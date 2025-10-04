3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Against West Ham United

Arsenal secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium, with Declan Rice scoring against his former club before Bukayo Saka’s penalty sealed the win on his 200th Arsenal appearance.

Read More: Arsenal Could Humiliate Tottenham Again After Scouting of €53 Million Star Confirmed

Martin Ødegaard Shouldn’t Have Been Rushed Back From Injury

Martin Ødegaard was forced off injured once again during the match, raising serious questions about Mikel Arteta’s decision to start him. The Norwegian captain’s recurrent injury problems suggest he needed additional recovery time before returning to competitive action.

Martin Odegaard (via X – Premier League)

Ødegaard’s premature return has now resulted in another setback that could sideline him for further crucial fixtures. Arteta’s eagerness to field his creative lynchpin has backfired spectacularly, potentially costing Arsenal their most important player during a demanding fixture schedule. The captain’s repeated injuries highlight poor medical management or overly optimistic fitness assessments.

Read More: Jean-Matteo Bahoya to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis

Arsenal Have a Gem in Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber’s performance demonstrated why Arsenal invested heavily in securing his services. The Dutch defender won the penalty that Bukayo Saka converted, with his intelligent movement into the box drawing a foul from Malick Diouf after receiving Martin Zubimendi’s superb pass.

Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori (Via The Sun)

Timber’s versatility and technical quality make him invaluable to Arsenal’s system. His ability to operate comfortably at both right-back and center-back provides tactical flexibility that few defenders possess. His attacking contributions add another dimension to Arsenal’s play, with his composure under pressure consistently evident.

Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Olympiacos: Ødegaard Masterclass Guides Comfortable Victory

Declan Rice Proves His Big-Game Mentality

Declan Rice delivered a monstrous display against his former club, scoring the opening goal in the 38th minute with a powerful finish. Despite being jeered by travelling West Ham supporters, Rice responded with professionalism and quality that justified Arsenal’s substantial investment.

His performance extended beyond his goal, dominating midfield throughout the encounter. Rice’s ability to perform in emotionally charged fixtures demonstrates the mental strength required for Arsenal’s title ambitions. His consistency in crucial matches continues to validate his status as one of the Premier League’s elite midfielders.

Read More: 5 Stars Who Have Played for Both Arsenal and Villarreal – The Players Who Crossed Between Emirates and El Madrigal