exploit the space left vacant. This approach worked effectively for teams that have troubled Newcastle this season by stretching their compact defensive shape.
Increase Tempo to Overwhelm Newcastle’s Structure
Newcastle’s tactical approach emphasizes structural organization and high energy, but they can be vulnerable when opponents vary their tempo effectively. Arsenal should alternate between patient build-up play and sudden acceleration to disrupt Newcastle’s defensive rhythm.
Quick transitions from defense to attack could prove decisive, particularly targeting the space behind Newcastle’s aggressive full-backs. Ødegaard’s vision and passing range will be crucial in finding these moments to increase tempo and create scoring opportunities.
These tactical adjustments acknowledge Newcastle’s strengths while exploiting the inevitable spaces their aggressive approach creates during their 90-minute high-intensity performance.
Newcastle United vs. Arsenal: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal travel to St James’ Park on Saturday evening for their sixth Premier League fixture of the 2025/26 season, looking to maintain pressure on Liverpool in the early title race.
Predicted Lineups
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Thiaw, Burn, Botman; Trippier, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Hall; Woltemade, Murphy
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi, Ødegaard; Madueke, Gyökeres, Eze
Newcastle’s Injury Concerns
Newcastle will be without key defender Fabian Schär who is ruled out with injury for the Arsenal clash. Jacob Ramsey also remains sidelined, while there are ongoing doubts over Yoane Wissa’s availability for Saturday’s encounter.
The positive news for Eddie Howe is that Anthony Gordon has returned after his three-game suspension and is expected to start against Arsenal. The England winger’s pace and directness will be crucial in exploiting any defensive gaps Arsenal might leave.
Arsenal’s Availability
Arsenal head into the fixture with a relatively clean bill of health following their midweek Carabao Cup victory over Port Vale. Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka continue their recovery from recent injury concerns but could feature in some capacity.
The Gunners will be boosted by the return of several key players who were rested during the cup fixture, with Mikel Arteta expected to field a strong starting XI for this crucial away test.
The Stakes
This represents Arsenal’s first real test of their away form against established Premier League opposition this season. Newcastle’s St James’ Park fortress has historically proven difficult for visiting teams, making this a significant examination of Arsenal’s title credentials.
Both teams enter with points to prove – Newcastle seeking to establish consistency after an inconsistent start, while Arsenal aim to keep pace with Liverpool at the summit.
Kick-off: 5:30 PM Saturday, September 28th
Nathaniel Brown to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal and Manchester City are leading the race to sign Nathaniel Brown, with the Eintracht Frankfurt left-back also being monitored by Aston Villa, Manchester United and Newcastle. The 22-year-old German-American defender has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising left-backs, currently valued at around £19m (€22m) by Transfermarkt.
Player Profile
Name: Nathaniel Brown
Age: 22 years old
Position: Left-Back
Current Club: Eintracht Frankfurt
Height: 178cm
Preferred Foot: Left
Market Value: €22.00m
Contract Status: Under contract at Frankfurt
Nationality: Germany U21 international
Current Season Performance
Brown joined Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2024, initially on loan before securing a permanent transfer. He has made 28 appearances this term while contributing three goals and five assists, establishing himself as Frankfurt’s first-choice left-back under Dino Toppmöller.
His impressive displays earned him the Bundesliga’s November Rookie of the Month award, highlighting his rapid adaptation to top-flight football. This season, he has recorded 46 passes into the box, 7 assists, 143 tackles won, and 55 interceptions, demonstrating both defensive solidity and attacking threat.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Attacking Output from Defense Brown’s three goals and five assists in 26 appearances, combined with 46 passes into the box, showcase exceptional attacking productivity for a defender. His ability to contribute meaningfully in the final third addresses Arsenal’s need for width and creativity from full-back positions.
Defensive Reliability With 143 tackles won and 55 interceptions this season, Brown demonstrates the defensive work rate and positional awareness required for Premier League football. His statistics suggest a player capable of handling both defensive phases and transition moments.
Age and Development Potential At 22 years old, Brown represents excellent long-term value with significant room for improvement. His current €22m valuation offers reasonable investment risk compared to established Premier League full-backs commanding higher fees.
Bundesliga Experience Having progressed through Nürnberg’s system before establishing himself at Frankfurt, Brown has proven adaptability and resilience. His experience competing in Germany’s top flight provides tactical foundation for Premier League adjustment.
International Recognition His Germany U21 status indicates recognition at international level, suggesting technical ability and mentality suited to high-pressure situations that Arsenal regularly face.
Physical Profile His height and athletic build suit the Premier League’s physical demands. The combination of pace and strength allows him to compete effectively in aerial duels while maintaining recovery speed in defensive transitions.
Weaknesses
Limited High-Level Experience Brown only began his senior career with Nürnberg’s reserves in 2022, indicating relatively limited experience at elite level. This could impact his ability to handle Arsenal’s immediate expectations and pressure.
Premier League Adaptation Unknown Having spent his entire professional career in Germany, questions remain about his adjustment to Premier League intensity, physicality, and tactical demands. The transition period could affect immediate contributions.
Defensive Partnership Questions Arsenal’s current defensive system requires specific understanding with center-backs. Brown’s integration with players like Gabriel and William Saliba would need development time that may not align with short-term objectives.
Competition Pressure Interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, and Aston Villa creates competitive pressure that could inflate transfer costs beyond reasonable valuations for a relatively unproven player.
Consistency Across Full Season While his statistics appear impressive, questions remain about maintaining performance levels across a full Premier League campaign’s physical and mental demands.
Opportunities
Arsenal’s Left-Back Requirements Arsenal’s current left-back situation with Oleksandr Zinchenko’s inconsistent form and injury concerns creates immediate opportunity for Brown to establish himself as first-choice option.
Mikel Arteta’s Development Record Arteta’s proven track record developing young defenders, demonstrated with players like William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu, suggests Brown could flourish under his tactical guidance and defensive coaching methods.
Premier League Platform The Premier League’s global exposure would accelerate Brown’s development while potentially increasing his international prospects with Germany’s senior national team.
Tactical Flexibility Benefits Arsenal’s tactical system could benefit from Brown’s attacking attributes, providing width and creativity that complements their possession-based approach and high defensive line.
Long-term Investment Value At €22m and 22 years old, Brown represents excellent potential return on investment, with significant resale value protection should he develop as expected.
German Market Appeal Signing a promising German international could expand Arsenal’s commercial presence in German markets while appealing to German supporters globally.
Threats
Intense Transfer Competition Manchester City and other Premier League rivals’ interest creates bidding war scenarios that could inflate costs beyond reasonable valuations for Arsenal’s transfer budget constraints.
Frankfurt Reluctance As an established first-team player contributing significantly to Frankfurt’s campaign, the German club will be reluctant to lose a key asset mid-season or without substantial compensation.
Adaptation Period Requirements The transition from Bundesliga to Premier League could require extended adjustment time that Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions may not accommodate without guaranteed short-term contributions.
Financial Fair Play Considerations Arsenal’s recent transfer activity and FFP monitoring could limit their ability to compete financially with rivals offering higher wages or transfer fees for Brown’s signature.
Alternative Target Priority Arsenal may prioritize other positions or more established players, reducing their commitment to meeting Frankfurt’s valuation demands in competitive transfer scenarios.
Injury Risk Concerns Any injury concerns or fitness issues could derail transfer negotiations while impacting his immediate availability for Arsenal’s demanding fixture schedule across multiple competitions.
Verdict
Nathaniel Brown represents excellent value and potential for Arsenal’s left-back requirements. His impressive statistical output of 7 assists, 143 tackles won, and 55 interceptions demonstrates the complete full-back profile Mikel Arteta seeks.
His Bundesliga Rookie of the Month award indicates consistent high-level performance and adaptability that could translate effectively to Premier League demands. The combination of defensive reliability and attacking threat addresses Arsenal’s tactical needs.
However, competition from Manchester City, Manchester United, and other Premier League rivals poses significant challenges to Arsenal’s pursuit. The lack of Premier League experience represents the primary risk factor.
At €22m valuation, Brown offers reasonable financial risk compared to established Premier League alternatives. His age profile aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s long-term squad planning and development philosophy.
The German international’s attacking output and defensive statistics suggest he could provide immediate upgrade on current options while offering significant long-term potential under Arteta’s guidance.
Rating: 8/10 – An excellent signing opportunity that addresses immediate needs while providing long-term value, justified by his statistical output, age profile, and development potential despite Premier League adaptation risks.
Kenan Yildiz to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal‘s reported interest in Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz represents a potential coup for a player valued between €80-100 million. The 20-year-old Turkish international has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising talents, winning Serie A Player of the Month for August 2025.
Player Profile
Name: Kenan Yildiz
Age: 20 years old
Position: Attacking Midfielder/Winger
Current Club: Juventus
Height: 185cm
Preferred Foot: Both
Market Value: €59.9 million (FotMob) / €80-100 million (Tribuna)
Contract Status: Under contract at Juventus
Current Season Performance
Yildiz has started the 2025/26 campaign in exceptional form, earning Serie A Player of the Month for August. His performances have attracted serious interest from Premier League clubs, with Arsenal making initial contact alongside Chelsea and Manchester United. The Turkish international wears the iconic number 10 shirt at Juventus, indicating his importance to the first team.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Elite Technical Ability
Yildiz possesses exceptional dribbling skills demonstrated by his Derby della Mole goal in January 2025, where he beat multiple opponents before scoring from outside the area with his left foot. This goal was voted Juventus’ 2024/25 Goal of the Season, highlighting his technical brilliance and ability to create magic in crucial moments.
Ambidextrous Capability
His ability to use both feet effectively makes him unpredictable for defenders and allows tactical flexibility. This versatility enables him to operate across the attacking line, whether cutting inside from wide positions or playing centrally.
Proven Goal Threat
Finished the 2024/25 season with seven league goals despite being just 19 years old. His goal-scoring record continued into the FIFA Club World Cup, where he scored against Al Ain and netted a brace against Wydad Casablanca in Juventus’ successful campaign.
International Experience
Already established as a Turkey international, Yildiz brings valuable experience competing at the highest level. His international recognition at such a young age indicates exceptional talent and mental maturity.
Positional Versatility
Can operate effectively as an attacking midfielder, left winger, or right winger. This tactical flexibility would provide Mikel Arteta with multiple formation options and squad rotation possibilities during Arsenal’s multi-competition campaigns.
Big Match Temperament
His Derby della Mole performance and Club World Cup contributions demonstrate his ability to perform in high-pressure situations. This mental strength is crucial for Arsenal’s title ambitions and Champions League campaigns.
Weaknesses
Limited Premier League Experience
Having spent his professional career exclusively in Italy, Yildiz lacks experience with the Premier League’s unique intensity and physicality. The adjustment period could impact immediate contributions to Arsenal’s first team.
Defensive Contribution Questions
While technically gifted in attacking phases, questions remain about his defensive work rate and pressing intensity. Arsenal’s high-pressing system under Arteta demands significant defensive contributions from attacking players.
Consistency Concerns
Despite flashes of brilliance, Yildiz managed only seven league goals across an entire Serie A season. For a player of his price range and reputation, higher goal output would be expected from regular first-team football.
Physical Development
At 185cm, while not particularly small, Yildiz may need to develop additional physical strength to compete effectively against Premier League defenders known for their physicality and aerial prowess.
Decision Making Under Pressure
Young players often struggle with final-third decision making in high-pressure situations. Arsenal would need patience as he develops this crucial aspect of his game at the highest level.
Opportunities
Arsenal’s Attacking Evolution
Arsenal’s current attacking setup could benefit significantly from Yildiz’s creativity and technical ability. His versatility would provide tactical solutions for different opponent setups and formation changes.
Development Under Arteta
Mikel Arteta’s track record with young talent development, demonstrated with players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard, suggests Yildiz could flourish under his tactical guidance and player development programs.
Premier League Platform
The Premier League’s global exposure would enhance Yildiz’s profile and development opportunities. Arsenal’s participation in Champions League football provides additional high-level competition experience.
Long-term Investment
At 20 years old, Yildiz represents excellent long-term value despite his high price tag. Arsenal could benefit from his peak years while maintaining significant resale value.
Turkish Market Appeal
Signing Turkey’s most promising talent could expand Arsenal’s commercial appeal in the Turkish market, providing additional revenue streams and global fan base expansion.
Tactical Flexibility
His ability to play multiple positions would solve Arsenal’s need for squad depth and tactical options, particularly important for competing across multiple competitions simultaneously.
Threats
Intense Competition
Chelsea and Manchester United’s reported interest creates competitive bidding scenarios that could inflate transfer fees beyond reasonable valuations. Arsenal may struggle to compete financially with other Premier League rivals.
Juventus Reluctance
As a key player wearing the number 10 shirt, Juventus will be reluctant to sell their prized asset. Previous reports indicate they value him significantly higher than current market assessments suggest.
Adaptation Period
The transition from Serie A to Premier League football could require significant adjustment time. Arsenal’s title ambitions may not allow for extended development periods without immediate contributions.
Financial Fair Play Considerations
Arsenal’s summer spending and FFP constraints could limit their ability to meet Juventus’ valuation demands. The reported €80-100 million price tag represents a substantial investment requiring careful financial planning.
Alternative Target Priority
Arsenal may prioritize other positions or players, reducing their commitment to meeting Juventus’ asking price. Competition for limited transfer budget resources could affect pursuit intensity.
Contract Security
Yildiz’s secure contract situation at Juventus provides them with significant negotiating power. Arsenal may face extended negotiations without guarantee of successful conclusion.
Verdict
Kenan Yildiz represents an exceptional talent whose technical ability, versatility, and age profile align perfectly with Arsenal’s long-term strategy. His Serie A Player of the Month award for August 2025 demonstrates continued development and consistency at elite level.
However, the significant financial investment required and adaptation challenges pose substantial risks. Arsenal must weigh his undeniable potential against immediate contribution needs for their title challenge.
The Turkish international’s ambidextrous ability and positional flexibility would provide Arteta with tactical solutions currently lacking in Arsenal’s squad. His proven goal-scoring ability in crucial matches suggests he possesses the mentality required for Arsenal’s ambitions.
Rating: 8.5/10 – A transformational signing that could elevate Arsenal’s attacking options, justified despite the high price tag by his age, ability, and long-term potential.
