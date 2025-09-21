3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Frustrating 1-1 Draw Against Manchester City

Arsenal rescued a dramatic late point through Gabriel Martinelli‘s 93rd-minute equalizer after Erling Haaland’s ninth-minute opener had looked set to give Manchester City victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta Once Again Failed to Release the Handbrake Against a Big Team

Mikel Arteta’s midfield selection exposed his cautious approach against elite opposition. Starting with Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, and Declan Rice represented an overly defensive mentality that stifled Arsenal’s attacking threat for the majority of the encounter.

That still feels like a defeat because the lineup was wrong from the start. Let the fucking handbrake off, Mikel, stop overthinking it!!! — MR DT (@MrDtAFC) September 21, 2025

All three midfielders offer similar profiles – defensively solid but lacking the creative spark needed to unlock City’s organized structure. This conservative approach allowed City to control proceedings comfortably until Arsenal’s late surge, highlighting Arteta’s recurring reluctance to take tactical risks against top-six rivals.

The handbrake mentality prevented Arsenal from capitalizing on home advantage and early momentum, ultimately requiring a moment of individual brilliance to salvage anything from the fixture.

Trossard Is Better As a Super-Sub

Leandro Trossard’s impact came from the bench once again, highlighting his value as Arsenal’s ultimate game-changer. His introduction provided the energy and directness that had been missing from Arsenal’s static attacking play throughout the first hour.

Trossard needs subbing off. What a bad call that was to start him over Eze — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 21, 2025

The Belgian’s late cameo helped create the conditions for Martinelli’s equalizer, demonstrating his ability to influence matches without requiring a starting role. His skillset appears perfectly suited to exploiting tired defenses rather than starting encounters against well-organized opponents.

Liverpool Might Be Runaway Winners If This Trend Continues

Arsenal’s inability to beat direct title rivals continues a concerning pattern that could prove costly. With Liverpool already establishing early season momentum, dropped points in crucial head-to-head encounters will hand the title initiative to Anfield.

Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot (via Tribuna)

These draws against elite opposition, while avoiding defeat, fail to close gaps at the summit when maximum points are essential for title challenges.

