Arsenal
3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make For the Upcoming West Ham United Clash
Arsenal host West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, facing Nuno Espirito Santo’s side for the first time since his recent appointment as Hammers manager.
Read More: Why This Tactical Masterstroke Will Make Arsenal the Champions For the First Time Since 2004?
Target West Ham’s Midfield Without Soucek
Tomas Soucek’s suspension leaves West Ham vulnerable in their defensive midfield area. Arsenal should exploit this absence by deploying Martin Ødegaard between the lines, targeting the space Soucek typically occupies with his aerial dominance and defensive positioning.
Without Soucek’s physical presence, West Ham’s midfield lacks its usual combative edge. Arsenal’s technical players can dominate possession in central areas, creating overloads that West Ham’s remaining midfielders struggle to contain. Zubimendi and Merino/Rice should push higher to establish numerical superiority.
Read More: Bazoumana Toure to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Exploit West Ham’s Defensive Transition Under Nuno’s System
Nuno Espirito Santo typically employs a 4-2-3-1 formation built on quick transitions and counter-attacking football. His tactical approach requires West Ham’s full-backs to push forward, creating exploitable spaces behind their defensive line during attacking phases.
Arsenal should position their wingers to exploit these vacated spaces immediately after West Ham lose possession. Quick vertical passes from Ødegaard directly into these channels will catch West Ham’s defense retreating, creating dangerous goal-scoring opportunities before they can reorganize defensively.
Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Over Olympiacos
Increase Pressing Intensity on West Ham’s Build-Up
Nuno’s teams typically build from the back through patient possession phases. Arsenal should deploy aggressive pressing triggers targeting West Ham’s center-backs and goalkeeper during their build-up attempts.
Viktor Gyökeres must lead this press, forcing West Ham into hurried decisions that lead to turnovers in dangerous areas. With Aaron Wan-Bissaka potentially unavailable, West Ham’s right flank becomes particularly vulnerable to Arsenal’s coordinated pressing sequences.
The combination of Soucek’s absence and potential right-back instability provides Arsenal with clear tactical advantages that Arteta must ruthlessly exploit to secure three points.
Arsenal
Arsenal Could Humiliate Tottenham Again After Scouting of €53 Million Star Confirmed
Arsenal‘s transfer dominance over Tottenham could strike again after both clubs sent scouts to watch Real Madrid’s Arda Guler. The 20-year-old Turkish playmaker represents another potential humiliation for Spurs following their Eberechi Eze disaster.
The Eze Embarrassment Still Fresh
Tottenham spent weeks pursuing Eze during the summer transfer window, only to watch Arsenal hijack the deal at the final moment. Daniel Levy’s failure to close that transfer left Spurs humiliated as their North London rivals secured the Crystal Palace star.
Thomas Frank’s side appeared to have Eze secured before Arsenal’s late intervention delivered another transfer market embarrassment. That wound remains raw, and history could repeat itself with Guler.
Read More: Arsenal Linked With a Huge £30m Striker Transfer
Arsenal’s Long-Standing Interest
CaughtOffside confirms both clubs have dispatched scouts to monitor Guler, who has started the 2025-26 season brilliantly with six goal contributions in seven La Liga appearances. Newcastle, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are also tracking the winger.
However, Arsenal hold a particularly extended admiration for Guler. This sustained interest mirrors their approach to Eze, where patient monitoring eventually translated into decisive action that left Tottenham watching helplessly.
Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?
Tottenham Hotspur’ Nightmare Scenario ft. Arsenal
Tottenham targeted Guler for a January loan move last season, establishing their interest long before this campaign. His development at Real Madrid has only increased his value, with the £15 million signing from Fenerbahce now worth considerably more.
The prospect of losing another target to Arsenal would devastate Tottenham’s confidence. Despite their bright start under Frank and optimism following Levy’s departure, another transfer humiliation at Arsenal’s hands would prove they haven’t escaped familiar frustrations.
Arsenal’s track record of outmaneuvering Spurs in the transfer market suggests this pattern could continue with Guler becoming the next chapter in North London’s most painful rivalry.
Read More: ATROCIOUS! Arsenal Have a Very Concerning Record Against Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
Arsenal Remain Locked on £103 Million 20-Year-Old Star Despite Resistance
Arsenal‘s tracking of Kenan Yildiz stretches back to 2023, when scouts first identified the Turkish talent breaking through at Juventus. Two years later, that interest hasn’t diminished despite the Italian club’s firm stance against selling their prized asset.
Read More: Why This Tactical Masterstroke Will Make Arsenal the Champions For the First Time Since 2004?
Andrea Berta Maintains Previous Scouting Strategy
Andrea Berta’s arrival as sporting director hasn’t altered Arsenal’s position on Yildiz. The 20-year-old was scouted again during the summer transfer window, confirming Arsenal’s sustained admiration for the Turkey international.
Transfer expert Graeme Bailey confirmed Arsenal’s continued monitoring. “Yildiz is a player that Arsenal are well aware of and like, similar to Arda Guler, Rodrygo, Nico Paz,” Bailey explained. The comparison places Yildiz among elite young talents Arsenal consider for their left-sided attacking role.
Juventus’ Uncompromising Position
Juventus have made their stance crystal clear. Bailey emphasized the club’s determination: “Yildiz is seen as Juventus’ key player; they love him, he loves them, and I am told he would be the last player they considered selling.“
The mutual affection between player and club creates significant obstacles for any potential suitor. Yildiz’s importance to Juventus’ project under their current management makes departure scenarios highly unlikely in the immediate future.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Olympiacos: Ødegaard Masterclass Guides Comfortable Victory
Arsenal’s Patient Approach
No formal approach has been made by Arsenal, indicating they recognize the current impossibility of securing Yildiz’s signature. However, maintaining surveillance suggests long-term strategic interest rather than immediate pursuit.
Bailey’s assessment branded this “one to keep an eye on,” acknowledging that circumstances change in football. Player relationships with clubs evolve, managerial changes occur, and financial situations shift.
Arsenal aren’t alone in their admiration. Multiple European clubs are tracking the 2005-born winger, creating inevitable competition should Juventus’ position ever soften.
For now, Arsenal’s interest remains theoretical rather than active. The Gunners continue building their attacking options through other channels while keeping Yildiz firmly on their radar for future opportunities.
Read More: Bazoumana Toure to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal
Why This Tactical Masterstroke Will Make Arsenal the Champions For the First Time Since 2004?
It looks like Mikel Arteta has begun integrating Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze in training sessions specifically designed to build chemistry and tactical understanding. This tactical masterstroke will certainly address Arsenal‘s creative stagnation that has plagued previous title challenges.
Arteta has got Odegaard and Eze working in training together to foster connections and chemistry to allow the team to play through different rotations. pic.twitter.com/XVs6PS63NZ— GravityGooner✨ (@Gravitygunner14) October 2, 2025
Solving Arsenal’s Creativity Problem
Arsenal have consistently struggled when Odegaard faces injury or poor form, with no alternative playmaker capable of unlocking deep defensive blocks. Eze’s arrival provides genuine quality in this position, but more importantly, Arteta is ensuring both players can operate together rather than as straight replacements.
Training them in tandem allows Arsenal to deploy both creative forces simultaneously across different rotations. Odegaard’s creativity combined with Eze’s threat from central or wide positions creates unpredictability that has been missing from Arsenal’s attacking patterns.
Read More: Arsenal vs. West Ham United: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Tactical Flexibility Arsenal Previously Lacked
Manchester City’s sustained dominance stems partly from their ability to field multiple creative playmakers simultaneously. Arteta is replicating this approach by developing tactical systems where Odegaard and Eze coexist on the pitch.
This partnership enables Arsenal to overload central areas against low blocks while maintaining width through overlapping full-backs. When opponents commit to stopping one creator, the other exploits the space vacated. This dynamic has already troubled defenses during early-season matches.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Olympiacos: Ødegaard Masterclass Guides Comfortable Victory
The Championship Difference
Arsenal’s previous title collapses occurred when opponents neutralized Odegaard, leaving Arsenal predictable and toothless. Having Eze as both rotation option and tactical partner eliminates this single point of failure.
The Norwegian captain’s fitness issues last season cost Arsenal crucial points. Now, even during Odegaard’s absence, Eze maintains Arsenal’s creative standards. When both play together, they provide the creative overload that broke down Newcastle’s organized defense recently.
Building chemistry through dedicated training sessions rather than hoping it develops naturally during matches shows Arteta’s tactical evolution. This proactive approach to partnership-building could finally deliver the marginal gains Arsenal need to overcome Liverpool’s challenge and secure their first Premier League title in 21 years.
Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Over Olympiacos
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”