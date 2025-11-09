Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-2 Draw Against Sunderland
Arsenal’s 10-game winning streak ended dramatically at the Stadium of Light as Brian Brobbey’s 94th-minute acrobatic equalizer salvaged Sunderland a deserved point. The result leaves the Gunners seven points clear at the summit but highlighted crucial weaknesses ahead of the North London derby.
Viktor Gyokeres’ Absence Was Clearly Felt
Mikel Merino operated as makeshift striker in Gyokeres’ absence, assisting Bukayo Saka’s equalizer through intelligent movement. However, Arsenal lacked the physical presence and clinical edge their Swedish striker provides when holding up possession and converting chances.
The Gunners created opportunities but missed Gyokeres’ ability to occupy defenders and link play effectively. His injury sustained at Burnley continues causing problems, with his return expected only after the international break. Arsenal’s attack appeared disjointed without a natural focal point.
Arteta’s Substitution Decisions Backfired Catastrophically
Arteta’s first substitution came in the 85th minute when he replaced Eberechi Eze and Lutsharel Geertruida with Cristhian Mosquera and Eliezer Mayenda. This defensive approach immediately invited Sunderland pressure when Arsenal needed to close out victory.
Removing Eze eliminated Arsenal’s creative outlet in midfield precisely when controlling possession became critical. The timing allowed Sunderland momentum they exploited ruthlessly, with Brobbey’s equalizer arriving nine minutes after these changes. Arteta’s conservative mentality cost Arsenal two points.
The substitutes bench was notably short with several attacking players still injured, but earlier tactical changes could have prevented late drama. Waiting until the 85th minute to make any alterations showed questionable game management.
Arsenal Might Have a Set-Piece Defending Vulnerability?
Arsenal’s extraordinary defensive run of 812 minutes without conceding ended from a set-piece. Robin Roefs’ deep free-kick found Nordi Mukiele, whose knockdown teed up Dan Ballard to rifle home spectacularly in the 36th minute.
This exposes concerning patterns for a team that has invested heavily in attacking set-piece coaching under Nicolas Jover. Arsenal haven’t conceded from open play since facing Newcastle in September, yet defensive set-pieces remain problematic at times. Take it with a grain of salt though, as Arsenal hardly concede goals.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Sunderland: Brian Brobbey’s Acrobatic Strike Denies Gunners Victory
Arsenal‘s 10-game winning streak ended dramatically at the Stadium of Light, with Brian Brobbey’s 94th-minute overhead kick securing Sunderland a 2-2 draw. Dan Ballard’s opener was cancelled by Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard before Brobbey’s stunning intervention denied Arsenal maximum points.
The Standout Performers:
Bukayo Saka – 7.5/10 Struggled initially but responded with captain’s determination. His slick right-footed finish equalized after Declan Rice won possession, demonstrating composure under pressure.
Continued driving at Sunderland’s backline throughout, winning crucial duels and creating opportunities. Arsenal’s most dangerous attacker despite a shaky opening period.
Leandro Trossard – 7.5/10 Transformed after forgettable first half. Unleashed an absolute thunderbolt into the top corner for Arsenal’s second, carefully sizing up Noah Sadiki before unleashing unstoppable power.
His stunning strike appeared to have secured victory before Brobbey’s late heroics.
Declan Rice – 7.5/10 Arsenal’s most consistent performer. Won possession from Enzo Le Fee to initiate Saka’s equalizer after being bullied for Ballard’s opener. Tested Robin Roefs with early free-kick and dominated midfield battles throughout. Struck the crossbar with excellent second-half effort.
The Solid Showings:
Martin Zubimendi – 7/10 Highly impressive showing. Dominated Sunderland’s midfield, won over 10 duels, and created multiple chances. Provided the assist for Trossard’s spectacular goal. Continues thriving in high-intensity Premier League matches.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 6.5/10 Usually dominant but caught out for Brobbey’s equalizer. Failed to react quickly enough as the Dutchman’s acrobatic effort looped over him. Otherwise solid defensively, though missed glorious first-half chance when blazing over from 12 yards.
Eberechi Eze – 6.5/10 Quiet afternoon. Curled decent chance over crossbar in first half and squandered excellent second-half opening. Failed to impose his creativity on proceedings despite Arsenal’s dominance.
William Saliba – 6.7/10 Solid but unspectacular. Couldn’t prevent Brobbey’s late intervention despite positioning himself well initially.
Jurrien Timber – 6.5/10 Finished with bandaged head after first-half knock. Remained solid defensively throughout despite injury concerns.
Riccardo Calafiori – 5.5/10 Restored after midweek rest. Got forward dangerously on overlap after break but lacked defensive sharpness.
Arsenal Women Player Ratings vs. Chelsea: Alessia Russo Delivers Justice After Stina Blackstenius Handball Controversy
Arsenal Women salvaged a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in a controversy-riddled encounter that saw two late goals disallowed. Alessia Russo’s 87th-minute equalizer cancelled out Alyssa Thompson’s ninth-minute opener, keeping Arsenal within five points of the unbeaten leaders.
The Standout Performers:
Alessia Russo – 8/10 Delivered when Arsenal needed her most. After a quiet afternoon, swept home the crucial equalizer in the 87th minute despite appearing potentially offside in buildup. Her composed finish rescued a point after Stina Blackstenius’ controversial disallowed goal threatened to define the match.
Beth Mead – 7.5/10 England international struggled initially but delivered dangerous corner that led to Blackstenius’ controversially disallowed strike. Grew into contest as Arsenal dominated possession after Chelsea’s blistering start fizzled out.
Frida Maanum – 7.5/10 Substitute made instant impact off the bench. Thought she’d grabbed stoppage-time winner with composed finish past Hannah Hampton, only for offside flag to deny her what replays suggested was legitimate goal. Provided assist for Russo’s equalizer.
The Solid Showings:
Mariona Caldentey – 7/10 Looked most likely to provide magic to unlock Chelsea’s defense through quick feet and directness. Created opportunities with intelligent movement between lines.
Stina Blackstenius – 7/10 Repeatedly caught offside with poorly timed runs. Appeared to score perfectly good goal in 53rd minute after smashing home from corner, but referee Melissa Burgin controversially ruled it out for inconclusive handball.
Kim Little – 6.5/10 Struggled early as Chelsea dominated opening exchanges. Part of midfield that eventually wrestled control after sluggish first 25 minutes, growing stronger as match progressed.
Daphne van Domselaar – 6/10 Rooted to spot for Thompson’s opener. Fortunate not to concede second when Catarina Macario’s shot nearly squirmed through before bouncing off bar. Improved after shaky opening period.
Katie McCabe – 6/10 Enjoyed attacking moments against Lucy Bronze but struggled defensively with Chelsea’s attack-minded Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. Booked for bringing down Bronze before substitution after 60 minutes.
Arsenal Face Barcelona Competition for 15-Year-Old French Wonderkid Laciné Megnan-Pavé
Arsenal‘s pursuit of Montpellier’s 15-year-old striker Laciné Megnan-Pavé has intensified, with Barcelona joining the race for one of French football’s most promising teenagers. Both European giants have monitored the forward extensively over the past 18 months.
Montpellier’s Fight to Retain Their Gem
L’Équipe and Sport confirm that Montpellier recognize they possess a “gem” in their academy ranks. The French club plans to offer Megnan-Pavé a three-year professional contract when he turns 16 in March, hoping loyalty overcomes temptation from bigger clubs.
Megnan-Pavé’s statistics justify the attention. He scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 24 matches for Montpellier’s U17s last season before promotion to U19 level despite being four years younger than teammates. Standing 1.87 meters tall and weighing 77 kilograms, he captains France’s U16 national team.
His performances have attracted multiple European clubs beyond Arsenal and Barcelona. However, both clubs lead the pursuit, with Sport reporting they are “actively monitoring” the teenager’s explosive potential.
Megnan-Pavé’s own words reveal grounded ambition. “Montpellier is my club. Since I was little I’ve gone to the matches at the Stade de la Mosson. I would love to play on that pitch and in the Champions League with them,” he told French media.
Montpellier’s financial difficulties complicate retention efforts. Their relegation to Ligue 2 last season forced sales of three promising youngsters for under £1.8 million combined to Watford, Marseille, and Udinese. The club desperately wants avoiding repeating these mistakes with their most valuable academy product.
Arsenal’s recruitment strategy emphasizes identifying generational talents early. The Gunners already secured Max Dowman, another 15-year-old considered among Europe’s best prospects. Barcelona counters with La Masia’s proven track record developing world-class forwards, potentially offering advantage in convincing Megnan-Pavé’s camp to choose Spain over England.
