Connect with us

Arsenal

3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make For the Upcoming West Ham United Clash

Published

4 hours ago

on

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal host West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, facing Nuno Espirito Santo’s side for the first time since his recent appointment as Hammers manager.

Read More: Why This Tactical Masterstroke Will Make Arsenal the Champions For the First Time Since 2004?

Target West Ham’s Midfield Without Soucek

Tomas Soucek’s suspension leaves West Ham vulnerable in their defensive midfield area. Arsenal should exploit this absence by deploying Martin Ødegaard between the lines, targeting the space Soucek typically occupies with his aerial dominance and defensive positioning.

Without Soucek’s physical presence, West Ham’s midfield lacks its usual combative edge. Arsenal’s technical players can dominate possession in central areas, creating overloads that West Ham’s remaining midfielders struggle to contain. Zubimendi and Merino/Rice should push higher to establish numerical superiority.

Read More: Bazoumana Toure to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis

Exploit West Ham’s Defensive Transition Under Nuno’s System

Nuno Espirito Santo typically employs a 4-2-3-1 formation built on quick transitions and counter-attacking football. His tactical approach requires West Ham’s full-backs to push forward, creating exploitable spaces behind their defensive line during attacking phases.

Arsenal West Ham Preview Predicted Lineups
Nuno Espirito Santo and Mikel Arteta (via Hammers News)

Arsenal should position their wingers to exploit these vacated spaces immediately after West Ham lose possession. Quick vertical passes from Ødegaard directly into these channels will catch West Ham’s defense retreating, creating dangerous goal-scoring opportunities before they can reorganize defensively.

Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Over Olympiacos

Increase Pressing Intensity on West Ham’s Build-Up

Nuno’s teams typically build from the back through patient possession phases. Arsenal should deploy aggressive pressing triggers targeting West Ham’s center-backs and goalkeeper during their build-up attempts.

Viktor Gyokeres Eberechi Eze Nottingham Forest Arsenal Player Ratings
Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after his goal against Cheslea (via X-Ajah_elube)

Viktor Gyökeres must lead this press, forcing West Ham into hurried decisions that lead to turnovers in dangerous areas. With Aaron Wan-Bissaka potentially unavailable, West Ham’s right flank becomes particularly vulnerable to Arsenal’s coordinated pressing sequences.

The combination of Soucek’s absence and potential right-back instability provides Arsenal with clear tactical advantages that Arteta must ruthlessly exploit to secure three points.

Read More: Arsenal Linked With a Huge £30m Striker Transfer

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Arsenal

Arsenal Could Humiliate Tottenham Again After Scouting of €53 Million Star Confirmed

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 3, 2025

By

Tottenham Arsenal hijack Arda Guler Thomas Frank

Arsenal‘s transfer dominance over Tottenham could strike again after both clubs sent scouts to watch Real Madrid’s Arda Guler. The 20-year-old Turkish playmaker represents another potential humiliation for Spurs following their Eberechi Eze disaster.

The Eze Embarrassment Still Fresh

Tottenham spent weeks pursuing Eze during the summer transfer window, only to watch Arsenal hijack the deal at the final moment. Daniel Levy’s failure to close that transfer left Spurs humiliated as their North London rivals secured the Crystal Palace star.

Eberechi Eze Arsenal
Eberechi Eze (via BBC)

Thomas Frank’s side appeared to have Eze secured before Arsenal’s late intervention delivered another transfer market embarrassment. That wound remains raw, and history could repeat itself with Guler.

Read More: Arsenal Linked With a Huge £30m Striker Transfer

Arsenal’s Long-Standing Interest

CaughtOffside confirms both clubs have dispatched scouts to monitor Guler, who has started the 2025-26 season brilliantly with six goal contributions in seven La Liga appearances. Newcastle, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are also tracking the winger.

Arda Guler to Arsenal SCOUT Report SWOT Analysis
Arda Guler to Arsenal? (via BeInSports and Pinterest)

However, Arsenal hold a particularly extended admiration for Guler. This sustained interest mirrors their approach to Eze, where patient monitoring eventually translated into decisive action that left Tottenham watching helplessly.

Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?

Tottenham Hotspur’ Nightmare Scenario ft. Arsenal

Tottenham targeted Guler for a January loan move last season, establishing their interest long before this campaign. His development at Real Madrid has only increased his value, with the £15 million signing from Fenerbahce now worth considerably more.

The prospect of losing another target to Arsenal would devastate Tottenham’s confidence. Despite their bright start under Frank and optimism following Levy’s departure, another transfer humiliation at Arsenal’s hands would prove they haven’t escaped familiar frustrations.

Arsenal’s track record of outmaneuvering Spurs in the transfer market suggests this pattern could continue with Guler becoming the next chapter in North London’s most painful rivalry.

Read More: ATROCIOUS! Arsenal Have a Very Concerning Record Against Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium

Continue Reading

Arsenal

Arsenal Remain Locked on £103 Million 20-Year-Old Star Despite Resistance

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 3, 2025

By

Andrea Berta Arsenal Kenan Yildiz Transfer

Arsenal‘s tracking of Kenan Yildiz stretches back to 2023, when scouts first identified the Turkish talent breaking through at Juventus. Two years later, that interest hasn’t diminished despite the Italian club’s firm stance against selling their prized asset.

Read More: Why This Tactical Masterstroke Will Make Arsenal the Champions For the First Time Since 2004?

Andrea Berta Maintains Previous Scouting Strategy

Andrea Berta’s arrival as sporting director hasn’t altered Arsenal’s position on Yildiz. The 20-year-old was scouted again during the summer transfer window, confirming Arsenal’s sustained admiration for the Turkey international.

Transfer expert Graeme Bailey confirmed Arsenal’s continued monitoring. “Yildiz is a player that Arsenal are well aware of and like, similar to Arda Guler, Rodrygo, Nico Paz,” Bailey explained. The comparison places Yildiz among elite young talents Arsenal consider for their left-sided attacking role.

Juventus’ Uncompromising Position

Juventus have made their stance crystal clear. Bailey emphasized the club’s determination: “Yildiz is seen as Juventus’ key player; they love him, he loves them, and I am told he would be the last player they considered selling.

The mutual affection between player and club creates significant obstacles for any potential suitor. Yildiz’s importance to Juventus’ project under their current management makes departure scenarios highly unlikely in the immediate future.

Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Olympiacos: Ødegaard Masterclass Guides Comfortable Victory

Arsenal’s Patient Approach

No formal approach has been made by Arsenal, indicating they recognize the current impossibility of securing Yildiz’s signature. However, maintaining surveillance suggests long-term strategic interest rather than immediate pursuit.

Kenan Yildiz Arsenal Scout Report SWOT Analysis
Kenan Yildiz to Arsenal? (via Tribuna.Com and Pinterest)

Bailey’s assessment branded this “one to keep an eye on,” acknowledging that circumstances change in football. Player relationships with clubs evolve, managerial changes occur, and financial situations shift.

Arsenal aren’t alone in their admiration. Multiple European clubs are tracking the 2005-born winger, creating inevitable competition should Juventus’ position ever soften.

For now, Arsenal’s interest remains theoretical rather than active. The Gunners continue building their attacking options through other channels while keeping Yildiz firmly on their radar for future opportunities.

Read More: Bazoumana Toure to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis

Continue Reading

Arsenal

Why This Tactical Masterstroke Will Make Arsenal the Champions For the First Time Since 2004?

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 3, 2025

By

Mikel Arteta Secret Weapon Liverpool Manchester City

It looks like Mikel Arteta has begun integrating Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze in training sessions specifically designed to build chemistry and tactical understanding. This tactical masterstroke will certainly address Arsenal‘s creative stagnation that has plagued previous title challenges.

Solving Arsenal’s Creativity Problem

Arsenal have consistently struggled when Odegaard faces injury or poor form, with no alternative playmaker capable of unlocking deep defensive blocks. Eze’s arrival provides genuine quality in this position, but more importantly, Arteta is ensuring both players can operate together rather than as straight replacements.

Arsenal Player Ratings Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze (Via Arsenal.com-X)

Training them in tandem allows Arsenal to deploy both creative forces simultaneously across different rotations. Odegaard’s creativity combined with Eze’s threat from central or wide positions creates unpredictability that has been missing from Arsenal’s attacking patterns.

Read More: Arsenal vs. West Ham United: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Tactical Flexibility Arsenal Previously Lacked

Manchester City’s sustained dominance stems partly from their ability to field multiple creative playmakers simultaneously. Arteta is replicating this approach by developing tactical systems where Odegaard and Eze coexist on the pitch.

Mikel Arteta Arsenal
Mikel Arteta (via Football London)

This partnership enables Arsenal to overload central areas against low blocks while maintaining width through overlapping full-backs. When opponents commit to stopping one creator, the other exploits the space vacated. This dynamic has already troubled defenses during early-season matches.

Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Olympiacos: Ødegaard Masterclass Guides Comfortable Victory

The Championship Difference

Arsenal’s previous title collapses occurred when opponents neutralized Odegaard, leaving Arsenal predictable and toothless. Having Eze as both rotation option and tactical partner eliminates this single point of failure.

The Norwegian captain’s fitness issues last season cost Arsenal crucial points. Now, even during Odegaard’s absence, Eze maintains Arsenal’s creative standards. When both play together, they provide the creative overload that broke down Newcastle’s organized defense recently.

Arsenal Player Ratings Newcastle United
Gabriel and others celebrate late winner against Newcastle United (via The Sun)

Building chemistry through dedicated training sessions rather than hoping it develops naturally during matches shows Arteta’s tactical evolution. This proactive approach to partnership-building could finally deliver the marginal gains Arsenal need to overcome Liverpool’s challenge and secure their first Premier League title in 21 years.

Read More: 3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Over Olympiacos

Continue Reading

Home » Teams » Arsenal » 3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make For the Upcoming West Ham United Clash

Trending