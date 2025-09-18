3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make to Beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

Arsenal face their sternest test this season when Manchester City visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Based on recent tactical analysis and City’s current vulnerabilities, Mikel Arteta needs strategic adjustments to exploit Guardiola’s weaknesses.

Target the Space Around City’s Pivot

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner highlighted a crucial weakness after holding City to a 2-2 draw, specifically identifying “space around the pivot” as a key area opponents can exploit. Although it was way back in December last year, it still holds true.

Arsenal should deploy Viktor Gyökeres and Martin Zubimendi to press City’s double pivot aggressively, disrupting their build-up rhythm.

This approach worked effectively when Arsenal thrashed City 5-1 earlier in February, with aggressive midfield pressing forcing uncharacteristic errors from Guardiola’s usually composed build-up structure.

Increase Intensity and Tempo

Arsenal must maintain relentless pressing intensity from the first whistle, particularly when City attempt to play out from the back through their center-backs.

The high-energy approach that served Arsenal well in their previous encounters should be amplified, with constant pressure on City’s possession phases preventing them from establishing their characteristic passing rhythm.

Deploy Runners Into Pace

Arsenal should utilize Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke’s pace to exploit spaces behind City’s high defensive line.

Eberechi Eze’s creativity from the left could provide the service these runners need, particularly targeting the channels where City’s full-backs push high. This tactical approach exposes City’s vulnerability to quick transitions and direct attacking play.

These adjustments, combined with Arsenal’s improved defensive solidity, could provide the blueprint for ending their recent struggles against Guardiola’s side.

