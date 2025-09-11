3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make Against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal face a tactical challenge on Saturday as they welcome Ange Postecoglou’s newly-appointed Nottingham Forest side to the Emirates Stadium. With several key players sidelined, Mikel Arteta must adapt his approach against a Forest team under new management.

Switch to a 4-2-3-1 Formation

Arsenal can switch from a 4-3-3 formation to a 4-2-3-1, and this tactical flexibility could prove crucial against Postecoglou’s high-pressing style. The deeper double pivot of Rice and Zubimendi would provide additional defensive security while allowing Ødegaard more freedom in the number 10 role.

Martin Zubimendi in action against Athletic Bilbao alongside Decland Rice (via Evening Standard)

This system would also accommodate the pace of new signings Eze and Madueke on the flanks, stretching Forest‘s defense and creating space for Viktor Gyökeres to operate centrally. The formation offers better defensive stability against Postecoglou’s aggressive attacking approach.

Exploit the Flanks with Pace

Postecoglou’s tactical philosophy at previous clubs has involved aggressive full-back positioning, often leaving space behind. New signings like Eze and Madueke reshape Mikel Arteta’s tactics, and their pace could be devastating on the counter-attack.

Eberechi Eze (via ESPN)

Timber and Calafiori should be instructed to stay wider in possession, providing overlap while the wingers drift inside. This creates numerical advantages in wide areas while pulling Forest’s compact defensive structure apart.

Increase Pressing Intensity

Pressing intensity is greater under Arteta’s evolved system, and this will be vital against a Forest side still adapting to Postecoglou’s methods. Arsenal should target Forest’s build-up play in the first third, forcing errors and creating quick transition opportunities.

With Gyökeres leading the press and the midfield trio of Rice, Zubimendi, and Ødegaard coordinating high pressing triggers, Arsenal can disrupt Forest’s rhythm before they settle into the new manager’s tactical demands.

Viktor Gyokeres against Athletic Club (via Mirror)

The key is timing these presses perfectly to avoid leaving spaces that Forest’s counter-attacking players can exploit during this transitional period under new management.

