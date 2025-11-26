Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 3-1 Hammering of Bayern Munich in the Champions League
Arsenal’s dominant 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich wasn’t just another win—it was a statement. The Gunners are now the only team with a perfect record in the Champions League, sitting top of the table after five matches. Here’s what we learned from this impressive performance at the Emirates.
Eberechi Eze is growing in confidence
The former Crystal Palace man is finding his rhythm in Arsenal colours. His movement between the lines caused Bayern constant problems, almost playing as a false nine at times.
He went close to scoring after a neat one-two with Merino in the first half, and his vision was on full display when he slipped that deft pass over the top for Martinelli’s goal. That kind of awareness comes from a player who’s settling in nicely.
Noni Madueke can prove critical in the long run
Thrown on earlier than expected after Trossard’s injury, Madueke grabbed his chance with both hands. His first Arsenal goal came from perfect positioning, arriving ahead of Konrad Laimer to tap home Calafiori’s low cross.
He stayed lively throughout, offering pace and directness that stretched Bayern‘s backline. With fixture congestion ahead, having a player who can deliver in big moments off the bench could be massive for Arteta.
Arsenal’s set-piece dominance is becoming a weapon even in Gabriel Magalhaes’ absence
Timber’s opener from Saka’s corner highlighted what’s becoming a serious threat. Bayern’s weakness from set pieces was exposed ruthlessly, and Arsenal created multiple chances from dead balls throughout. Rice and Saka’s delivery combined with aggressive runners is giving Arteta another dimension in tight matches against elite opposition.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich: Mikel Arteta’s Gunners Put 3 Past the German Giants in a Statement UCL Win
Arsenal maintained their perfect Champions League record with a commanding 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich at the Emirates. The Gunners dominated the second half to extend their winning streak to five matches, sitting top of the table as the only unbeaten side left in the competition.
David Raya – 6/10 Bayern managed just two shots on target, one of which was their goal. Quiet night for the Spaniard with decent distribution throughout.
Jurrien Timber – 8/10 Opened the scoring by flicking home Bukayo Saka’s corner. Defensively excellent down the right flank, giving Bayern little joy on his side.
William Saliba – 7/10 Steady leadership from the Frenchman, stepping up in Gabriel’s absence. Commanded the backline with authority.
Cristhian Mosquera – 7/10 Solid performance from the Spaniard, keeping Harry Kane quiet for most of the evening. Showed composure on the ball.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 5/10 A tough evening for the teenager up against Michael Olise. Caught out by a ball over the top for Bayern’s goal. Learning experience against top opposition.
Eberechi Eze – 7/10 Nearly scored after clever link-up with Merino. Created Martinelli’s goal with a deft pass over Bayern’s high line.
Martin Zubimendi – 8/10 Combative in midfield, winning tackles and helping Arsenal regain control after the break.
Declan Rice – 9/10 ⭐ Rose to the occasion, as he so often does for a big game. Won the ball for the move that resulted in Madueke’s goal. A monster performance. Dominated the midfield battle.
Bukayo Saka – 7/10 Created the opening goal of the game with a corner that Timber headed home and his set-piece delivery was on point all night.
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Linked play well but spurned a golden chance from a corner. Worked hard dropping deep.
Leandro Trossard – 6/10 Forced off with injury before half-time, disrupting Arsenal’s rhythm.
Substitutes:
Noni Madueke – 8/10 Seized the opportunity by scoring his first goal for Arsenal. Lively all game after replacing the injured Trossard.
Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Made an immediate impact after coming off the bench as he crossed for Madueke to score.
Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10 Marked his return from injury with a well-taken goal on the counter after Manuel Neuer’s costly error.
Arsenal’s Expected Changes vs. Bayern Munich: Arteta Confirms Major Injury Boosts Ahead of Champions League Showdown
Arsenal face Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening with Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Noni Madueke all in contention to start after weeks sidelined through injury. Mikel Arteta’s pre-match press conference delivered encouraging news about multiple players returning, though managing their minutes will prove crucial given most cannot complete 90 minutes yet.
Odegaard’s Return Provides Massive Creative Boost
Arteta confirmed Odegaard is “hopeful” to be in the squad against Bayern after missing Arsenal’s last seven matches with his MCL knee injury sustained on October 4. “We’re going to have a meeting now to decide on Martin. He was very close for the previous game, so we are hopeful that tomorrow he can be in the squad as well,” Arteta stated Monday afternoon.
The Norwegian captain trained fully on Tuesday and watched Arsenal’s 4-1 demolition of Tottenham from the Emirates stands, suggesting his fitness has progressed significantly. His creativity has been sorely missed—Arsenal relied on Eberechi Eze’s brilliance to unlock Spurs, but Bayern’s defensive organization requires Odegaard’s specific ability to thread passes between compact lines.
Martinelli and Madueke Both Available to Start
Arteta confirmed both wingers are “in contention to start” after returning to full training. Martinelli hasn’t featured since limping off after Arsenal’s 1-0 Crystal Palace victory on October 26, missing five consecutive fixtures with his thigh injury. Madueke made a brief substitute appearance against Tottenham, his first involvement since sustaining knee problems against Manchester City on September 21.
Their availability provides tactical flexibility Arteta desperately needs. Bayern’s pace on the counter through Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane demands fresh legs capable of tracking back, something tired players cannot sustain for 90 minutes. Arteta acknowledged this challenge: “We need to be very mindful about how many of those players we put on the pitch because most of them might not be available to finish 90 minutes.”
Gyokeres and Havertz Target Chelsea Return
Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz won’t feature against Bayern but are progressing toward weekend availability against Chelsea. Arteta revealed: “Really good both of them, in the next few days they will have scans to see if we can push them for the weekend.” Gyokeres has missed Arsenal’s last three matches with his hamstring injury sustained at Burnley on November 1, while Havertz hasn’t played since August 17 following knee surgery.
Gabriel Jesus continues his ACL rehabilitation and Arsenal have organized a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United on Thursday to provide him match minutes. “Yeah, he’s quite close to be fair and it’s earlier than expected,” Arteta admitted. “In the next few days he’ll have another chance with a game that we’re going to organize for him.”
Defensive Options Remain Stable
Gabriel Magalhaes is ruled out for one to two months with his thigh injury, meaning Piero Hincapie will continue alongside William Saliba at centre-back. Both Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori trained Tuesday after being substituted early against Tottenham, with both expected to be available. Youth defender Marli Salmon also trained, providing emergency cover if needed.
Former Arsenal Women’s Star and Pien Sanders Face Backlash Over Photoshoot Revealing Start of Relationship
FC Twente midfielder Jill Roord and Den Bosch hockey player Pien Sanders have sparked controversy after an intimate photoshoot with Linda Meiden revealed the circumstances surrounding the beginning of their nine-month relationship.
The couple disclosed that both ended previous long-term relationships shortly after meeting each other, drawing criticism on social media for the timeline of events.
Roord, 28, was in a two-year relationship with Spain international Jana Fernandez when she first connected with Sanders through Instagram. Sanders, 27, had been in a 10-year relationship with hockey player Thijs van Dam before ending it days after exchanging messages with the Dutch footballer.
How Their Relationship Started
Sanders first became aware of Roord when a friend showed her a picture without her knowledge, suggesting she attend one of Roord’s matches. After a brief exchange on Instagram, Sanders ended her decade-long relationship with Van Dam, stating she had felt more attracted to women for some time.
Roord’s relationship with Fernandez was already facing difficulties due to the long-distance nature of their partnership. When Roord learned Sanders was single, she subsequently split with the Barcelona midfielder.
Speaking to Linda Meiden, Sanders acknowledged the complexity of the situation. She admitted struggling with her feelings during the initial messaging phase, describing herself as incredibly loyal and sleeping poorly due to internal conflict over the emotions she was experiencing.
Public Response and Photoshoot Controversy
The photoshoot featured several intimate images of the couple, including photos where Sanders sat on Roord’s lap and another showing Sanders kneeling with her arms around Roord’s legs. In one picture, Roord wore minimal clothing reading “I love my girlfriend” with a heart emoji replacing the word love.
Their decision to publicly share the details of how their relationship began has drawn sharp criticism on social media. Multiple users questioned the wisdom of openly discussing ending relationships to be together.
Sanders acknowledged understanding why some people remain skeptical about their relationship, particularly given the speed at which she moved on from her previous partner. However, both women defended their decisions, emphasizing personal happiness over external judgment.
Roord stated that while they were aware their decisions would shock others, the most important consideration was living with themselves and being happy.
