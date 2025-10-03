3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make For the Upcoming West Ham United Clash

Arsenal host West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, facing Nuno Espirito Santo’s side for the first time since his recent appointment as Hammers manager.

Target West Ham’s Midfield Without Soucek

Tomas Soucek’s suspension leaves West Ham vulnerable in their defensive midfield area. Arsenal should exploit this absence by deploying Martin Ødegaard between the lines, targeting the space Soucek typically occupies with his aerial dominance and defensive positioning.

Without Soucek’s physical presence, West Ham’s midfield lacks its usual combative edge. Arsenal’s technical players can dominate possession in central areas, creating overloads that West Ham’s remaining midfielders struggle to contain. Zubimendi and Merino/Rice should push higher to establish numerical superiority.

Exploit West Ham’s Defensive Transition Under Nuno’s System

Nuno Espirito Santo typically employs a 4-2-3-1 formation built on quick transitions and counter-attacking football. His tactical approach requires West Ham’s full-backs to push forward, creating exploitable spaces behind their defensive line during attacking phases.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Mikel Arteta (via Hammers News)

Arsenal should position their wingers to exploit these vacated spaces immediately after West Ham lose possession. Quick vertical passes from Ødegaard directly into these channels will catch West Ham’s defense retreating, creating dangerous goal-scoring opportunities before they can reorganize defensively.

Increase Pressing Intensity on West Ham’s Build-Up

Nuno’s teams typically build from the back through patient possession phases. Arsenal should deploy aggressive pressing triggers targeting West Ham’s center-backs and goalkeeper during their build-up attempts.

Viktor Gyökeres must lead this press, forcing West Ham into hurried decisions that lead to turnovers in dangerous areas. With Aaron Wan-Bissaka potentially unavailable, West Ham’s right flank becomes particularly vulnerable to Arsenal’s coordinated pressing sequences.

The combination of Soucek’s absence and potential right-back instability provides Arsenal with clear tactical advantages that Arteta must ruthlessly exploit to secure three points.

