3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make for the Atletico Madrid Fixture
Arsenal face their toughest Champions League test so far this season, on Tuesday when Diego Simeone’s battle-hardened Atletico Madrid visit the Emirates. The Gunners’ perfect European record faces its sternest examination against a side renowned for defensive discipline and tactical aggression. Arteta needs specific adjustments to break down Los Colchoneros’ notorious low block.
Start Myles Lewis-Skelly Over Riccardo Calafiori
Atletico’s strength lies in exploiting transitions when opponents commit bodies forward. Calafiori’s attacking instincts, while valuable against teams sitting deep, become a liability against Simeone’s counter-attacking system. His tendency to push high leaves space in behind that Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann will ruthlessly exploit.
Lewis-Skelly offers more defensive security without sacrificing technical quality. The 19-year-old reads danger earlier, positions himself conservatively, and recovers quickly when Arsenal lose possession.
Against a side averaging 55% possession themselves, Arsenal need a left-back who prioritizes defensive shape over attacking contribution. Lewis-Skelly’s discipline would allow Declan Rice to push higher without worrying about covering wide areas, something crucial when facing Atletico’s organized press.
Deploy Gabriel Martinelli Centrally as a False Nine
Viktor Gyokeres has endured eight matches without scoring, and his static positioning makes him predictable against Atletico’s experienced centre-backs Robin Hancko, Le Normand and Jose Gimenez. These defenders thrive against traditional target men who hold fixed positions.
Martinelli operating centrally would introduce unpredictability through constant movement. His pace terrifies defenders in transition, and dropping deep to collect possession creates space for Bukayo Saka and whoever starts left to attack.
Atletico’s compact defensive structure struggles against fluid front lines that interchange positions constantly. Martinelli’s directness when running at defenders would force their opponent’s defenders into uncomfortable situations, pulling them out of their preferred zones and creating gaps for late runs from midfield.
Switch to a 4-2-3-1 With Zubimendi and Rice as Double Pivot
Atletico’s pressing intensity in central areas requires extra security. Playing Martin Zubimendi and Rice as a double pivot provides insurance against Atletico’s aggressive midfield trio of Pablo Barrios, Koke, and Giuliano Simeone. This system allows one midfielder to step forward while the other holds position, preventing the counter-attacks Simeone’s teams execute so efficiently.
With both anchors sitting deeper, Arsenal’s creative players gain freedom to operate between lines without defensive responsibilities. Mikel Merino can push into advanced positions as a third midfielder, exploiting space behind Atletico’s midfield while knowing Rice and Zubimendi protect the backline.
This structure has proven effective against organized opponents throughout Arsenal’s domestic campaign, and Tuesday represents the perfect opportunity to deploy it when stakes are highest.
Who Is Manon Mogavero? Meet The Wife Of Alexandre Lacazette
Manon Mogavero is famous for being the wife of former Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background, Manon has achieved incredible feats in her career. Currently, she is a therapist. She is the kind of woman who doesn’t like to attract a lot of attention hence enjoys a low-key life. When it comes to her love life, she maintained absolute secrecy regarding her relationship with Alexandre Lacazette.
Since joining Arsenal in 2017, the Frenchman has become a crucial member of the squad. He has developed himself into a top striker and only good things could be awaiting him if he continues to provide top class performances. However, we are not here to talk more about his career but to explore the life of his beautiful wife. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Alexandre Lacazette.
Manon Mogavero Childhood and Family
Manon was born in 1991 in France, making her French. The fact that we don’t know her date of birth suggests the stiff secrecy she maintains regarding her private information. Despite coming into the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family.
We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs. We are unsure whether she has any siblings. We will continue looking for more details and update the article if anything new comes up. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Alexandre Lacazette.
Manon Mogavero Education
Manon went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. After completing her graduation, she went to university in France. She successfully earned a bachelor’s degree in therapeutic studies.
Manon Mogavero career
Manon is a Therapist. She was passionate about healing people from the inside, and she pursued her dream by becoming a professional. Now she gets to help people every day. She is currently working in London, where she moved after completing her studies.
We are currently unsure whether she has her own clinic or she is working for an institution. Because of having years of experience in the field, she has helped many people to achieve their mental fitness goals. Now, many clients frequently visit her to talk to her.
Manon Mogavero Net Worth
Manon’s net worth is under review at this point. We believe she has accumulated a large sum by performing therapy. She maintains a low-key profile; that’s why we don’t know anything about her lifestyle. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article when we find something new.
Alexandre Lacazette currently has a net worth of $19 Million. He earns £9,467,273 per year at Arsenal. His significant earnings ensure that all the needs and wants of the family are fulfilled.
Manon Mogavero and Alexandre Lacazette relationship
Alexandre Lacazette met with his wife in 2015 while he was playing for the French team, Lyon. He was a budding footballer at that time, and Manon had faith that he would become a top forward in future. Just after their initial meeting, they were heavily attracted to each other.
The duo started going on dates and eventually formed a beautiful relationship. They got married in a secret marriage ceremony only attended by some of their close friends and family, that’s why we don’t know the exact time when they tied the knot. As time passed by, their relationship matured. But in 2020, Lacazette came close to breaking their bond.
The Arsenal star was rumoured to be dating nightclub worker Funda Gedik. He got so deep into the relationship that he forgot how badly he was hurting Manon. Funda, however, didn’t know in the beginning that Lacazette had a family, and when she got to know, she was heartbroken.
But still, Lacazette convinced her that they had a future. Ultimately, Lacazette broke the relationship, and luckily Manon forgave him.
Manon Mogavero and Alexandre Lacazette Children
We are currently not entirely sure whether they have a child. But we have seen Lacazette post pictures with a boy on his Instagram feeds captioning family, suggesting that he was a boy child.
Manon Mogavero Social media
We couldn’t find any official account of Manon on famous social media sites. She is the kind of woman who likes to spend quality time with her family rather than scrolling through the internet. That’s why she is not a big fan of social media pages. There are accounts of Manon Mogavero on Instagram, but those are all different people.
Hector Bellerin Girlfriend Jasmine Muller Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Jasmine Muller is famous for being the girlfriend of Spanish footballer Hector Bellerin. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Jasmine has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model, an Instagram star and a YouTube vlogger. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Jasmine and Real Betis full-back Hector Bellerin. The couple have been a beautiful pair and support each other.
Since joining Ajax in 2021, Jasmine has developed himself into a reliable player, eventually winning the trust and respect of the manager. He currently plays as a right-back. He is really good at making runs down the flank.
His career is also pretty interesting, however many fans don’t know about his intriguing love life. In this article, we will discuss all the exciting facts about the stunning girlfriend of Hector Bellerin. So follow along!
Jasmine Muller Childhood and Family
Jasmine was born on September 26, 1998, in England, making her nationality English. Despite having a large online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown.
We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart for her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Hector Bellerin.
Jasmine Muller Education
Jasmine went to a local high school in England. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find out whether she went to college.
Jasmine Muller career
Jasmine is a professional model. She started pretty early and, through hard work, made it to the top. Initially, she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a reasonable amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She is also a member of the beauty and fashion channel NAYVA.
Jasmine’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares attractive images of herself in different attires. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.
Jasmine Muller Net Worth
Jasmine has a net worth of $1 Million. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. She could even earn a handsome figure if she starts brand promotion through her social channels.
Jasmine Muller and Hector Bellerin relationship
Hector Bellerin met with his girlfriend in late 2020. We are not pretty sure how they met. The duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.
After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly, but they kept their relationship secret for a long time. Finally, they revealed that they were dating in March 2021.
The couple has remained inseparable since then, and with time their relationship has gotten even stronger.
Jasmine Muller and Hector Bellerin Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are young and remain active in their respective careers. That’s why welcoming a child at this point can cause them problems. However, they have enough time to make the big decision. They have adopted a dog and take care of their pet. Hector Bellerin calls his dog as his boy.
Jasmine Muller Social media
Jasmine has earned a significant fan following on Instagram. She currently has 94k loyal followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares pictures of herself. Jasmine Miller posts stories whenever she travels and attends matches as well. Muller is very active on social media, but she doesn’t share her personal details.
Arsenal Match Historic 2003-04 Invincibles Defensive Record After Fulham Shutout
Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Fulham produced more than just three points—it delivered a defensive milestone that echoes their legendary Invincibles campaign. The Gunners became the first team since their own 2003-04 title-winning side to prevent opponents from registering a single shot on target in consecutive Premier League matches, with Fulham’s second fixture in that historic run also coming against the Cottagers.
Defensive Dominance Reaches Unprecedented Levels
David Raya spent Saturday afternoon as a virtual spectator at Craven Cottage. Fulham’s nine attempts failed to test the Spanish goalkeeper once, continuing a remarkable trend that’s seen Arsenal restrict opponents to fewer than 10 shots in all seven Premier League fixtures this season. Only Liverpool between April and August 2022 managed a longer such streak in the competition’s history, stretching theirs to nine consecutive matches.
This isn’t simply about limiting quantity—it’s the quality of Arsenal’s defensive structure that’s truly exceptional. Opponents are struggling to create anything remotely dangerous, with Arsenal’s backline positioning and pressing forcing teams into speculative efforts from distance that pose minimal threat.
Invincibles Comparison Adds Context
The statistical parallel to 2003-04 carries significant weight. That season represented the zenith of English defensive football, with Arsenal’s back four of Lauren, Sol Campbell, Kolo Touré, and Ashley Cole forming an impenetrable barrier. Jens Lehmann’s 15 clean sheets that campaign were built on the foundation of opposition sides rarely mustering clear opportunities.
Fast forward 21 years, and Mikel Arteta has constructed something similarly formidable. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães provide the defensive authority, while Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori offer modern full-back versatility that allows Arsenal to dominate territorially without sacrificing defensive security.
The fact that both consecutive clean sheets without a shot on target came against Fulham—separated by over two decades—adds a curious symmetry to the achievement. Marco Silva’s side managed just 47% possession and couldn’t fashion a single effort to genuinely trouble Raya, highlighting how completely Arsenal controlled proceedings.
Title Credentials Being Built on Defence
Arsenal sit three points clear at the Premier League summit with this victory, and their defensive metrics suggest sustainability rather than fortunate timing. Conceding just three goals in seven matches while preventing opponents from accumulating Expected Goals demonstrates tactical mastery from Arteta’s coaching staff.
The manager’s evolution from Pep Guardiola’s assistant to a defensive tactician in his own right is fascinating. While Arsenal still prioritize possession and attacking fluidity, their defensive structure when out of possession rivals anything in European football. Opponents are finding it nearly impossible to play through Arsenal’s press or exploit space in behind their backline.
