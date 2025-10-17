Arsenal
3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Implement Ahead of Fulham Game
Arsenal travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday looking to maintain their position at the Premier League summit, but Mikel Arteta faces crucial tactical decisions following injuries to key players. With Martin Odegaard ruled out and the Gunners struggling at this venue in recent years, the manager needs to adjust his approach.
Read More: Cristhian Mosquera Opens Up on ‘Messy’ Arsenal Transfer: “I Would Have Liked It to Be Different”
Deploy Martinelli Over Trossard on the Left
Gabriel Martinelli returned from international duty with Brazil in goalscoring form, finding the net against Japan during the October break. Despite Leandro Trossard’s technical security, Fulham’s tendency to sit deep makes this the perfect opportunity to unleash Martinelli’s pace and directness.
The Brazilian’s ability to stretch defenses would create crucial space for Viktor Gyokeres centrally and Bukayo Saka cutting inside from the right. Arsenal haven’t won at Craven Cottage since March 2023, and breaking down Marco Silva’s organized block requires players willing to take risks one-on-one. Martinelli’s confidence is high after his Brazil goal.
Read More: Warren Zaire-Emery to Arsenal – Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Switch to a 4-2-3-1 With Eberechi Eze as the False Nine
Without Odegaard‘s creativity and with Gyokeres enduring eight matches without scoring, Arteta should consider deploying Eberechi Eze as a false nine. Eze’s technical quality and vision would allow him to drop deep and link play, creating midfield overloads while Saka and Martinelli make runs beyond.
This system worked effectively when Kai Havertz operated similarly last season. Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice sitting as a double pivot would provide defensive security while allowing Eze freedom to roam. Fulham will prepare for Gyokeres as the focal point, so removing that target could catch Silva’s side off guard.
Push Calafiori Higher in Possession
Riccardo Calafiori hasn’t been fully maximized in his attacking capabilities. Against Fulham’s expected low block, he should push into advanced left-back positions, almost operating as a second left winger, creating numerical superiority on the left flank.
The Italian completed 76 passes and created two chances during Italy’s recent World Cup qualifier, showcasing his progressive ability. Rice and Zubimendi’s defensive discipline allows fullbacks to advance aggressively. William Saliba and Gabriel can manage a back two when Arsenal dominate possession, using Calafiori as an additional attacking weapon.
Read More: €35m Star is Arsenal’s Top Goalscorer in 2025 and is now Dominating the Charts in the World Cup Qualifiers as Well
Arsenal
Cristhian Mosquera Opens Up on ‘Messy’ Arsenal Transfer: “I Would Have Liked It to Be Different”
Cristhian Mosquera broke his silence on the controversial circumstances surrounding his £13 million move from Valencia to Arsenal, admitting he wished his departure had been handled better by all parties involved.
Read More: What is Mesut Özil Doing Now?
Departure Drama at Valencia
The 21-year-old defender’s exit from Valencia sparked criticism in Spain after the club released a statement in July claiming Mosquera had “unequivocally expressed” his refusal to sign a new contract. The public nature of the announcement left a sour taste, with many questioning how both the player and club managed the situation.
Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER in September, Mosquera addressed the fallout from his summer transfer for the first time. “It’s clear that when you leave what has been your home, you would like everything to be a little different,” he revealed. “Both the statement and the things that have come out.”
The Spain U21 international spent nearly a decade at Valencia, making 90 appearances for Los Che before his Premier League switch in July. His connection to the club runs deep, making the messy separation even more painful.
No Hard Feelings Despite the Drama
Despite the controversy surrounding his summer departure, Mosquera refused to criticize his former employers. “I’m never going to speak badly of Valencia because I’m a Valencianista and it’s a club that has given me everything,” he insisted. “I’m calm because every time I put on the Valencia shirt, I gave everything.”
However, he acknowledged the reality of modern football. “Sometimes in football you have to look out for yourself, and there will be parts that you understand and others that you don’t.”
The deal, which could rise to £20 million with add-ons, saw Mosquera make his Arsenal debut against Leeds United in August. Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta described him as “one of the strongest young defenders in European football,” backing the defender to become a key part of Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans at the Emirates.
Read More: Three Reasons Arsenal Icon Lee Dixon Should Apologise for His Everton Comment
Arsenal
What is Mesut Özil Doing Now?
Mesut Özil has left football behind for an entirely different path. The former Arsenal playmaker retired in March 2023 after a disappointing spell at İstanbul Başakşehir, and he’s now focusing on business ventures, physical transformation, and controversially, politics.
Read More: Three Reasons Arsenal Icon Lee Dixon Should Apologise for His Everton Comment
Political Career in Turkey
In 2025, Özil joined Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) as a board member. His appointment was confirmed at a party congress meeting which re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as head of the party for the ninth time. This marks a significant career shift for someone who rarely engaged in public speaking during his Arsenal days.
Erdoğan was previously best man at Özil’s wedding in 2019, cementing their close relationship. Özil retired from international football with Germany in 2018 after a photo alongside Erdoğan sparked backlash, stating he felt German when they won but an immigrant when they lost.
Read More: €35m Star is Arsenal’s Top Goalscorer in 2025 and is now Dominating the Charts in the World Cup Qualifiers as Well
Business Interests and Physical Transformation
Özil continues running his eSports team M10, which he founded in 2018, and has purchased a stake in Mexican side Club Necaxa. But it’s his physical transformation that’s caught the most attention on social media.
Özil has shared images of his gym process and his transformation has been very impressive. His personal trainer has posted numerous videos of the former midfielder pushing, curling and pressing enormous weights. The skinny playmaker who was often muscled off the ball at Arsenal now looks completely different.
Although not ruling out a move into football management in the future, he is currently happy pursuing other activities such as horse riding and intense gym workouts.
His social media presence remains active, where he engages with fans and occasionally aims digs at celebrities. He even aimed an unexpected dig at actor Leonardo DiCaprio‘s dating history when the Hollywood star said he didn’t know what Arsenal was.
At 36 years old, Özil has clearly moved on from his playing days, embracing a new chapter that’s proving just as controversial as his final years in football.
Read More: Arsenal Wonderkid Writes History at Just 15: Shatters Ryan Sessegnon’s England U19s Record
Arsenal
Warren Zaire-Emery to Arsenal – Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Player Profile
|Category
|Details
|Full Name
|Warren Marie Jean-Pierre Zaïre-Emery
|Age
|19 years old (Born: 8 March 2006)
|Position
|Central Midfielder / Defensive Midfielder / Box-to-Box
|Current Club
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Height
|178cm (5’10”)
|Preferred Foot
|Right
|Contract
|Until 2029 (Extended in 2024)
|Market Value
|€70-80 million
|International
|France (Senior debut 2023)
Scout Report
Overview
Warren Zaire-Emery represents the modern complete midfielder. At just 19, he’s already accumulated over 140 appearances for PSG, won multiple trophies including a continental treble, and established himself in the France national team setup. His maturity on the pitch defies his age, with technical ability and tactical intelligence that rivals players with twice his experience.
Playing Style
Zaire-Emery operates as a box-to-box midfielder with exceptional versatility. He’s equally comfortable as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder, or even deployed on the right side of midfield. His game is defined by dynamism—constantly involved in both phases of play, dictating tempo with his passing, and disrupting opposition attacks with intelligent positioning.
What sets him apart is his ball-carrying ability. With over 70 touches per match and 2.67 progressive carries into the final third per 90 minutes, he drives PSG forward with pace and power. His low centre of gravity (178cm) makes him incredibly difficult to dispossess, using his balance and strength to bounce off challenges.
Technical Attributes
Passing & Vision: Completes 92% of his passes with 63.4 attempted per 90 minutes. His short-to-medium range distribution is elite, though his long-range switching game remains an area for development. He’s recording more key passes this season, showing growth as a creative force.
Read More: Fulham vs. Arsenal: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Ball Control & Dribbling: Completes roughly 67% of his dribbles with supreme close control. His first touch is exceptional, allowing him to receive passes in tight spaces and immediately turn to progress play.
Shooting: Possesses good technique from distance and the intelligence to arrive late in the box from deeper positions. While not prolific (1 goal, 2 assists in 29 Ligue 1 appearances this season), his goal involvement is growing as he matures.
Physical Attributes
Despite standing 5’10” and weighing 68kg, Zaire-Emery plays with the physicality of someone much larger. His stamina is exceptional, covering vast amounts of ground throughout matches. He wins ground duels consistently, though aerial duels remain a weakness due to his height.
His work rate is relentless—making over six ball recoveries and three combined tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes. He commits just 1.07 fouls per 90, showing discipline in his defensive work.
Mental Attributes
This is where Zaire-Emery truly excels. His game intelligence is remarkable for a teenager. He reads the game superbly, anticipates danger early, and positions himself to intercept passes before they’re even played. Under pressure, he remains composed, rarely panicking or making rash decisions.
His leadership qualities saw him become France U21’s youngest captain in 30 years at age 17. Teammates rely on him to calm situations or drive the team forward during crucial moments.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Exceptional Ball Progression: His ability to carry the ball through lines or play progressive passes makes him invaluable in building attacks from deep. He’s PSG’s primary midfield progressor when on the pitch.
Defensive Versatility: Can operate as a pure defensive midfielder, box-to-box, or even push higher. His tactical intelligence allows him to understand different roles quickly.
Maturity Beyond Years: Performs in the biggest matches—Champions League knockouts, international fixtures—without showing nerves. His composure under pressure is elite.
Physical Durability: Despite his slight frame, he’s comfortable in contact situations and rarely gets pushed off the ball. His stamina allows him to maintain intensity for 90 minutes.
High Football IQ: Reads the game brilliantly, positioning himself to intercept passes and disrupt opposition build-up. Makes intelligent runs into advanced positions.
Passing Accuracy: 92% pass completion shows he rarely gives possession away cheaply. His short passing game is technically flawless.
Read More: Arsenal Wonderkid Writes History at Just 15: Shatters Ryan Sessegnon’s England U19s Record
Age Profile: At 19, he has 10-12 years of prime football ahead. Any investment now offers exceptional long-term value.
Weaknesses
Aerial Weakness: At 5’10”, he struggles in aerial duels, particularly against taller, more physical opponents. This limits his effectiveness defending set pieces.
Limited Minutes This Season: Has fallen behind Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz at PSG, starting only 16 of 29 Ligue 1 matches. Questions remain about why Luis Enrique isn’t using him more regularly.
Occasional Positional Lapses: Can overcommit defensively, getting dragged out of position. High-level opponents like Arsenal and Bayern Munich have exposed this vulnerability.
Long-Range Passing: Doesn’t attempt many switches or long diagonal passes. His range is primarily short-to-medium, limiting his ability to change the point of attack quickly.
Goal Contribution: Despite his quality, his output remains modest—just three goals and two assists across all competitions this season. For a box-to-box midfielder, these numbers need improvement.
Physicality Concerns: While strong for his size, he can be overpowered by genuinely elite physical specimens in the Premier League. His 68kg frame may struggle with the league’s intensity.
Unproven in England: Ligue 1 is a less intense league than the Premier League. Questions remain about how his game translates to English football’s pace and physicality.
Opportunities
Premier League Platform: Arsenal’s global profile and competitive ambitions offer a stage to showcase his talents to a wider audience. Regular Champions League football accelerates his development.
Guaranteed Playing Time: Unlike at PSG where he’s competing with Vitinha and Neves, Arsenal could offer him a starting role alongside Mikel Merino or Martin Zubimendi.
Tactical Fit Under Arteta: Arsenal’s possession-based system with emphasis on technical security suits his strengths perfectly. Arteta’s coaching could refine his positional discipline.
Partnership Potential: Linking with Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, or Mikel Merino creates midfield combinations with different profiles—defensive security, technical mastery, and box-to-box dynamism.
World Cup 2026: Regular football at a top club competing for major honours puts him in prime position to be a France starter at the World Cup in his early twenties.
Arsene Wenger Endorsement: The Arsenal legend compared him to Patrick Vieira and called him “unstoppable,” which resonates with Gunners supporters and adds romantic appeal to the transfer.
Long-Term Investment: Signing a 19-year-old with 140+ top-level appearances represents buying a ready-made starter with resale value that only increases.
Threats
Excessive Competition: Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are all monitoring his situation. Arsenal would face a bidding war against clubs with deeper pockets.
PSG’s Reluctance: Despite his reduced minutes, PSG value him at €80 million and aren’t actively seeking to sell. They may demand an astronomical fee that prices Arsenal out.
Wage Demands: As one of Europe’s hottest prospects represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, his salary expectations could break Arsenal’s wage structure.
Adaptation Risk: The Premier League’s intensity is unmatched. Players from Ligue 1 have historically struggled to adapt, particularly those without elite physicality.
Opportunity Cost: €80 million could secure multiple positions of need. Is investing that sum in a teenager—regardless of talent—the best use of limited resources?
Minutes Uncertainty: If he can’t get regular starts at PSG, what guarantee exists that he’d immediately start for Arsenal given their midfield depth?
Injury Concerns: Any significant injury at 19 could derail his trajectory. His slight frame makes him vulnerable to impact injuries in the Premier League’s physical battles.
Read More: 5 Stars Who Have Played for Both Arsenal and Villarreal – The Players Who Crossed Between Emirates and El Madrigal
Verdict for Arsenal
Warren Zaire-Emery is undoubtedly one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders. His technical ability, football intelligence, and proven performances at the highest level make him a dream signing for clubs planning long-term success.
For Arsenal, he represents both opportunity and risk. The opportunity lies in securing a potential world-class midfielder before he reaches his peak, someone who could anchor the club’s midfield for a decade. His versatility allows Arteta tactical flexibility, and his age profile fits Arsenal’s model of building a young, sustainable squad.
The risks are substantial. The €80 million fee is massive for a player with limited goal contributions who’s currently struggling for minutes at his own club. His physical profile raises questions about Premier League adaptation, and the competition for his signature from wealthier clubs makes completion of any deal uncertain.
Arsene Wenger’s comparison to Patrick Vieira isn’t made lightly. If Zaire-Emery can develop the leadership and physical presence Vieira possessed while maintaining his technical excellence, Arsenal would have signed one of the bargains of the decade, regardless of the fee.
However, Arsenal supporters should temper expectations. He’s 19, not the finished article, and would require patience as he adapts to English football. The investment makes sense only if Arteta commits to building the team around him for years to come, not as a quick fix for immediate success.
Rating: 8/10 transfer prospect—exceptional talent with manageable risks for a club of Arsenal’s ambitions.
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”