3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Over Olympiacos

Arsenal secured their second consecutive Champions League victory with a 2-0 triumph over Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium, courtesy of goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Leandro Trossard Is Better As a Substitute

Despite starting the match, Trossard struggled to make meaningful impact during his time on the pitch. His peripheral involvement highlighted the ongoing debate about his effectiveness as a starter versus his proven super-sub credentials. The Belgian fluffed the finish a couple of times in the second-half, that could have put the game to bed.

Leandro Trossard (via the Evening Standard)

Throughout the encounter, Trossard failed to create the attacking threat expected from Arsenal’s left-wing position. His recent success coming off the bench contrasts sharply with underwhelming performances when included in the starting lineup, suggesting Arteta should reserve him exclusively for impact substitute appearances.

David Raya Once Again Proved Why He Is Among The Top 3 Goalkeepers in the World

David Raya produced a spectacular save to deny Daniel Podence during a crucial moment when Arsenal led by just one goal. This intervention prevented Olympiacos from equalizing and potentially changing the match dynamics entirely.

Raya’s shot-stopping ability combined with his exceptional distribution continues to justify Arsenal’s decision to make him their first-choice goalkeeper. His commanding presence and crucial saves in high-pressure situations demonstrate world-class quality that places him among Europe’s elite shot-stoppers.

Ødegaard Is Getting Back to His Best

Martin Ødegaard’s assist for Bukayo Saka’s late clinching goal showcased his returning creative influence. The Norwegian captain’s ability to spot Saka’s run and deliver the decisive pass highlighted his improving fitness and tactical sharpness.

Arsenal vs. Olympiacos (via the Evening Standard)

After struggling with shoulder injuries throughout recent weeks, Ødegaard’s performance demonstrated his importance to Arsenal’s attacking structure. His vision and passing quality create opportunities that lesser playmakers simply cannot provide, with his chemistry with Saka proving decisive once again.

The captain’s gradual return to peak form could prove crucial for Arsenal’s title ambitions as the season progresses into its most demanding periods.

