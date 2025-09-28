3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Dramatic 2-1 Comeback Win Over Newcastle United

Arsenal completed a stunning turnaround at St James’ Park, recovering from Nick Woltemade’s opening goal to claim victory through Mikel Merino’s equalizer and Gabriel’s dramatic 96th-minute winner.

Gabriel Yet Again Proved Why He Is Among The Top 3 CBs in the World

Gabriel Magalhães delivered another masterclass performance that exemplifies his world-class status. His stoppage-time header secured all three points in the sixth minute of added time, demonstrating the mental fortitude and aerial dominance that separates elite defenders from good ones.

The Brazilian’s ability to rise to crucial moments has become a hallmark of Arsenal’s recent success. Beyond his match-winning goal, Gabriel’s defensive solidity throughout the encounter kept Arsenal in the game when Newcastle threatened to extend their lead. His combination of physicality, aerial prowess, and crucial goal contributions continues to place him among the world’s finest center-backs.

Arteta Finally Took the Handbrake Off

This victory represented a significant tactical shift from Mikel Arteta, who abandoned his conservative approach that has often hindered Arsenal against strong opponents. The late equalizer from Merino and Gabriel’s winner demonstrated Arsenal’s renewed attacking intent and willingness to commit players forward even when chasing the game.

In fact, the first 35 minutes of Arsenal in the first half is one of the best away displays under Mikel Arteta, despite the team not going 1-0 up. A certain percentage of credit also goes to Nick Pope as well for the way he kept thwarting Arsenal’s shots with brilliant reflexes.

Arteta’s tactical courage to maintain attacking momentum rather than settling for a point proved decisive. The aggressive approach in the final stages contrasted sharply with previous conservative performances against elite opposition, suggesting evolution in the manager’s big-game mentality.

A Fit Bukayo Saka Is Invaluable to Arsenal

Bukayo Saka’s return to full fitness has transformed Arsenal’s attacking dynamics. His presence on the right wing provides the pace, creativity, and directness that unlocks stubborn defenses like Newcastle’s organized structure.

The England international’s contributions create the foundation for Arsenal’s comeback victories. But it was quite a surprise that he was taken off early, despite him giving a hard time to ‘Big’ Dan Burn.

