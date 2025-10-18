3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Gritty 1-0 Win Over Fulham

Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Leandro Trossard‘s second-half goal secured a hard-fought victory at Craven Cottage. The Belgian’s close-range finish from a Bukayo Saka corner maintains the Gunners’ title push despite missing key attackers.

Leandro Trossard’s Big-Game Impact Justifies His Place Despite Inconsistency

Leandro Trossard bundled home from close range after Gabriel flicked on Saka’s corner to score his third goal of the season, becoming Arsenal’s 10th different Premier League scorer this campaign. This encapsulates exactly why Mikel Arteta continues trusting the Belgian despite performances that don’t always catch the eye.

Trossard’s ability to deliver when it matters most is invaluable. He had an earlier first-half rocket ruled out for offside, showing his willingness to get into dangerous positions. While his general play can be subdued compared to more dynamic options like Gabriel Martinelli, Trossard possesses the game intelligence to be in the right place at crucial moments. Arsenal’s title challenge requires players who score vital goals in tight matches, and Trossard has proven he’s that player time and again.

Viktor Gyokeres Desperately Needs Inspiration to Find His Shooting Boots

Viktor Gyokeres blazed over from close range with 10 minutes remaining and later forced Bernd Leno into a smart save after a quick turn and shot. His seven-match wait for a goal continues, raising serious questions about Arsenal’s summer investment.

The Swedish striker is getting into positions but lacks the composure to convert. His physical strength showed when he shrugged off his marker to create an opportunity, but the finish was wayward.

Arsenal paid significant money for a proven goalscorer from Sporting CP, yet Gyokeres looks devoid of confidence. He needs something—a deflected goal, a penalty, anything—to break this drought and rediscover the form that made him one of Europe’s deadliest strikers.

Timber-Saka Right Flank Partnership Proving Invaluable

Bukayo Saka’s delivery created Arsenal’s winner, and he was brought down inside the area for what initially looked like a penalty before VAR overturned it. The England winger was Arsenal’s most dangerous outlet throughout, and his understanding with Jurrien Timber down the right provides the platform for his brilliance.

Bukayo Saka (via The Independent)

Timber’s defensive intelligence allows Saka freedom to attack without worrying about recovery runs. The Dutchman’s ability to step inside into midfield or overlap wide creates constant dilemmas for opponents. This partnership is becoming Arsenal’s most reliable attacking route, particularly with creativity missing through Martin Odegaard’s absence. Their chemistry is developing into something special.

