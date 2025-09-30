3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make for Champions League Game Against Olympiacos

Arsenal face Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening, with José Luis Mendilibar’s side deploying a recognizable 4-2-3-1 system built on high pressing and compact defending.

Exploit Space Behind Olympiacos’ Aggressive Press

Mendilibar’s Olympiacos utilize high-intensity pressing that leaves exploitable space behind their defensive line. Arsenal should instruct their center-backs to play long passes directly into channels where Viktor Gyökeres can use his physical presence to hold up play.

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after his goal against Cheslea (via X-Ajah_elube)

Quick transitions from defense to attack will prove crucial against a team that commits numbers forward. When Olympiacos lose possession high up the pitch, Arsenal must immediately target the space vacated by their advanced full-backs and attacking midfielders.

Overload Central Areas Against Their Compact Mid-Block

Olympiacos defend with a compact mid-block structure that makes them solid centrally. Arsenal should position Eberechi Eze and Ethan Nwaneri in half-spaces rather than traditional wide positions, creating numerical superiority in central zones where Olympiacos’ two holding midfielders struggle to cover.

Eberechi Eze (Via Arsenal.com-X)

Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino must constantly rotate positions with the attacking midfielders, creating confusion in Olympiacos’ defensive structure. This fluidity will force their defensive line to make decisions about whether to track runners or hold their shape.

Target Olympiacos’ Full-Backs with Direct Wingers

Olympiacos’ attacking approach requires their full-backs to push high, particularly supporting Daniel Podence and Chiquinho on the flanks. Arsenal should deploy direct wingers like Leandro Trossard to exploit these spaces with early runs behind the defensive line.

Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori (Via The Sun)

Jurrien Timber’s overlapping runs from right-back can create two-versus-one situations against Olympiacos’ left-back when he pushes forward. These tactical overloads will stretch their compact defensive shape and create scoring opportunities through wide areas.

