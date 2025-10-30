Arsenal
3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make For Upcoming EPL Fixture Against Burnley
Arsenal travel to Turf Moor sitting four points clear at the Premier League summit, but injuries to William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli have forced Mikel Arteta into tactical recalibration. Burnley’s recent back-to-back victories over Leeds and Wolves demonstrate they’re no pushover, making smart selection choices crucial for maintaining Arsenal’s winning streak.
Deploy Cristhian Mosquera Over Piero Hincapie at Centre-Back
With Saliba ruled out after his halftime withdrawal against Crystal Palace, Arteta faces a straight choice between Mosquera and Hincapie to partner Gabriel. Mosquera has already replaced Saliba twice this season—both times delivering composed performances that maintained clean sheets. His familiarity with Gabriel’s positioning and communication makes him the safer option.
Hincapie impressed during his full debut against Brighton in the Carabao Cup, but Burnley’s physical forwards present a different challenge than Brighton’s technical approach. Mosquera’s Premier League experience, despite being limited, outweighs Hincapie’s rawness at this level. Arsenal cannot afford defensive uncertainty when protecting a four-point lead at a difficult away venue.
Start Leandro Trossard Over Eberechi Eze on the Left Wing
Gabriel Martinelli’s injury leaves a clear vacancy on the left flank. While Eze scored his first Premier League goal for Arsenal against Palace, his overall influence remains inconsistent. Trossard’s experience at Turf Moor—where he scored in Arsenal’s 5-0 demolition last February—makes him the logical replacement.
Burnley will deploy a defensive 5-3-2 formation, sitting deep and forcing Arsenal to break them down patiently. Trossard’s technical security in tight spaces and willingness to drift inside creates overloads that unlock compact defenses. His movement off Viktor Gyokeres’ hold-up play generated numerous chances during Arsenal’s recent winning run, providing the link play Eze hasn’t consistently delivered.
Push Declan Rice Higher Alongside Martin Zubimendi
Arteta confirmed Rice is fit despite his cut leg forcing substitution against Palace. With Burnley expected to park their entire team behind the ball, Arsenal need progressive passing from deeper positions to bypass their midfield block.
Rice operating alongside Zubimendi as dual deep-lying playmakers allows both to alternate between holding and advancing. Rice’s set-piece delivery has created multiple goals this season—his free-kick led to Gabriel’s winner against Palace and Nwaneri’s opener versus Brighton. Positioning him higher up the pitch puts his delivery closer to dangerous areas while Zubimendi’s positional discipline provides cover.
This tactical adjustment worked perfectly against Fulham when Arsenal struggled to break down another organized low block. Rice’s progressive carries and Zubimendi’s tactical intelligence combined to control possession while creating space for Saka and whoever operates on the left to attack isolated full-backs.
Arsenal
Who Is Sophia Weber? Meet The Girlfriend Of Kai Havertz
Sophia Weber is a German model and blogger. She is famous for being the husband of German football player Kai Havertz. Let us see about the relationship between the couple.
Sophia Weber Biography
Weber is the stunning girlfriend of Kai Havertz. The couple knew each other for a long time before moving into a live-in relationship. Sophia has been a steady supporter of her husband and has shown massive commitment to the relationship.
Kai Havertz has become a household name for Chelsea supporters after the heroics in the Champions League final. The German star is currently one of the most important players for Thomas Tuchel. This season the Blues have gone through many ups and downs due to the injury of several star players. Kai, however, has been the saviour of the team. He has played in a lot of attacking positions lately as a cover.
There is a separate fanbase for the former Bay. Leverkusen star. However, there is very little information available online on his beautiful wife – Sophia Weber. Today, we will take a sneak peek into the life of the German model. Read on to know more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Sophia Weber Childhood and Family
Sophia was brought into the world on March 28, 1999, by her German parents. The stunning model doesn’t like to share much information about her private life online and hasn’t disclosed any information about the identity of her father and mother. We could not track down what type of jobs they did and how they raised Sophia. In addition, we still don’t know whether she has a sibling or not. But, we’re not stopping our hunt. So come back later to the article to read updated details about her childhood and family.
Sophia Weber Education
Sophia graduated high school from a local institution. However, we couldn’t verify whether she attended university after that or went straight to the glamour world. She was passionate about modelling from a young age, so she might have started her journey after graduation.
Sophia Weber career
Kai Havert’z girlfriend chose to model a career path. She was passionate about the glamour world and decided to become part of that. She started her career in Germany. However, after Kai moved to Chelsea, she moved to London. She collaborated with famous clothing and merchandise brands for TV commercials. Her beautiful looks and alluring photoshoots have earned him quite a fanbase. Her career has shifted cities, but her determination is still top-notch, and she is on track to make it big in the modelling industry.
Sophia Weber’s husband, Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz rose to fame after a breakthrough season with Bayer Leverkusen. In the span of only four years, the German star became one of the best players for the German side and a top midfield star for the Bundesliga side. He bagged 18 and 20 goals in his last two seasons, which is emphatic margins for any midfielder. Soon enough, the big players started keeping a tab on him. Chelsea won the transfer race and completed his signature in 2020.
His first season in England came considering his productivity ratio. However, he netted the most important goal of the season that has gone down in the club’s history books. After helping the Blues win the Champions League, he gave some stunning performances at the beginning of the season. However, soon injuries started happening in the West London team’s squad, and he had to take up several new roles, which might have decreased his influence.
As per reports, Arsenal are reported to sign the German Forward for an agreed fee of 65 million pounds in June 2023.
Sophia Weber and Kai Havertz’s relationship
Sophia and Kai are from the same locality. They grew up together and have known each other for a long time. We are not sure from what point they started dating. But, they have endured cracks in their relationship several times before. But after 2018, the pair have remained inseparable. They are currently living together in London. We don’t know when Kai is going to propose to her, but considering the trajectory their love life is currently going, they could soon announce the happy news. As per the player’s priority, the couple is set to have some more time together in London. They tied the knot in 2024 and the pictures were shared on their Instagram.
Sophia Weber and Kai Havertz Children
Sophia and Kai don’t have any children to this date. However, the duo currently owns two beautiful dogs that are part of their small family.
Sophia Weber Social media
Sophie Weber is a model and she has a verified Instagram account. She has 500k followers and posts a lot of pictures. Her modeling shoots, wedding pictures, couple pictures, and a lot more are available. She also shares pictures of her child. Kai Havertz also has an Instagram account where he posts pictures with Sophia. The duo posts beautiful images from their vacation times and sometimes posts adorable photos with their two dogs. You can check the pics on Kai Havertz’s official Instagram account – @kaihavertz29.
Arsenal
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna – Wojciech Szczesny Wife, her family and more
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna is famous for being the wife of Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Marina had a beautiful voice from childhood. After understanding her true potential, she went to many music competitions and excelled. She had to work very hard for what she has achieved in her life, but fortunately, everything turned out pretty well for the Ukrainian born lady who has become a massive star. Today, we are going to reveal many interesting facts about her, so follow along to learn more about the stunning wife of Wojciech Szczesny.
Wojciech Szczesny has become the first choice keeper of Juventus after the departure of Gianluigi Buffon. Even though filling the boots of an Italian legend seemed very difficult, Szczesny is on the way to making his own legacy at the Old Lady.
He has experience playing in England as he spent a large part of his career in Arsenal. His career is very intriguing, but for this article, we decided to take a close look at his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna Childhood and Family
Marina was born on July 3, 1989, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. However, her family later relocated to Poland. So he has both Polish and Ukrainian nationality. Even though she has become a star singer, she hasn’t shared much about her family or childhood. We believe the beautiful lady doesn’t want to attract excessive attention to her family.
Our information suggests her parents supported her in pursuing her dream. Getting the love and support from her family made her motivated and determined, which eventually helped her to cross the barriers. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more information about her childhood. So check back later in order to learn updated data about the beautiful wife of Wojciech Szczesny.
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna Education
Marina completed her education in Poland. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what kind of student she was. But we believe she preferred singing lessons rather than studies from childhood. We think she might have skipped college education and entered the music industry very young.
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna career
Marina is a famous Polish singer. The Ukrainian-born started signing at the age of 10. We don’t know whether her family motivated her to pick the habit, but she was very passionate about music and art from childhood. Later she participated in many competitions.
However, her big break came in 2000 when she featured in the television play ‘Ballada o zabójcach’. Later she took part in ‘Taniec z Gwiazdami’, the Polish version of Dancing with the Stars.
After moving to the UK, Marina earned massive fame due to her beautiful voice. She has done significant work in the English music industry, including a song with the X Factor winner James Arthur named – “Let Me Love the Lonely”, which earned double-platinum status from the Polish Society of the Phonographic Industry (ZPAV).
Marina’s passion for music later influenced Szczesny, who wrote the lyrics for “I Do”, which is a song from Marina’s second studio album ‘On My Way’.
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna Net Worth
Marina’s net worth is under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate her complete worth. However, considering the stunning wife of Wojciech Szczesny leads an expensive life, we believe she earns a significant amount.
Her singing career is the primary source of her income, but she also has massive fame on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. We are looking for more information about her earnings. So stay tuned.
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna and Wojciech Szczesny relationship
Wojciech Szczesny met his wife in 2013 when he was playing for Arsenal. The Polish beauty was advancing in her singing career while staying in the UK. At the same time, Szczesny was fighting for his spot at Arsenal. The duo became excessively interested in the profession of each other. Even though they chose different careers, their passion and living style was very similar.
Hence, they made the perfect match. After going on dates, they realized that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. Finally, in 2015, Szczesny got a favourable answer to his proposal.
Next year, they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony where their friends, family members, and teammates of Szczesny were invited. They have remained inseparable since then. The duo motivates each other to this day, and their understanding is very clear.
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna and Wojciech Szczesny Children
The couple is proud parents of one child. Marina gave birth to their son, Liam Szczesny, on June 30, 2018. We believe the pair are enjoying thrift parenthood, as they often post beautiful images of their family on social media.
Marina Luczenko-Szczesna Social media
Marina already had a considerable follower base before meeting with Szczesny. However, when their relationship became public, she received a follower boost on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her own in alluring attire and snaps with her family and friends. Marina also shares snaps of her trips. She also has a Twitter account and a YouTube channel where she shares reels and vlogs.
Arsenal
Calum Chambers – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Calum Chambers is an English professional football player who currently plays for the EFL League One club Cardiff City as a centre-back and in this article, we will see more about his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Calum Chambers joined Villa in 2022 from the current Premier League leaders Arsenal after staying for almost 8 years with the club. He has represented the England national football team from the youth level to the senior level.
The experienced centre-back is yet to establish a position in the starting eleven at Villa and has started only 1 match out of the first 10 in the 2022/23 Premier League season. Let us see more about Calum in the following paragraphs.
Calum Chambers Net Worth and Salary
Calum has been playing professional football for almost a decade now and has earned some money through his footballing career. The net worth of Calum is estimated at around £21 million and this includes his earnings . The market value of the player as of now is £12 million.
He is earning around £1,664,000 per year and his earnings are low when compared to previous seasons.
Calum Chambers Club Career
Calum joined to play football by joining Southampton’s youth academy when he was just 7 years old in 2002. He played almost for a decade with the youths. He passed through every rank of the clubs and in 2012, he was one among the four to be promoted to the senior team of Southampton.
He made his first professional debut on 28 August 2012 against Stevenage in a 4–1 win in the second round of the League Cup. Calum signed his professional contract with Southampton in July 2013. In August 2013, he made his league debut in a 1–0 win against West Bromwich Albion where he played as a right-back.
After seeing the young centre-back’s performance, Arsenal signed the player in July 2014 for a disclosed fee of £16 million plus add-ons. He made his club debut against Benfica in a 5-1 win in a preseason friendly.
He made his official debut with the club in the 2014 FA Community Shield against Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. He was rated so highly, after seeing his performance in the match.
Following his impressive season, he was nominated for the 2014 Golden Boy Award alongside Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Luke Shaw. In 2016, Calum joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan. He made 24 appearances for the side. In 2018, Calum was loaned out to Fulham for a season and played there as a midfielder mostly.
He joined Aston Villa in January 2022 on a free transfer and signed a three and half year contract with them. He has not been playing consistently with the team and still is yet to prove to the Gaffer Steven Gerrard that he is an important player to the squad.
Calum Chambers International Career
Calum has represented England’s national football team from youth to the senior level. He made his debut for England U17 in 2012. He made his senior debut for England against Norway on 3 September replacing John Stones which resulted in a 1-0 win. He progressed to even start the very next match against San Marino in which he played in the right-back position.
Calum Chambers Family
Calum was born in Petersfield, England on 20 January 1995 to an English couple. The defender has not only stopped the player from getting past him, but he has also stopped leaking personal information about him. He has never revealed any details about his family and the parental details still remain unknown.
Calum Chambers Girlfriend
To a surprise, the good-looking English defender is currently single and not dating anyone. He has spent more time on the pitch and is continuing to do so. It is uncertain that he will remain single. He might be looking for matches on Tinder too or even might be dating someone secretly and hiding it from fans and media.
Calum Chambers Endorsements and Sponsorships
Calum has been wearing boots sponsored by Nike for every match he plays. The English centre-back has an endorsement deal with Nike currently and endorses the product on his social media account where he has more than a million followers.
Calum Chambers Cars and Tattoos
Calum has been off the media’s spotlight and has never been spotted in England driving a car. He is an experienced player, so might have some decent cars. The centre-back has not been afraid of facing the opponents on the pitch but has been afraid of the needles. Calum doesn’t have any tattoos on his body so far.
