3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 3-0 Win Over Slavia Prague

Arsenal secured their 10th consecutive victory across all competitions with a professional 3-0 dismantling of Slavia Prague in the Czech capital. Bukayo Saka’s penalty and Mikel Merino’s second-half brace maintained Arsenal’s perfect Champions League record while extending their historic clean sheet streak to eight consecutive matches. Here’s what we discovered.

Mikel Merino Can Indeed Start as Striker in Less Important Games Even if Gyokeres is Fit

Viktor Gyokeres didn’t travel to Prague after picking up a knock against Burnley, forcing Mikel Arteta into tactical improvisation. Rather than rushing Gyokeres back or deploying an unproven academy striker, Arteta selected Merino as his emergency forward—and the Spaniard delivered emphatically with two clinical goals.

His first arrived just 35 seconds into the second half, volleying home Leandro Trossard’s cross from six yards. His second was audacious brilliance—an outrageous backwards header from Declan Rice’s delivery that showcased instincts typically reserved for natural strikers. This wasn’t lucky positioning; it was intelligent movement exploiting spaces traditional centre-forwards occupy.

Merino’s versatility provides Arteta genuine tactical flexibility beyond just injury cover. Against weaker opposition where Arsenal expect territorial dominance, deploying Merino centrally allows an extra midfielder while maintaining goal threat. He won’t replace Gyokeres in crucial fixtures, but his ability to function as a striker in rotation matches could preserve Gyokeres’ fitness during congested periods without compromising results.

Odegaard’s Absence is Felt at Times

Arsenal controlled possession and created chances throughout, but their creativity lacked the cutting edge Martin Odegaard consistently provides. Ethan Nwaneri struggled to impose himself in the attacking midfield role, receiving constant instructions from Arteta during an underwhelming first-half performance that saw him substituted after 67 minutes.

The opening period featured plenty of Arsenal possession without genuine penetration. Their best opportunities came from set pieces rather than intricate passing sequences that unlock compact defenses. Odegaard’s ability to thread passes between lines, draw defenders out of position, and create half-spaces for teammates was noticeably absent.

Arsenal compensated through individual quality—Saka’s penalty, Merino’s finishing, Rice’s delivery—but elite teams cannot rely solely on moments when facing organized Champions League opposition. Against Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, or Manchester City in knockout rounds, Arsenal’s creativity deficit without Odegaard could prove costly if not addressed before his late November return.

The Penalty Bukayo Saka Scored Should Get His Confidence Going

Bukayo Saka missed two golden opportunities against Burnley that he’d normally convert, raising questions about fatigue or confidence dips. His powerful penalty against Slavia Prague, smashed into the bottom corner with conviction despite Jakub Markovic guessing correctly, should restore self-belief entering crucial fixtures.

Saka captained Arsenal brilliantly throughout, demanding the ball constantly and creating multiple chances beyond his penalty. His willingness to step up from the spot demonstrated mental strength—players lacking confidence often defer penalty duties to teammates. Instead, Saka grabbed responsibility and executed perfectly.

