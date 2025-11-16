3 Things We Learned From Arsenal Women’s Frustrating 0-0 Draw Against Tottenham Women

Arsenal Women were held to a goalless draw by Tottenham in Sunday’s north London derby at Brisbane Road, failing to capitalize on Chelsea’s earlier slip-up against Liverpool.

Despite dominating possession and registering 13 shots, the Gunners couldn’t find a way past a resilient Spurs side, leaving them eight points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

1: Arsenal’s Creativity Crisis Is Getting Worse

The numbers tell a damning story. Arsenal have scored more goals than any other WSL side in 2025 with 60 from 21 games, yet they’ve suddenly lost their cutting edge when it matters most. Renee Slegers’ side were completely dominant at Brisbane Road, but goalkeeper Lize Kop was never at full stretch.

Stina Blackstenius was denied twice by routine saves, while substitute Olivia Smith also failed to test Kop with any conviction. Coming off Wednesday’s 3-2 collapse against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Arsenal’s creative struggles are becoming a concerning pattern. Slegers admitted Arsenal need “a better end product.”

2: Tottenham Set Up Perfectly to Nullify Arsenal

Martin Ho’s tactical approach was spot on. As Sky Sports pundit Izzy Christiansen bluntly put it, “Tottenham were set up to draw.” And they executed that game plan brilliantly.

Spurs flooded bodies back into their defensive third, made it difficult for Arsenal in the box, and succeeded in their objective of leaving with a point. This was Tottenham’s first goalless draw in the WSL in 81 matches. The last came against Reading in March 2022, and only the third time in 12 WSL encounters they’ve taken points off Arsenal. The 6,788 fans at Brisbane Road witnessed a masterclass in defensive organization from Clare Hunt and Toko Koga.

3: Title Race Is Slipping Away From Arsenal

Here’s the harsh reality: No previous WSL champion has ever gone on to lift the title having dropped 11 points across a 22-game campaign. Arsenal have now reached that unwanted milestone with more than half the season still to play.

Manchester City extended their lead at the top to three points from Chelsea – their biggest margin of difference so far this season. Arsenal sit eight points behind the league leaders having played the same number of games. They had the perfect opportunity to gain ground after Chelsea dropped points earlier in the day, but instead passed up the chance spectacularly.

