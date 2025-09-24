3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Rather Dull 2-0 Win Against Port Vale

Arsenal progressed to the Carabao Cup fourth round with a workmanlike 2-0 victory over League One side Port Vale at Vale Park, with goals from Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard securing passage to the next stage.

Mikel Arteta Once Again Kept the Handbrake On

Despite facing third-tier opposition, Mikel Arteta fielded a conservative lineup that lacked the attacking intensity expected against lower-league teams. The manager made nine changes but still deployed a measured approach that resulted in a labored performance against Port Vale’s organized defensive structure.

Arsenal’s possession-heavy but uninspiring display highlighted Arteta’s cautious mentality even in favorable matchups. The 2-0 scoreline flattered to deceive, with Arsenal failing to exploit the significant quality gap between Premier League and League One standards.

Cristhian Mosquera at Right-Back Must Not Start Against Strong Teams

Cristhian Mosquera’s deployment at right-back after Ben White’s substitution exposed tactical limitations that would prove costly against elite opposition. While the young Spaniard has impressed as a center-back, his positional awareness and attacking contributions from the right flank appeared restricted against even modest opposition.

His performance suggested that while Mosquera offers excellent cover in central defense, utilizing him as a right-back against stronger teams could leave Arsenal vulnerable both defensively and in their attacking build-up play down that flank.

Ben White Might Have Lost a Bit of Pace

Ben White‘s return to the starting lineup raised concerns about his recovery from recent fitness issues. The England international appeared less explosive in his forward runs and seemed to lack the dynamic pace that has characterized his best performances at right-back.

Ben White does look like he's lost some of his pace… not that he was the fastest, but it's noticeable. — LE GROVE (@LeGrove) September 24, 2025

White’s subdued display could indicate lingering effects from his recent injury concerns, suggesting he may need more time to regain full match sharpness. His reduced acceleration could prove problematic when facing quicker wingers in upcoming fixtures against stronger opposition.