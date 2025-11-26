Arsenal’s dominant 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich wasn’t just another win—it was a statement. The Gunners are now the only team with a perfect record in the Champions League, sitting top of the table after five matches. Here’s what we learned from this impressive performance at the Emirates.

Eberechi Eze is growing in confidence

The former Crystal Palace man is finding his rhythm in Arsenal colours. His movement between the lines caused Bayern constant problems, almost playing as a false nine at times.

Eberechi Eze (via Arsenal/IG)

He went close to scoring after a neat one-two with Merino in the first half, and his vision was on full display when he slipped that deft pass over the top for Martinelli’s goal. That kind of awareness comes from a player who’s settling in nicely.

Noni Madueke can prove critical in the long run

Thrown on earlier than expected after Trossard’s injury, Madueke grabbed his chance with both hands. His first Arsenal goal came from perfect positioning, arriving ahead of Konrad Laimer to tap home Calafiori’s low cross.

He stayed lively throughout, offering pace and directness that stretched Bayern‘s backline. With fixture congestion ahead, having a player who can deliver in big moments off the bench could be massive for Arteta.

Arsenal’s set-piece dominance is becoming a weapon even in Gabriel Magalhaes’ absence

Timber’s opener from Saka’s corner highlighted what’s becoming a serious threat. Bayern’s weakness from set pieces was exposed ruthlessly, and Arsenal created multiple chances from dead balls throughout. Rice and Saka’s delivery combined with aggressive runners is giving Arteta another dimension in tight matches against elite opposition.

