3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 4-1 Thrashing of Tottenham In The North London Derby

Arsenal moved six points clear at the Premier League summit with a dominant 4-1 victory over Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium. Eberechi Eze became the first Arsenal player to score a hat-trick against Spurs in 37 years—only the fourth in derby history—while Leandro Trossard added the opener in a display that sent Manchester City and Liverpool further adrift.

The Standout Performers:

Eberechi Eze – 10/10 Delivered one of the greatest individual North London derby performances in history. His first goal arrived in the 41st minute, dancing through static Tottenham defenders before drilling home from the edge of the box. Just 35 seconds into the second half, he struck again with a clinical left-footed finish from 16 yards after Jurrien Timber’s pass.

Completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute when Leandro Trossard picked him out, shifting past Destiny Udogie before whipping into the bottom corner. Nearly added a fourth but Guglielmo Vicario clawed away his venomous strike. The boyhood Gooner who almost signed for Tottenham in August showed them exactly what they missed.

Leandro Trossard – 8.5/10 Opened scoring in the 36th minute with a moment of brilliance, swiveling before curling home Mikel Merino’s sensational lofted pass from outside the box. His movement throughout tormented Tottenham’s back five, constantly finding pockets between lines.

Provided the assist for Eze’s hat-trick goal with an excellent through ball, showing his unselfish nature despite hunting his own second. Replaced by Noni Madueke late as Arteta managed his minutes ahead of Bayern Munich.

Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Captained Arsenal superbly, conducting proceedings from his right-wing position with maturity beyond his 24 years. Stung Vicario’s palms with a curling free-kick that nearly found the top corner, then repeated the trick from a similar position later in the first half, forcing another save.

His delivery and creativity stretched Tottenham’s defense constantly, creating space for Eze and Trossard to exploit. Nearly provided an assist when Vicario pushed out his late curler.

Mikel Merino – 8/10 Operating again as Arsenal’s emergency striker, he provided the assist for Trossard’s opener with an exquisite lofted pass that split Tottenham’s defense. His movement and hold-up play allowed Arsenal’s attacking midfielders freedom to roam, creating overloads that Thomas Frank’s back five couldn’t handle. His willingness to drop deep and link play demonstrated tactical intelligence, making space for runners behind him.

Other Notable Performances:

Declan Rice – 7.5/10 Controlled midfield with typical authority, nearly opening scoring within three minutes when his crisply-struck volley was saved by Vicario after Eze’s clever lift into the area.

His corner deliveries threatened repeatedly, with one appearing to deceive Vicario before the keeper recovered to pluck the ball from William Saliba’s path. Dictated tempo throughout, though booked for a foul on Xavi Simons that sparked brief confrontations.

Jurrien Timber – 7.5/10 Provided the assist for Eze’s second goal, advancing into space on the edge of the area before slipping his pass through for the England international to finish. His overlapping runs from right-back stretched Tottenham’s defensive shape, creating numerical advantages down Arsenal’s most dangerous flank. Defended solidly when required, winning his duels and positioning himself intelligently.

David Raya – 6.5/10 Had virtually nothing to do for 54 minutes until Richarlison caught him off his line with a magnificent 40-yard lob that reduced the deficit. The goalkeeper was positioned too high up the pitch, allowing Tottenham’s striker to execute the audacious finish over his head. Made no other saves of note as Arsenal dominated territorially throughout.

William Saliba – 7/10 Dealt comfortably with Richarlison’s limited service, winning aerial duels and intercepting passes with typical composure. Nearly scored from Rice’s corner when the ball appeared destined for his forehead at the back post, but Vicario recovered to claim. His partnership with Piero Hincapie on debut showed encouraging signs despite Gabriel’s absence.

Piero Hincapie – 7/10 Made his full Premier League debut in the biggest fixture imaginable, replacing injured Gabriel Magalhaes at center-back. Handled the pressure admirably, defending sturdily and distributing accurately from the back. His composure under pressure suggested he belongs at this level, though Tottenham’s limited attacking threat made this an easier introduction than it might have been.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5/10 Operated at left-back in his inverted role, tucking inside during possession phases to create numerical superiority in midfield. Defended diligently when Tottenham threatened down their right flank, though those moments were rare. His positioning allowed Arsenal to dominate the ball without compromising defensive security.

Martin Zubimendi – 6/10 Anchored midfield alongside Rice, providing defensive cover and recycling possession efficiently. Got caught in possession just inside Arsenal’s half for Richarlison’s goal, allowing Tottenham their only moment of quality in the match. Otherwise solid without spectacular, fulfilling his screening role competently.

Substitutes:

Noni Madueke – 7/10 Returned from injury to replace Trossard late, immediately creating a chance for Eze that nearly brought a fourth goal. His pace and directness offered fresh legs as Arsenal managed the closing stages. Encouraging cameo after missing several weeks.

Cristhian Mosquera, Ethan Nwaneri – 6/10 Both introduced in the final stages to give key players rest ahead of Bayern Munich’s visit. Insufficient time to make meaningful contributions beyond game management.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – N/A Replaced Riccardo Calafiori in stoppage time. Too brief to rate.