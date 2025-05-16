3 Tactical Reasons Why Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal Makes Perfect Sense

Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has intensified as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad for the 2025/26 campaign. After finishing runners-up in the Premier League last season, the Gunners are determined to find the final pieces needed to dethrone Manchester City and Liverpool. The Spanish midfielder has a €60m release clause that Arsenal seem increasingly willing to trigger. Here’s why this transfer makes perfect tactical sense for the North London club.

1. The Ideal Partey Replacement

Thomas Partey’s injury struggles and advancing age have forced Arsenal to look for a long-term successor at the base of midfield. At 32, the Ghanaian’s influence has waned, and his contract situation remains unresolved heading into the summer.

Zubimendi offers a natural replacement with a similar profile but with clear tactical upgrades. The Spaniard’s positioning discipline is exceptional, averaging just 1.2 fouls per 90 minutes last season compared to Partey’s 1.8. This discipline is crucial in Arsenal’s system where the defensive midfielder often finds himself isolated during counterattacks.

What sets Zubimendi apart is his progressive passing. He completed 91.7% of his passes last season while still averaging 7.4 progressive passes per 90 minutes. This combination of security and progression is exactly what Arteta demands from his deepest midfielder.

“We need players who can handle the ball under pressure but also understand the defensive responsibilities,” Arteta told reporters last month when asked about midfield targets. “The profile we’re looking for is very specific.”

2. Tactical Flexibility That Enhances Arsenal’s System

Arteta has shifted between a 4-3-3 and a 4-2-3-1, depending on opposition and player availability. Zubimendi’s versatility allows him to excel in both systems.

In a single pivot role, the 26-year-old’s spatial awareness and defensive anticipation (2.1 interceptions per game last season) give Arsenal’s creative midfielders like Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice freedom to advance. When deployed in a double pivot, his complementary skill set alongside Rice creates a balanced midfield partnership where both players can take turns joining attacks.

This tactical flexibility was on full display during Real Sociedad’s Champions League campaign, where Imanol Alguacil alternated between systems depending on the opposition. Against Liverpool last November, Zubimendi controlled the midfield, completing 63 passes with a 94% success rate while making 8 ball recoveries.

Real Sociedad sporting director Roberto Olabe recently acknowledged the interest: “Martin is a special player who understands the game at an elite level. There’s interest from several clubs, which is natural given his performances. We want him to stay, but we respect his ambitions.”

The Gyökeres-Zubimendi Connection

Arsenal’s plan for the double swoop of Zubimendi and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres signals clear tactical intent from Arteta. (You can checkout our Scout report and SWOT analysis of Gyokores’ move to Arsenal here) The Swedish striker’s explosive form in Portugal, netting 38 goals across all competitions last season, addresses Arsenal’s need for a clinical finisher. Gyökeres’s ability to play as both a traditional number nine and drift into channels perfectly complements Zubimendi’s progressive passing range. The Spaniard’s average of 5.2 passes into the final third per 90 minutes would provide direct service to Gyökeres, whose movement behind defensive lines was responsible for 14 of his goals coming from through balls last season. “Viktor provides that cutting edge we’ve sometimes lacked in decisive moments,” explained Arsenal’s technical director. “Combined with a midfielder of Zubimendi’s caliber who can find him quickly in transition, we believe we’ve addressed two critical areas of our tactical setup.” This midfield-striker axis could finally give Arsenal the spine needed to consistently break down defensive blocks while maintaining the structural integrity that has made them title contenders.

3. Enhanced Build-Up Against High-Pressing Teams

One area where Arsenal occasionally struggled last season was breaking through aggressive pressing systems employed by teams like Manchester City, Liverpool, and increasingly, Manchester United under Ruben Amorim.

Zubimendi’s press resistance and composure would provide a significant upgrade in Arsenal’s first phase build-up. He was dispossessed just 0.7 times per 90 minutes last season, compared to Jorginho’s 1.3 and Partey’s 1.1. This ability to keep possession under pressure prevents dangerous turnovers in critical areas.

What makes the Spaniard stand out is his vertical ball progression. While maintaining possession is important, Zubimendi doesn’t simply recycle possession sideways or backward. He averaged 5.2 passes into the final third per 90 minutes last season, demonstrating his ability to break lines and connect with forward players.

Former Arsenal midfielder and current technical advisor Jack Wilshere observed: “When you face teams that press high, you need someone who can receive on the half-turn and play forward quickly. From what I’ve seen, Zubimendi has that quality in abundance.”

A Missing Piece in Arsenal’s Title Puzzle

As Arsenal prepare for another title challenge, securing a midfielder of Zubimendi’s caliber could prove decisive. His combination of defensive reliability, press resistance, and progressive passing aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s tactical needs.

While the €60m release clause represents a significant investment, Zubimendi’s prime age (26) and skill set make him an ideal long-term acquisition. With Partey’s future uncertain and Jorginho entering the twilight of his career, the timing of this move makes perfect sense.

A source close to the negotiations revealed: “Arsenal have done their homework on Zubimendi for over a year. They see him as the final piece in the midfield puzzle. The player is attracted to the project and working with Arteta, though his connection to Real Sociedad makes this a difficult decision.”

If Arsenal can convince the Spaniard to leave his boyhood club, they would be acquiring not just a defensive midfielder, but the tactical key that could finally unlock Premier League success under Arteta.

