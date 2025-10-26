3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 1-0 Win Over Crystal Palace

Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon looking to extend their three-point lead at the Premier League summit. The Gunners come into this fixture flying high after demolishing Atletico Madrid 4-0 in midweek, while Oliver Glasner’s Eagles have lost momentum following their impressive early-season form.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Munoz, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell; Wharton, Lerma; Sarr, Eze, Nketiah; Mateta

Arsenal’s Injury Updates

Gabriel Magalhaes is the major doubt for Sunday’s fixture after being substituted against Atletico Madrid as a precautionary measure. Mikel Arteta indicated the Brazilian defender felt discomfort, though the decision to withdraw him was to protect against further issues rather than serious injury. Cristhian Mosquera could deputize if Gabriel isn’t risked.

Cristhian Mosquera (via Pain in the Arsenal)

Captain Martin Odegaard remains out for another six weeks with his MCL knee injury, continuing his frustrating season of recurring setbacks. Noni Madueke is still targeting early November for his return from the knee problem sustained against Manchester City, ruling him out of this clash.

Martin Odegaard (via X – Premier League)

Kai Havertz continues rehabilitation from knee surgery with no concrete return date established, though late November appears realistic. Gabriel Jesus is progressing in his ACL recovery but won’t feature until January at the earliest.

The positive news is that Piero Hincapie has overcome his groin issue and could feature, while both Ben White and Martin Zubimendi are fully fit after brief training concerns last week.

Crystal Palace’s Clean Bill of Health

Oliver Glasner confirmed that all his players returned safely from the international break with no fresh injury concerns. The manager stated a week back: “All players are fit. All are available. We have no injuries at the moment, so fingers crossed that this stays.”

Fifteen Palace players were called up for international duty, with Jean-Philippe Mateta earning his first start for France and scoring. The Eagles have benefited from their squad’s fitness, with only long-term absentees Chadi Riad (knee, late November expected return) and Cheick Doucouré (knee, early November) unavailable.

Eddie Nketiah is available to face his former club for the first time, while Eberechi Eze returns to the Emirates where he spent time in Arsenal’s youth system before being released at 13.

Palace’s Recent Form Concerns

Crystal Palace were the Premier League’s form team through September, embarking on a 19-match unbeaten run that included winning the FA Cup—their first major trophy in club history—and the Community Shield. That streak came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Everton on matchday seven.

Since then, Palace haven’t won in their last three matches across all competitions. They drew 3-3 with Bournemouth despite leading 3-0, before suffering a surprise 1-0 loss to AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League. These results suggest cracks appearing in their impressive early-season form.

However, their attacking statistics remain elite. Palace lead the Premier League for shots on target (43), expected goals (17.4) and big chances created (33) this season. The problem is conversion—they’re underperforming their xG by the biggest margin in the league (-5.4) and have missed more big chances (22) than any other team.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been their standout performer with a hat-trick against Bournemouth, taking his tally to five goals in eight Premier League matches. Eight of his last nine league goals have been scored in London, making him particularly dangerous in derby fixtures.

Head-to-Head History

Arsenal have won five of their last six Premier League meetings with Palace, though the exception was a frustrating 2-2 draw in the corresponding fixture last season where the Gunners dominated possession but couldn’t convert superiority into victory.

Palace’s record at the Emirates is poor—they’ve won just once in their last 14 away league games against Arsenal (D5 L8), with that sole victory coming in April 2019 under Roy Hodgson. Arsenal have lost just two of their 70 home Premier League matches when starting the day top of the table, losing to Hull City in September 2008 and Manchester City in February 2023.

Leandro Trossard has scored in each of his last two Premier League starts against Palace and has never ended on the losing side when scoring for Arsenal in the competition (21 games, W17 D4).

Tactical Battle

Glasner typically sets up Palace in a 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-3, emphasizing quick transitions and exploiting spaces behind high defensive lines. Their pace on the counter, particularly through Nketiah and Mateta, poses threats if Arsenal commit too many bodies forward.

Arsenal’s defensive record remains extraordinary. Across their last three matches in all competitions, they’ve conceded just one shot on target in five hours and two minutes of game time—against West Ham (0), Fulham (0) and Atletico Madrid (1). This defensive solidity provides the platform for their title challenge.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba (via r/Gunners)

Without Odegaard’s creativity, Arsenal have distributed goals across multiple players. No team has had more different scorers (nine, level with Brighton) in the Premier League this season. Viktor Gyokeres ended his eight-match drought with a brace against Atletico and will be desperate to carry that momentum into domestic competition.

The key battle will be Arsenal’s high line versus Palace’s pace on the break. If Arsenal control possession and pin Palace back, their set-piece threat from Gabriel (if fit) and Declan Rice’s delivery becomes decisive. If Palace can spring counterattacks, Nketiah’s knowledge of Arsenal’s defensive patterns could prove valuable.

The Stakes

Arsenal sit three points clear of Manchester City at the summit with nine matches played. Dropping points at home against a Palace side that’s lost momentum would invite unnecessary pressure from their title rivals.

For Palace, sitting sixth with 14 points, a victory at the Emirates would signal their credentials as genuine European contenders rather than early-season overachievers. Their FA Cup triumph already guarantees Europa League football next season, but they harbor ambitions of finishing in the top six.

Thomas Bramall will referee his first-ever Arsenal senior match, though he’s officiated six Crystal Palace games where the Eagles remain unbeaten. Chris Kavanagh, who famously sent off Declan Rice for kicking the ball away against Brighton last season, is on VAR duty.

Kick-off: 2:00 PM Sunday, October 26th, 2025

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) | Peacock (USA)

Read More: Not Martinelli – Why This Impressive Dribbler From Arsenal Is Becoming Arteta’s Favorite Clutch Player