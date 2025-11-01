3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Over Burnley at Turf Moor

Arsenal cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory at Turf Moor, extending their winning streak to nine consecutive matches across all competitions. Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice scored first-half headers as the Gunners moved seven points clear at the Premier League summit, maintaining their extraordinary defensive record with a seventh consecutive clean sheet.

Viktor Gyokeres’ Confidence Looks to Be Growing

Viktor Gyokeres delivered his best 45 minutes in an Arsenal shirt, ending a five-match top-flight goal drought with a poacher’s header from Gabriel’s knockdown before producing an assist of sublime quality. His cross-field pass to Leandro Trossard for Rice’s goal demonstrated vision and technical execution that’s been absent during his recent struggles.

Viktor Gyokeres (via Charles Watts/X)

The Swedish striker scored his fourth league goal of the season and finally looked comfortable leading Arsenal’s attack. His intelligent movement created space for Bukayo Saka twice in the first half, nearly setting up additional goals before halftime. Though he was substituted at the interval for Mikel Merino—with no injury update provided—his opening-period performance suggested the confidence that made him Europe’s most prolific striker at Sporting CP is returning.

Declan Rice’s Set-Piece Deliveries Are Invaluable

Arsenal’s £105 million midfielder justified every penny with another masterclass from dead balls. His pinpoint corner delivery found Gabriel at the back post for Gyokeres’ opener, marking Arsenal’s eighth league goal from corners this season—the most ever by a team through their first 10 Premier League matches.

Rice then powered home a thumping header from Trossard’s cross to double the lead, showcasing his aerial threat that complements his set-piece creativity. Arsenal have now scored 12 of their 18 Premier League goals via set pieces this campaign, a 67% conversion rate that’s unprecedented in the competition’s history.

His ability to whip corners with perfect trajectory and pace has weaponized Arsenal’s attacking threat from defensive situations. Teams cannot afford to concede free-kicks anywhere near their penalty area when Rice stands over the ball, creating a psychological advantage that’s proving decisive in tight matches.

Besides Timber, Martin Zubimendi’s Fitness Might Also Be Crucial Going Forward

Zubimendi sat down for treatment late in the match before being substituted for Christian Norgaard, sparking concern about another potential injury to Arsenal’s already depleted squad. The Spanish midfielder has been instrumental in Arsenal’s midfield triumvirate alongside Rice and the injured Martin Odegaard, providing tactical discipline and progressive passing that’s allowed Arsenal to dominate possession.

With Odegaard still five weeks away from returning, Zubimendi’s fitness becomes even more critical. He’s started every Premier League match this season, forming the platform that’s enabled Arsenal to concede just three goals in 10 matches while maintaining territorial dominance.

Arsenal face Slavia Prague on Tuesday in the Champions League before traveling to Sunderland next Sunday, meaning any Zubimendi absence would force Arteta into midfield reshuffles at a crucial period. Jurrien Timber avoided injury again, but Zubimendi’s late treatment reminds everyone how thin Arsenal’s squad depth remains despite their impressive winning run.

