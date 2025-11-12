3 Things We Learned From Arsenal Women’s Disappointing 3-2 Loss Against Bayern Women

Arsenal Women surrendered a commanding two-goal lead at the Allianz Arena, collapsing spectacularly after dominating the first half. The defeat represents an early blow to the holders’ Champions League defense and exposes fundamental weaknesses in Renee Slegers’ side.

Defensive High Line Proved Disastrous

Arsenal’s backline held an extremely high defensive position throughout, which Bayern ruthlessly exploited during their second-half comeback. Stephanie Catley and Lottie Wubben-Moy were caught flat-footed for Alara Sehitler’s 67th-minute goal, with Bayern breaking quickly while Arsenal pushed high up the pitch.

Sehitler found herself in acres of space to clip past Daphne van Domselaar, highlighting catastrophic positioning from Arsenal’s defenders. The same defensive naivety appeared for Pernille Harder’s equalizer, with both center-backs standing off and allowing the substitute uncontested shooting space on the box edge.

Second-Half Tactical Capitulation

Arsenal dominated the opening 45 minutes completely, making Bayern look ordinary through high pressing and controlled possession. But Slegers failed adjusting tactically after halftime, allowing Bayern to completely dominate proceedings and turn the match around.

The manager receives a damning 4/10 rating for her inability to respond as Bayern’s momentum grew. Her substitutions failed stemming the tide, with Chloe Kelly and Frida Maanum making minimal impact. Maanum particularly disappointed by squandering a glorious opportunity with 10 minutes remaining after excellent Alessia Russo work.

Pernille Harder Continues Arsenal Curse

Harder’s 80th-minute equalizer marked her seventh goal against Arsenal following her Chelsea career. The Danish striker’s unorthodox but brilliant looping shot over Van Domselaar demonstrated her instinctive finishing ability that has consistently punished the Gunners.

Arsenal’s inability to handle Harder’s movement and shooting prowess reflects deeper issues defending against intelligent forwards who exploit space between lines. Her goal sparked Bayern’s late surge, with Glodis Viggosdottir completing the turnaround four minutes later following another Klara Buhl assist.

