3 Things We Learned From Arsenal Women’s Frustrating 0-0 Draw Against Tottenham Women
Arsenal Women were held to a goalless draw by Tottenham in Sunday’s north London derby at Brisbane Road, failing to capitalize on Chelsea’s earlier slip-up against Liverpool.
Despite dominating possession and registering 13 shots, the Gunners couldn’t find a way past a resilient Spurs side, leaving them eight points adrift of leaders Manchester City.
1: Arsenal’s Creativity Crisis Is Getting Worse
The numbers tell a damning story. Arsenal have scored more goals than any other WSL side in 2025 with 60 from 21 games, yet they’ve suddenly lost their cutting edge when it matters most. Renee Slegers’ side were completely dominant at Brisbane Road, but goalkeeper Lize Kop was never at full stretch.
Stina Blackstenius was denied twice by routine saves, while substitute Olivia Smith also failed to test Kop with any conviction. Coming off Wednesday’s 3-2 collapse against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Arsenal’s creative struggles are becoming a concerning pattern. Slegers admitted Arsenal need “a better end product.”
2: Tottenham Set Up Perfectly to Nullify Arsenal
Martin Ho’s tactical approach was spot on. As Sky Sports pundit Izzy Christiansen bluntly put it, “Tottenham were set up to draw.” And they executed that game plan brilliantly.
Spurs flooded bodies back into their defensive third, made it difficult for Arsenal in the box, and succeeded in their objective of leaving with a point. This was Tottenham’s first goalless draw in the WSL in 81 matches. The last came against Reading in March 2022, and only the third time in 12 WSL encounters they’ve taken points off Arsenal. The 6,788 fans at Brisbane Road witnessed a masterclass in defensive organization from Clare Hunt and Toko Koga.
3: Title Race Is Slipping Away From Arsenal
Here’s the harsh reality: No previous WSL champion has ever gone on to lift the title having dropped 11 points across a 22-game campaign. Arsenal have now reached that unwanted milestone with more than half the season still to play.
Manchester City extended their lead at the top to three points from Chelsea – their biggest margin of difference so far this season. Arsenal sit eight points behind the league leaders having played the same number of games. They had the perfect opportunity to gain ground after Chelsea dropped points earlier in the day, but instead passed up the chance spectacularly.
Tottenham Women vs. Arsenal Women Player Ratings: Misfiring Russo and Blackstenius Draw Blank as Gunners Squander Chance to Close Gap
Arsenal Women missed a golden opportunity to gain ground on the WSL leaders after being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Tottenham at Brisbane Road. Despite dominating possession and registering 13 shots, Renee Slegers’ side failed to score. The result sees Arsenal fall eight points behind leaders Manchester City.
The Standout Performers:
Lotte Wubben-Moy – 7.5/10 Kept a clean sheet on her 100th WSL appearance, marshalling Arsenal’s defence with composure throughout. Never looked flustered and kept Tottenham at arm’s length with intelligent positioning. Shaken up after taking a blow to the head during the first half but played through any discomfort.
Emily Fox – 7/10 Fired Arsenal’s first effort in the 15th minute after a neat one-two with Alessia Russo, though her shot was tame and straight at Lize Kop. Happy to sit deep and allow others to flood forward. One bright burst into the penalty area troubled Spurs late on, though her cross-shot was ultimately cut out.
Kyra Cooney-Cross – 7/10 Nearly broke the deadlock with an ambitious strike that curled inches past the post. Her inswinging free-kick towards the far post created danger before being headed clear. Kept Arsenal ticking over in midfield with intelligent distribution.
Other Notable Performances:
Daphne van Domselaar – 6.5/10 Did what was required on a relatively quiet afternoon, making one early save from Eveliina Summanen’s long-range free-kick. Took the odd risk in possession but remained composed to preserve her clean sheet.
Mariona Caldentey – 6/10 Worked hard but struggled to influence proceedings in the final third. Arsenal’s usually reliable Spanish midfielder couldn’t find spaces to hurt Tottenham’s compact defensive setup.
Beth Mead – 6/10 Involved in buildup play but her final ball lacked precision. Touched the ball inside for Russo for one of Arsenal’s better chances but couldn’t create the moment of magic needed.
The Disappointing Displays:
Stina Blackstenius – 4.5/10 Missed Arsenal’s clearest opportunity when firing high over the crossbar from eight yards out in the second half, leaning back and getting her effort all wrong. Also saw a poor header and low drive from a tight angle easily kept out before the interval.
Alessia Russo – 5/10 Endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal. Fired a difficult volley wide with 10 minutes of the first half remaining when presented with Arsenal’s best chance. Her movement was intelligent but lacked the clinical finishing Arsenal desperately needed.
Gabriel Magalhaes Suffers Injury During International Break: What Do We Know So Far?
Arsenal‘s defensive rock Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off injured during Brazil’s 2-0 friendly victory over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium on November 15, casting doubt over his availability for the crucial North London derby against Tottenham next weekend.
The Injury Incident
Gabriel went down clutching his right groin area in the 64th minute after either a stretching midfield tackle on Nicolas Jackson or the subsequent sprint back to goal. The 27-year-old received treatment on the pitch before limping off visibly uncomfortable, with Manchester United midfielder Casemiro signaling to Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti that his teammate couldn’t continue.
Wesley replaced Gabriel as Brazil secured victory through goals from Chelsea’s Estevao and Casemiro, but the result was overshadowed by concern over Arsenal’s defensive leader. The injury occurred during a meaningless friendly with Brazil already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, adding to Arsenal fans’ frustration expressed on social media.
Ancelotti’s Post-Match Assessment
Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed after the match that Gabriel had suffered an adductor problem, though the severity remains unclear. “Bad? I don’t know, he had a problem on his adductor, the medical staff have to check tomorrow,” Ancelotti stated. “We are really sorry for this, really disappointed when players have an injury. I hope they can recover well and soon.”
Medical experts suggest adductor injuries typically fall into three categories. A grade 1 strain involves minor muscle fiber damage requiring one to two weeks recovery. A grade 2 injury means partial muscle tear with three to six weeks needed. A grade 3 represents complete muscle or tendon rupture requiring surgery and two to three months minimum recovery.
Impact on Arsenal’s Crucial Fixtures
Gabriel has been Arsenal’s defensive cornerstone this season, forming Europe’s most dominant center-back partnership with William Saliba. The Gunners have conceded just five goals in 11 Premier League matches while maintaining a four-point lead at the summit. Gabriel has contributed two goals and two assists from set pieces, making his absence doubly damaging.
Arsenal face Tottenham on November 23, Bayern Munich on November 26, and Chelsea on November 30—a brutal sequence that could define their season. Even a grade 1 injury would likely rule Gabriel out of the North London derby, while anything more serious could sideline him for all three fixtures and potentially beyond.
With Riccardo Calafiori already ruled out of Italy’s qualifier against Norway with a hip issue, Mikel Arteta faces defensive crisis management. His likely options are deploying Jurrien Timber or Piero Hincapie alongside Saliba, neither of whom have Gabriel’s aerial dominance or set-piece threat that’s become crucial to Arsenal’s attacking strategy.
Ailing Katie Reid Receives Words of Consolation From Arsenal Loanee Suffering From Same Injury
Katie Reid’s devastating ACL injury has drawn emotional support from Arsenal loanee Michelle Agyemang, who suffered the identical injury just weeks earlier.
The 19-year-old Brit announced her season-ending injury on Instagram, writing: “Am devastated to share that i have ruptured my ACL. There’s been lots of tears and i am sure there will be many more to come, but i am extremely grateful for the love and support around me.The road to recovery starts now and I’ll give my all to be back stronger.”
Check out Katie Reid’s post below:
Among the flood of supportive comments, Agyemang’s response carried particular weigh. She wrote: “With you all the way, my girl.”
A Shared Journey Through Adversity
Both teenagers are now facing the same brutal reality. Reid ruptured her ACL during training last week, becoming the seventh WSL player this season to suffer the injury. Agyemang, also 19, was stretchered off during England’s friendly against Australia in late October.
The timing couldn’t be crueler for Reid. After forcing her way into Arsenal’s starting lineup ahead of experienced internationals like Lotte Wubben-Moy and Laia Codina, she earned Arsenal’s Player of the Month award for September and received her first senior England call-up. That breakthrough has now been halted for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.
Arsenal confirmed Reid will undergo surgery this week and remain under close supervision at their Sobha Realty Training Centre. She joins teammates Agyemang and goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, who also suffered an ACL injury this season.
Research indicates female players are two to six times more likely than men to suffer these injuries, prompting FIFA-funded studies into potential contributing factors including hormonal fluctuations during menstrual cycles.
